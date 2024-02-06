It's a common practice at Thanksgiving to go around the table before or after the meal, so everyone can share what it is they are most thankful for that year.

This Thanksgiving, it's not just the oft-spoken God and family Jeff Bollinger is grateful for, it's a different group. Without doctors and scientists unraveling treatment for his type of cancer, he wouldn't be here today.

In February 2011, after months of fatigue and exhaustion, Bollinger, an avid runner, was diagnosed with a rare, incurable form of blood cancer, multiple myeloma.

Bollinger says his first reaction after the diagnosis wasn't shock or fear.

"I felt relieved we knew what we were dealing with," he says.

Jeff Bollinger poses for a photo Nov. 15 at his home near Millersville. Fred Lynch

When he got home, he searched the internet for more information, and saw grim stories about how long most patients lived with the disease, which many listed as three to eight years.

"I've learned as the years have progressed, that's not necessarily the case," he says.

Though the disease has no cure, Bollinger's doctors advised him there was treatment that could help keep the disease at bay.

The first step in the treatment course was a stem cell, or bone-marrow transplant. Some people receive marrow from donors, others self-donate, because in many cases the cancer has not invaded stem cells.

By February 2012, Bollinger underwent a self-donated stem-cell transplant. During the procedure, all blood cells are removed, and the stem cells are inserted, where they begin to form new red and white blood cells, as well as platelets.

A wall of deer trophies remind Jeff Bollinger of memorable hunting experiences. Fred Lynch

With zero blood cells, Bollinger was isolated in the hospital to minimize the risk of an infection because the treatment initially eradicates the body's ability to fight off viruses and bacteria.

"It was a 'Boy in the [Plastic] Bubble,' type deal," he recalled.

He was hospitalized for three weeks.

After the transplant, Bollinger still has regular chemotherapy treatments, but despite that, he remains positive, keeping up his routine of running and participating in marathons.

"I'm not as fast as I used to be, but I can still do it," he says.