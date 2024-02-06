Sweet treats for those start-of-summer parties

The end of the school year is quickly approaching, wedding shower invitations are arriving, friends and family are going places and visiting out of town, and our calendar is full of activities and things to planned to do. It was a sudden switch to the busy spring and early summer schedule.
As we go places I often take food or desserts with us to share. In thinking about a few upcoming activities where I will take desserts, I started thinking about what that would be.
My co-worker, Myranda Hill, made this delicious and very pretty Ferrero Rocher Cake, and we were lucky enough to get a piece of it at work. I was immediately sold on the recipe, and I know I will make it soon. Myranda's cake was delicious and just about as sweet as she is!
I hope you enjoy all of the sweet treats I've chosen to share with you today.
For the cake:
For the Ferrero Rocher cream:
Whisk eggs with sugar until they are three times in volume, light and fluffy.
Sift flour, cocoa and baking powder. Mix in with ground nuts. Using spatula, fold in dry ingredients by thirds, be very gentle with the dough so you don't over mix it and loose the fluffiness.
Butter all sides of the 9-inch baking dish, pour batter into the dish. Bake at 350 degrees for about 40 minutes.
For the Cream: Dissolve chocolate, either in water bath or microwave. Let chocolate cool to a room temperature. Combine chocolate together with butter and Nutella. Whisk cream together.
Putting Cake together: Slice the cake into two or three layers. Break wafers into small pieces. Spread cream over each layer evenly, sprinkle wafers over the cream.
Decorate outside of the cake, using the left over cream, cake and hazelnuts. Slice Ferrero Rocher candy in half and place it on the edge of the cake all around.
Just before serving the cake, remove from refrigerator to soften the cream a little.
Source: www.momsdish.com/recipe/251/ferrero-rocher-cake-recipe
A sweet and salty mix of cookie and cobbler in one amazing dessert! Top each serving with your favorite topping for an over-the-top delicious dessert treat.
Topping Suggestions: caramel sauce, chocolate sauce, vanilla ice cream, fresh whipped cream, roasted pecans, candied nuts
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease your oven safe baking dish.
Mix dry ingredients and set aside.
In mixer or large mixing bowl, whisk butter, sugar, and brown sugar. Add eggs and vanilla until just combined.
Gradually incorporate dry ingredients into the wet mixture. Fold in chocolate chips.
Crumble dough into dish. Sprinkle brown sugar and Rolos candies on top. Crack salt on top.
Bake 15 minutes or until golden brown — time will depend on the size of your dish.
Notes: Make Ahead: Prep in the afternoon and refrigerate dough. Put it in the oven just after dinner for a piping hot decadent dessert.
How You Know When It's Ready? The cobbler will take around 12 to 15 minutes to bake, based on your dish size. Be careful not to over bake the cobbler. It should have a slightly gooey center when it comes out of the oven.
Best Served Fresh From the Oven. I find that all cobblers are best served hot straight out of the oven. The chocolate in the dessert will be wonderfully gooey.
Source: www.julieblanner.com/salted-caramel-chocolate-chip-cobbler/?fbclid=IwAR0f5987uJnMs4gv3pSPy7wSK0ztrH_ezbqXejvDGH3SsyLjB2xAFApguzs
Unbelievably light and airy this Lemon Cream Pie is a lemon lovers dream. The buttery graham cracker crust serves as a base to a luscious lemon filling that has the perfect balance of sweet and tart.
Graham Cracker Pie Crust, homemade or store bought
Whipped Cream:
Optional garnish:
If you choose to make a graham cracker crust allow it to cool completely before making the filling.
In a stand up mixer with a wire whisk attachment start whipping the mascarpone cheese and powdered sugar until it is creamy. Slowly add the cold whipping cream stopping to scrape down the sides when needed. Keep mixing on high until firm peaks form.
Add the lemon juice , lemon zest and yellow food coloring. Mix it for a few minutes until everything is incorporated well and remove the bowl from the mixer.
Add a half can of condensed milk and fold in with a rubber spatula, mix until it is incorporated.
