The 2018 Backyard Bird Count is coming to your backyard

Fill those bird feeders! Grab the binoculars! Get your paper and pencil ready. The 2018 Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC) is Feb. 16 to 19 in your neighborhood and all over the United States and Canada.

This is a fun and educational project to assist the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and the National Audubon Society in mapping bird populations throughout North America.

Anyone and everyone is invited to take a minimum of 15 minutes on one or more selected days to observe, identify and count the number birds at your location. To participate, go to BirdCount.org and create a free GBBC account. On that website is the GBBC toolkit, composed of instructions, optional data form, bird lists, online guides and birding apps that include photos and sounds checklist. Also available is information for entering the 2018 GBBC photo contest. New bird-watchers may submit their observations at that website. The get-started page instructions are clear and easy to follow, and the other toolkit pages are helpful, too.