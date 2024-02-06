Test your mettle, play Iron Chef at home

We are seeing our community and nation in a way we have never seen before. People staying in, restaurants closed for inside dining, and folks being creative with ingredients they have on hand to cook together at home. This is a good time to use up items in your cabinet and freezer that have gotten pushed to the back or to the bottom and forgotten about.
Today I tried to find a few recipes that could use a few basic staples that you might have on hand, then add in what you don't have. Many ingredients can be changed around without little effect on the recipe. This is your chance to play Iron Chef at home, be creative and use up some ingredients, while making the best of this social distancing situation. Have fun and stay healthy, everyone.
This soup is delicious served as-is or top with your favorite toppings. A pan of cornbread is also nice served alongside.
Open all cans but do not drain, with the exception of black beans, if using. Black beans should be drained and rinsed. Pour all ingredients into a medium pot. Stir. Bring just to a boil over medium high heat and then reduce to low and simmer 5 to 10 minutes.
Serve warm, as is or with toppings of your choice such as cheese, sour cream, tortilla chips, salsa, avocado, etc.
Prepare cornbread mix according to package directions, except bake in a 10 1/2-inch cast iron skillet (cornbread will be thin). Remove cornbread from skillet; cool and cut into cubes. Wipe out skillet with paper towels; spray generously with no-stick cooking spray.
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Place cornbread cubes in skillet. Top with turkey, ham and cheese. In medium bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, mayonnaise, 1 tablespoon mustard, salt and pepper until well blended. Pour evenly over ingredients in skillet. Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until set and lightly browned.
Melt currant jelly by warming slightly. Add 1 tablespoon honey mustard; whisk to blend.
Remove skillet from oven. Cut in wedges, sprinkle with powdered sugar and serve with currant jelly and mustard sauce.
Drain chicken and beans. Cook rice according to package directions in pot big enough to mix casserole up in.
Once rice is cooked, stir in all other ingredients until well combined. Spoon into pie plate or casserole dish.
Bake at 350 for 20 to 30 minutes, or until heated through and bubbly. Serve warm.
This Chicken Parmesan Bake turns the classic recipe into an amazingly easy casserole your family will love.
Cook the chicken and pasta according to package directions.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and spray a 13-inch by 9-inch casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray. Mix the cooked and drained pasta with the spaghetti sauce and tomato sauce. Pour it into the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle with the Parmesan cheese. Chop the cooked chicken into 1-inch pieces and sprinkle over the pasta. Cover with the mozzarella cheese and bake for 20 to 30 minutes or until heated through and the cheese has melted.
Dump all contents into a medium sized stockpot, including liquid in all of the cans.
Place over medium heat, stirring often, and bring just to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring from time to time, for 30 minutes to an hour.
Cook rice according to package directions. Drain chicken and veggies.
Stir all ingredients into warm, cooked rice. Spoon into greased 8x8-inch casserole dish.
Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Top with cheese, if desired, and bake another 5 minutes more. Serve warm.
Seasonings:
Place chicken broth in a large stock pot over medium high heat. Add potatoes, carrots, and corn.
In a large skillet also over medium high heat, chop up and brown sausage until fully cooked and no longer pink in the center. Move sausage to side of the skillet and add in frozen pepper blend to the other side. Cook for three to four minutes, or until fully thawed.
Stir together sausage and pepper blend and cook for another three or four minutes before adding to stock pot. Stir well.
Add in turnip greens and all other seasonings and bring to a gentle boil. Allow to simmer 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Pour in cream and add potato flakes. Stir well. Simmer five to 10 minutes more.
Serve hot with a hearty bread. Leftovers are even better the next day.
Cook egg noodles according to package directions until just barely done, careful not to overcook. Drain.
In large bowl place hot egg noodles, cream soup, milk, chicken and cheese. Stir until combined. Pour into greased 13x9 pan.
Topping: Crush 1/2 sleeve crackers and stir these crumbs together with 1/4 cup melted butter and garlic powder. Sprinkle over top of casserole in baking dish.
Bake, uncovered, 20 minutes at 350. Serve hot.
Drain corn and chicken. Drain and rinse black beans.
Lightly grease an 8 inch round cake pan with cooking spray. Stir together 1-1/2 cans of enchilada sauce and chicken, breaking up the chicken into smaller pieces as you do so.
