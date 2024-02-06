Sweet treats for those start-of-summer parties

The end of the school year is quickly approaching, wedding shower invitations are arriving, friends and family are going places and visiting out of town, and our calendar is full of activities and things to planned to do. It was a sudden switch to the busy spring and early summer schedule.

As we go places I often take food or desserts with us to share. In thinking about a few upcoming activities where I will take desserts, I started thinking about what that would be.

My co-worker, Myranda Hill, made this delicious and very pretty Ferrero Rocher Cake, and we were lucky enough to get a piece of it at work. I was immediately sold on the recipe, and I know I will make it soon. Myranda's cake was delicious and just about as sweet as she is!

I hope you enjoy all of the sweet treats I've chosen to share with you today.

Ferrero Rocher Cake

For the cake:

5 large eggs

6 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 3/4 cup ground hazelnuts

2 tablespoons flour

2 tablespoons cocoa powder

2 teaspoons baking powder

For the Ferrero Rocher cream:

1 stick plus 6 tablespoons unsalted butter, room temperature

1 1/2 cup chocolate chips

7 tablespoons Nutella

1 cup crushed wafers

10 Ferrero Rocher Candy

1/2 cup Hazelnuts chopped, for decorating the cake

Whisk eggs with sugar until they are three times in volume, light and fluffy.

Sift flour, cocoa and baking powder. Mix in with ground nuts. Using spatula, fold in dry ingredients by thirds, be very gentle with the dough so you don't over mix it and loose the fluffiness.

Butter all sides of the 9-inch baking dish, pour batter into the dish. Bake at 350 degrees for about 40 minutes.

For the Cream: Dissolve chocolate, either in water bath or microwave. Let chocolate cool to a room temperature. Combine chocolate together with butter and Nutella. Whisk cream together.

Putting Cake together: Slice the cake into two or three layers. Break wafers into small pieces. Spread cream over each layer evenly, sprinkle wafers over the cream.

Decorate outside of the cake, using the left over cream, cake and hazelnuts. Slice Ferrero Rocher candy in half and place it on the edge of the cake all around.

Just before serving the cake, remove from refrigerator to soften the cream a little.

Source: www.momsdish.com/recipe/251/ferrero-rocher-cake-recipe

Salted Caramel Chocolate Chip Cobbler

A sweet and salty mix of cookie and cobbler in one amazing dessert! Top each serving with your favorite topping for an over-the-top delicious dessert treat.

2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 1/2 teaspoons cornstarch

1/2 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup butter, melted

1/2 cup white granulated sugar

3/4 cup brown sugar, packed

1 egg plus 1 egg yolk

2 teaspoons vanilla

1 cup chocolate chips: Semi-sweet, milk chocolate, dark chocolate or white chocolate

1 bag of Rolos chocolate ad caramel candies

Sea Salt in a grinder or coarse salt

Brown sugar, optional

Topping Suggestions: caramel sauce, chocolate sauce, vanilla ice cream, fresh whipped cream, roasted pecans, candied nuts

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease your oven safe baking dish.

Mix dry ingredients and set aside.

In mixer or large mixing bowl, whisk butter, sugar, and brown sugar. Add eggs and vanilla until just combined.

Gradually incorporate dry ingredients into the wet mixture. Fold in chocolate chips.

Crumble dough into dish. Sprinkle brown sugar and Rolos candies on top. Crack salt on top.

Bake 15 minutes or until golden brown — time will depend on the size of your dish.

Notes: Make Ahead: Prep in the afternoon and refrigerate dough. Put it in the oven just after dinner for a piping hot decadent dessert.

How You Know When It's Ready? The cobbler will take around 12 to 15 minutes to bake, based on your dish size. Be careful not to over bake the cobbler. It should have a slightly gooey center when it comes out of the oven.

Best Served Fresh From the Oven. I find that all cobblers are best served hot straight out of the oven. The chocolate in the dessert will be wonderfully gooey.

Source: www.julieblanner.com/salted-caramel-chocolate-chip-cobbler/?fbclid=IwAR0f5987uJnMs4gv3pSPy7wSK0ztrH_ezbqXejvDGH3SsyLjB2xAFApguzs

Lemon Cream Pie

Unbelievably light and airy this Lemon Cream Pie is a lemon lovers dream. The buttery graham cracker crust serves as a base to a luscious lemon filling that has the perfect balance of sweet and tart.

Graham Cracker Pie Crust, homemade or store bought

16 ounces Mascarpone cheese

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream

1/2 cup fresh lemon juice

1 teaspoon lemon zest

1/2 can sweetened condensed milk

A few drops of yellow food coloring

Whipped Cream:

1 cup of heavy whipping cream

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

Optional garnish:

Lemon slices

Mint leaves

If you choose to make a graham cracker crust allow it to cool completely before making the filling.

In a stand up mixer with a wire whisk attachment start whipping the mascarpone cheese and powdered sugar until it is creamy. Slowly add the cold whipping cream stopping to scrape down the sides when needed. Keep mixing on high until firm peaks form.

