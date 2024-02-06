Tech trouble? Schools train students to help

When Crane Middle School decided to turn over minor IT repairs and troubleshooting duties to students, even the program coordinator was skeptical.

Now, two years into the program, Nicole Rangel and her fellow teachers at the school in Yuma, Arizona, couldn't be more pleased. "I have teachers begging me to send a kid down to help them," she said.

As more school districts move to one-to-one computing -- meaning every student is assigned an electronic device -- many are looking to students to help keep the equipment up and running.

Giving that responsibility to students makes sense because they often are quicker than adults to adopt and understand new technologies, said Dennis Villano, director of technology integration for the Burlington Public Schools in Massachusetts.

The school district launched a tech-training program at its high school in 2011 after buying 1,100 iPads for students and staff.

This undated photo provided by Generation YES shows Student Technology Leaders in the Compton Unified School District of Los Angeles at a workshop as they learn about the GenYES web portal and how to create Technology Assistance Projects (TAPs) for their teachers. With more computers at school, some districts are training students to provide technical support to teachers and others (Generation YES via AP)

At the time, the district's information-technology department consisted of two people.

"There was quite a bit of panic about how we would deploy and support the technology," Villano recalled. "Our one-to-one program has been successful in large part because of the help we got from students at the high school."

Student-led help desks are an economic way for schools to advance their technology offerings and provide career skills and workplace-type experiences for students, said Dennis Harper, CEO and founder of Generation Yes (GenYES), a Tumwater, Washington, not-for-profit created to help school districts develop student-led technology programs.

Some schools offer the program as a class for credit; others create a club students join on a volunteer basis.

In most schools, students are an underutilized resource with much to contribute, Harper said.

This undated photo provided by Generation YES shows two Student Technology Leaders creating a tutorial about iPads at a GenYES workshop for Albuquerque Public Schools, in Albuquerque, N.M. With more computers at school, some districts are training students to provide technical support to teachers and others. (Generation YES via AP)

"About 90 percent of the people in school are students," he said.

"They have a lot of energy, and they're pretty tech-savvy. So why not tap into that energy and experience and get kids to help support technology?"

Once trained, students tend to step up and become successful technicians, he said.

Schools use them for fixing technical problems; setting up devices; creating and maintaining websites; posting blogs; staff training and more.