Place one flour tortilla in bottom of pan. Spread with 1/4 chicken enchilada sauce. Top with 1/4 black beans, 1/4 corn, and 1/4 cheese. Cover with another flour tortilla. Repeat this process with three more tortillas. Place final tortilla on top and pour remaining enchilada sauce over it, spreading to cover. Top with remaining cheese.
Bake, uncovered, at 350 for 35 to 40 minutes, or until bubbly. Allow to sit for a few minutes before cutting and serving.
In large skillet, cook ground beef until done, breaking up as it cooks. Drain off the grease.
Stir in taco seasoning, corn, Ro-tel (juice and all), and half of the French fried onions. Spread into the bottom of a 13x9 dish.
Prepare muffin mixes according to package directions all in one bowl. Spread on top of beef mixture.
Bake, uncovered, at 400 degrees for 20 minutes or until cornbread is golden on top. Top with cheese and remaining French fried onions. Return to oven until cheese is melted. Serve with sour cream.
Note: To save money, you can substitute rinsed and drained canned black beans for some of the beef in this recipe.
Place the chicken in a large pot and just cover with water. Cook over medium-low heat until cooked through. Try not to boil the chicken as it can make it tough. Allow to cool enough to handle, then shred using two forks.
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a 13x9-inch baking dish with nonstick cooking spray.
Cook the pasta according to the package directions. Drain and set aside.
In a large pot, combine the Ro-tel with the juice, undiluted cream of mushroom soup, Velveeta cheese, and cream cheese. Heat over low heat, stirring constantly, until the cheeses have melted. Add the garlic powder and onion powder. Add the shredded chicken and cooked spaghetti. Mix well. Pour the mixture into the prepared dish and sprinkle with the shredded cheddar cheese.
Bake for 20 to 30 minutes or until heated through and the cheese has melted.
For cornbread topping:
Preheat oven to 400. Spray a 13x9 baking dish with cooking spray.
Make the filling: Place frozen veggies in a large saucepan and cover with water. Bring to a boil over medium high heat and cook until veggies are tender, about 5 to 10 minutes. Drain and set aside.
Melt butter in small saucepan over medium heat. Add chopped onions and saute until just barely tender, about 2 to 3 minutes. Add chicken broth, salt, pepper, and flour and stir until well combined. Add cream and cook, stirring constantly, until the mixture has thickened, about five minutes. Remove from heat and pour over the vegetables. Stir in chicken.
Spoon veggie mixture into the prepared dish and set aside.
Make Cornbread Topping: Place cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt in a large bowl and stir to combine. Add milk, melted butter and eggs and stir until smooth. Stir in cheese and drained corn.
Spoon cornbread mixture on top of veggie mixture and spread to cover the filling. Bake until cornbread is lightly browned on top, about twenty minutes.
In large skillet, cook ground beef and onion over medium high heat until no longer pink in center. Drain off any grease.
Add tomatoes in juice, tomato paste, water, Italian seasoning, and garlic powder to skillet. Stir well and lower heat to simmer for ten minutes, while you cook the egg noodles separately. Stir cooked egg noodles into the sauce.
In separate bowl, stir together cottage cheese and mozzarella. Drop by spoonfuls over top of lasagna skillet. Cover and let cook about five minutes, until the cheese melts.
To double: Cook the entire package of egg noodles and double the sauce and cheese recipe. After you drain egg noodles, pour them into a 13x9 baking dish. Spoon cooked sauce over top and dollop with spoonfuls of cheese and bake in a 350 oven until cheese is melted, about 5 minutes.
In large saucepot, place frozen vegetables. Cover with water and place over medium high heat until they just come to a boil. Drain veggies and set aside.
In the same sauce pot, combine French onion soup, dry gravy mix, and Italian seasoning. Stir well and place over medium high heat, stirring often, until just heated through. Remove from heat and stir in cooked ground beef and drained vegetables.
In large mixing bowl combine mashed potatoes, sour cream, and 1 cup of cheese. Stir well to combine.
Pour ground beef filling into bottom of an 8x8-inch baking dish. Top with mashed potatoes and spread to cover. Top with remaining cheddar cheese.
Bake, uncovered, at 350 for 30 minutes.
Combine everything in a mixing bowl except candies. Mix until well blended. Stir in candies, reserving a few to place on top. Pat into greased 8x8-inch pan and bake at 350 degrees for about twenty minutes. Do not overbake. Allow to cool and cut into bars.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
