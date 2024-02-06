Test your mettle, play Iron Chef at home

We are seeing our community and nation in a way we have never seen before. People staying in, restaurants closed for inside dining, and folks being creative with ingredients they have on hand to cook together at home. This is a good time to use up items in your cabinet and freezer that have gotten pushed to the back or to the bottom and forgotten about.

Today I tried to find a few recipes that could use a few basic staples that you might have on hand, then add in what you don't have. Many ingredients can be changed around without little effect on the recipe. This is your chance to play Iron Chef at home, be creative and use up some ingredients, while making the best of this social distancing situation. Have fun and stay healthy, everyone.

Taco Soup

This soup is delicious served as-is or top with your favorite toppings. A pan of cornbread is also nice served alongside.

1 pound ground beef frozen or substitute 1 can black beans, rinsed

1 tablespoon onion powder

2 cans kidney beans

1 can corn

15-ounce can Ro-Tel

15-ounce can tomato sauce

3 tablespoons taco seasoning mix or 1 packet

3 tablespoons Ranch dressing mix or 1 packet

1 plus 1/2 cups water

Open all cans but do not drain, with the exception of black beans, if using. Black beans should be drained and rinsed. Pour all ingredients into a medium pot. Stir. Bring just to a boil over medium high heat and then reduce to low and simmer 5 to 10 minutes.

Serve warm, as is or with toppings of your choice such as cheese, sour cream, tortilla chips, salsa, avocado, etc.

Monte Cristo Skillet

1 (6-ounce) package cornbread mix

Nonstick cooking spray

1-1/2 cups chopped cooked turkey

1/2 cup chopped cooked ham

1-1/2 cups shredded Swiss cheese

4 large eggs

1 cup milk

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

2 tablespoons honey mustard, divided

1-1/2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 cup currant jelly, or other flavor of choice

Powdered sugar

Prepare cornbread mix according to package directions, except bake in a 10 1/2-inch cast iron skillet (cornbread will be thin). Remove cornbread from skillet; cool and cut into cubes. Wipe out skillet with paper towels; spray generously with no-stick cooking spray.

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Place cornbread cubes in skillet. Top with turkey, ham and cheese. In medium bowl, whisk together eggs, milk, mayonnaise, 1 tablespoon mustard, salt and pepper until well blended. Pour evenly over ingredients in skillet. Bake 30 to 35 minutes or until set and lightly browned.

Melt currant jelly by warming slightly. Add 1 tablespoon honey mustard; whisk to blend.

Remove skillet from oven. Cut in wedges, sprinkle with powdered sugar and serve with currant jelly and mustard sauce.

Chicken and Wild Rice Casserole

1 (6-ounce) box Uncle Ben's Long Grain Wild Rice Mix

10- or 12-ounce can of chicken

15-ounce can green beans

10-ounce can cream of mushroom soup, fat free is fine

1 teaspoon onion powder

1/2 cup sliced almonds

Drain chicken and beans. Cook rice according to package directions in pot big enough to mix casserole up in.

Once rice is cooked, stir in all other ingredients until well combined. Spoon into pie plate or casserole dish.

Bake at 350 for 20 to 30 minutes, or until heated through and bubbly. Serve warm.

Chicken Parmesan Bake

This Chicken Parmesan Bake turns the classic recipe into an amazingly easy casserole your family will love.

1 pound (6 to 8 strips) frozen fully cooked breaded chicken tenders (Tyson Crispy Chicken Strips)

1 (16-ounce) box penne pasta

1 (24-ounce) jar spaghetti sauce

1 (8-ounce) can tomato sauce

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 (8-ounce) package shredded mozzarella cheese

Cook the chicken and pasta according to package directions.

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and spray a 13-inch by 9-inch casserole dish with nonstick cooking spray. Mix the cooked and drained pasta with the spaghetti sauce and tomato sauce. Pour it into the prepared baking dish. Sprinkle with the Parmesan cheese. Chop the cooked chicken into 1-inch pieces and sprinkle over the pasta. Cover with the mozzarella cheese and bake for 20 to 30 minutes or until heated through and the cheese has melted.

Famous Alabama Camp Stew

3 (14-ounce) cans diced tomatoes

14-ounce can whole kernel corn

14-ounce can butter beans baby limas, or frozen cooked lima beans

1 onion, chopped

2 (10-ounce) cans Castlebury's beef BBQ in sauce

10- or 12-ounce can chicken

Dump all contents into a medium sized stockpot, including liquid in all of the cans.

Place over medium heat, stirring often, and bring just to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer, stirring from time to time, for 30 minutes to an hour.

Rice and Veggie Bake

10-ounce package Yellow Saffron Rice the size that makes 5, 1 cup servings

10- to 12-ounce can of chicken whichever size you have

10-ounce can Cheddar soup or homemade cheese sauce

4-ounce can evaporated milk

14-ounce can mixed veggies, or equivalent of frozen vegetables, cooked, drained

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Salt and pepper to taste

1 cup shredded cheddar for topping, optional

Cook rice according to package directions. Drain chicken and veggies.

Stir all ingredients into warm, cooked rice. Spoon into greased 8x8-inch casserole dish.

Bake at 350 degrees for 20 minutes. Top with cheese, if desired, and bake another 5 minutes more. Serve warm.

Country Chowder

8 cups chicken broth

1 pound mild or spicy pork breakfast sausage

4 russet potatoes, washed and cubed with skins on

2 carrots, peeled and sliced into rounds

12-ounce bag frozen pepper and onion blend -- or 1/2 cup diced onion and 1 diced bell pepper

2 cups corn

2 cups chopped turnip greens fresh or frozen, can substitute spinach

2 cups heavy cream

1 cup instant potato flakes

Seasonings:

1 tablespoon dried parsley

1-1/2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper, adjust to how spicy the sausage is

Place chicken broth in a large stock pot over medium high heat. Add potatoes, carrots, and corn.

In a large skillet also over medium high heat, chop up and brown sausage until fully cooked and no longer pink in the center. Move sausage to side of the skillet and add in frozen pepper blend to the other side. Cook for three to four minutes, or until fully thawed.

Stir together sausage and pepper blend and cook for another three or four minutes before adding to stock pot. Stir well.

Add in turnip greens and all other seasonings and bring to a gentle boil. Allow to simmer 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Pour in cream and add potato flakes. Stir well. Simmer five to 10 minutes more.

Serve hot with a hearty bread. Leftovers are even better the next day.

Child-Approved Chicken Noodle Casserole

1 package egg noodles

2 cans cream of chicken soup

1/2 cup milk, fresh or canned

2 cups cooked chicken (or a large can of chicken)

Handful shredded cheese

1/2 sleeve round buttery crackers, crushed

1/4 cup melted butter

Dash garlic powder

Cook egg noodles according to package directions until just barely done, careful not to overcook. Drain.

In large bowl place hot egg noodles, cream soup, milk, chicken and cheese. Stir until combined. Pour into greased 13x9 pan.

Topping: Crush 1/2 sleeve crackers and stir these crumbs together with 1/4 cup melted butter and garlic powder. Sprinkle over top of casserole in baking dish.