Add the lemon juice , lemon zest and yellow food coloring. Mix it for a few minutes until everything is incorporated well and remove the bowl from the mixer.

Add a half can of condensed milk and fold in with a rubber spatula, mix until it is incorporated.

Poor filling into prepared and cooled graham cracker crust. Cover and chill overnight or at least eight hours.

Once chilled, prepare the whipped cream by beating the whipping cream, powdered sugar and vanilla with a wire whisk attachment until soft peaks form. Pipe or spread whipped cream around the edges of the pie. Garnish with lemon slices and mint leaves.

Notes: If you buy a store bought graham cracker crust you will need the 9-ounce deep dish. For this pie I recommend fresh lemon juice and not bottled

Source: www.bakedbroiledandbasted.com/lemon-cream-pie/?fbclid=IwAR13Plt7EEX3rQaCqNhLfSdnMDIutSYO6fczKEkxwEFOSAYOuVlRqFvGlt0#recipe

Salted Caramel Peanut Butter Rice Krispie Treats

Salted Caramel Peanut Butter Rice Krispie Treats are a salty-sweet, no-bake dessert inspired by Classic Rice Krispie Treats. The perfect grab-and-go, quick, easy dessert or snack treat.

3 tablespoons butter

6 cups mini marshmallows, divided

1/2 cup smooth peanut butter

6 cups Rice Krispies cereal

2 tablespoons heavy cream

11 ounces Kraft caramels (1 package), unwrapped

1 1/2 tablespoons coarse sea salt

In large saucepan melt butter over low heat. Add 4 cups marshmallows and stir until completely melted. Remove from heat. Stir in peanut butter until melted.

Stir in Rice Krispies and remaining 2 cups of mini marshmallows until well coated. Lightly press into a buttered 9-inch-by-13-inch pan and set aside.

Place caramels and heavy cream into a small bowl. Microwave in 20 to 30 second intervals until completely melted. Pour overtop Krispie treats and spread until mostly covered. Sprinkle with sea salt and cool.

Cut into bars using a sharp knife and serve. Store in airtight container for up to 5 days.

Source: www.laurenslatest.com/peanut-butter-salted-caramel-krispie-treats/?fbclid=IwAR1eK4Gjrxg_SJmR9xmCEFwBh4kMKCM2poVrFQURXm0AbmNwNgms8IZa_xQ

New York Style Crumb Cake

This is a delicious recipe for classic New York-style crumb cake. The cake is buttery and moist and you'll definitely enjoy the thick crumb topping.

For the crumb topping:

1 cup packed light or dark brown sugar

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, melted

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour (spoon into measuring cup and leveled)

For the cake:

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour (spoon and leveled)

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

3/4 cup (1.5 sticks) unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

1 cup granulated sugar

3 large eggs, at room temperature

1 cup full-fat sour cream, at room temperature

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

Optional: confectioners' sugar for topping

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9Ã—13 inch baking pan or line with parchment paper. You can use a glass, ceramic, or metal baking pan. The bake time is similar for each, but use a toothpick to test for doneness. Metal baking pans cook cakes faster. Set pan aside.

Make the crumb topping: Mix the brown sugar, granulated sugar, cinnamon, and salt together in a medium bowl. Stir in the melted butter, then gently mix the flour using a fork. Keep the mixture as large crumbles, do not over-mix. If over-mixed, this will turn into a thick paste. Set aside.

Make the cake: Whisk the flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt together. Set aside.

Using a handheld or stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the butter and granulated sugar together on high speed until smooth and creamy, about 2 minutes. Scrape down the sides and up the bottom of the bowl with a rubber spatula as needed. Add the eggs, sour cream, and the vanilla. Beat on medium-high speed until combined. The mixture may look curdled; that's ok. Scrape down the sides and up the bottom of the bowl as needed.

With the mixer on low speed, mix in the dry ingredients until smooth. Do not over-mix. The batter will be thick, creamy, and sticky.

Spread the batter evenly into prepared baking pan. Top with crumb topping. Using a rubber spatula or the back of a large spoon, press the crumb topping tightly down into the cake so it sticks.

Bake for 45-55 minutes. Baking times vary, so keep an eye on yours and begin checking at 45 minutes. The cake is done when a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. If you find the top or edges of the cake is/are browning too quickly in the oven, loosely cover it with aluminum foil.

Remove the cake from the oven and set on a wire rack. Allow to slightly cool for at least 30-45 minutes before cutting. If desired, dust with confectioners' sugar before slicing and serving. Use a sifter/fine mesh sieve.

Notes: All refrigerated items should be at room temperature so the batter mixes together easily and evenly.

Source: www.sallysbakingaddiction.com/crumb-cake/?fbclid=IwAR0ocwUDaDmDEhJyVOCwWM4U0gs11iQ2WVtlTk2wIuU6eMFkdvL88VBQE9s