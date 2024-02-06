Don’t feel too sorry for Monty, despite her educational plight.

She’s transferred from a couple of schools, most recently from Cape Girardeau Central Middle School, where she shared a room with sixth-graders.

She’s currently in her fourth year of fourth grade in Rhonda Young’s class.

Good news: She’s adept at making friends.

Monty is a 4-foot ball python Young has had as a classroom companion for nearly 18 years. And Monty has plenty of live company in her corner, unlike the stuffed likes of a koala bear, caterpillar, Clifford, Arthur and a host of Dr. Seuss characters also in the room.

Nono Alfadhel, 7, kisses Rhoda the dog in Stacy Stapleton's classroom Friday at Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

In nearby aquariums are Skittles the gecko; Desperado, a 3-inch Madagascar hissing cockroach; and Charlotte, a Chilean rose tarantula.

Monty is free to roam at times. Young sets her on the floor and allows her to find a warm spot among the children gathered and sitting. She’s not a wiggler.

“She’s a lap dog with no legs,” Young said about Monty, who was hanging around the neck of former student Brooke Kimberley, tongue flicking around her ear.

Kimberley, a senior from Cape Girardeau Central High School who was visiting the school last week, was looking in on an old friend who once entertained her.

Young purchased Monty from a pet store 18 years ago, for a reason she can’t explain, at less than a foot in length.

Chelsea Nesbit holds Rowdy the bearded dragon in her classroom Thursday at Chaffee Elementary School. Andrew J. Whitaker

“She’s been in the hands of kids ever since,” Young said.

Young said ball pythons “ball up” when they don’t want to be bothered.

“She’s never done that,” Young said about Monty, obviously a people python.

“She’s been stuck, dropped, poked, put in a desk, you name it,” Young said. “Stuck” was once behind the interactive whiteboard on one of the walls.

Young placed Monty on the floor, and she slithered toward San Srikant, one of her two designated care keepers for the week, flicking her sensitive tongue at Srikant’s Nike. Srikant was in charge of Monty’s daily water for the week along with Hunter Jones, while Jackson Seabaugh, who said he had 13 pets at home at one point, serves as Young’s “expert,” overseeing the caretakers who are rotated weekly.

Bruce Miller wears Desperado the Madagascar hissing cockroach as a button Thursday at Alma Schrader Elementary School in Cape Girardeau. Andrew J. Whitaker

“She’s been the light of many kids’ lives and my life, too,” Young said. “She has been loved on by more kids. Some of the kids I started out with when I first got her are married and have kids of their own.”

Young considers Monty and the rest of her pets educational ambassadors. She first got Monty while teaching at Cape Christian School, then brought her along when she made the move to the public schools, although she waited until her second year.

Kimberley said she once was scared of snakes but changed her thinking through regular visits to Young’s room years earlier to see Monty.

“That’s why I have them, because so many people are scared of a spider or snake, and to me, it’s kind of desensitizing,” Young said. “If you’re in a situation where it’s non-threatening, and you’re learning about it, little by little, I’ve seen people get over those fears and even get one as a pet themselves.”

She also likes them because they’re low-maintenance.

Thorn the bearded dragon sits on the shoulder of Alex Parker in his classroom Thursday, Sept. 14, at Chaffee Elementary. Andrew J. Whitaker

“They don’t smell; they don’t make noise; you can go away and leave them for two weeks,” Young said, adding anything with fur is high-maintenance.

And feeding days are interesting, both educational and entertaining when a live mouse or frozen small rat is on the menu.

Without prompting, Charlotte displayed how educational moments can arise when Young pulled a fresh replica of the tarantula out of its terrarium.

The spider had molted, leaving a furry ball complete with eyes, legs and pincers. Young explained to her students that all spiders go through the process, comparing it to a snake shedding.