Poor filling into prepared and cooled graham cracker crust. Cover and chill overnight or at least eight hours.
Once chilled, prepare the whipped cream by beating the whipping cream, powdered sugar and vanilla with a wire whisk attachment until soft peaks form. Pipe or spread whipped cream around the edges of the pie. Garnish with lemon slices and mint leaves.
Notes: If you buy a store bought graham cracker crust you will need the 9-ounce deep dish. For this pie I recommend fresh lemon juice and not bottled
Source: www.bakedbroiledandbasted.com/lemon-cream-pie/?fbclid=IwAR13Plt7EEX3rQaCqNhLfSdnMDIutSYO6fczKEkxwEFOSAYOuVlRqFvGlt0#recipe
Salted Caramel Peanut Butter Rice Krispie Treats are a salty-sweet, no-bake dessert inspired by Classic Rice Krispie Treats. The perfect grab-and-go, quick, easy dessert or snack treat.
In large saucepan melt butter over low heat. Add 4 cups marshmallows and stir until completely melted. Remove from heat. Stir in peanut butter until melted.
Stir in Rice Krispies and remaining 2 cups of mini marshmallows until well coated. Lightly press into a buttered 9-inch-by-13-inch pan and set aside.
Place caramels and heavy cream into a small bowl. Microwave in 20 to 30 second intervals until completely melted. Pour overtop Krispie treats and spread until mostly covered. Sprinkle with sea salt and cool.
Cut into bars using a sharp knife and serve. Store in airtight container for up to 5 days.
Source: www.laurenslatest.com/peanut-butter-salted-caramel-krispie-treats/?fbclid=IwAR1eK4Gjrxg_SJmR9xmCEFwBh4kMKCM2poVrFQURXm0AbmNwNgms8IZa_xQ
This is a delicious recipe for classic New York-style crumb cake. The cake is buttery and moist and you'll definitely enjoy the thick crumb topping.
For the crumb topping:
For the cake:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees and grease a 9Ã—13 inch baking pan or line with parchment paper. You can use a glass, ceramic, or metal baking pan. The bake time is similar for each, but use a toothpick to test for doneness. Metal baking pans cook cakes faster. Set pan aside.
Make the crumb topping: Mix the brown sugar, granulated sugar, cinnamon, and salt together in a medium bowl. Stir in the melted butter, then gently mix the flour using a fork. Keep the mixture as large crumbles, do not over-mix. If over-mixed, this will turn into a thick paste. Set aside.
Make the cake: Whisk the flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt together. Set aside.
Using a handheld or stand mixer fitted with a paddle attachment, beat the butter and granulated sugar together on high speed until smooth and creamy, about 2 minutes. Scrape down the sides and up the bottom of the bowl with a rubber spatula as needed. Add the eggs, sour cream, and the vanilla. Beat on medium-high speed until combined. The mixture may look curdled; that's ok. Scrape down the sides and up the bottom of the bowl as needed.
With the mixer on low speed, mix in the dry ingredients until smooth. Do not over-mix. The batter will be thick, creamy, and sticky.
Spread the batter evenly into prepared baking pan. Top with crumb topping. Using a rubber spatula or the back of a large spoon, press the crumb topping tightly down into the cake so it sticks.
Bake for 45-55 minutes. Baking times vary, so keep an eye on yours and begin checking at 45 minutes. The cake is done when a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. If you find the top or edges of the cake is/are browning too quickly in the oven, loosely cover it with aluminum foil.
Remove the cake from the oven and set on a wire rack. Allow to slightly cool for at least 30-45 minutes before cutting. If desired, dust with confectioners' sugar before slicing and serving. Use a sifter/fine mesh sieve.
Notes: All refrigerated items should be at room temperature so the batter mixes together easily and evenly.
Source: www.sallysbakingaddiction.com/crumb-cake/?fbclid=IwAR0ocwUDaDmDEhJyVOCwWM4U0gs11iQ2WVtlTk2wIuU6eMFkdvL88VBQE9s
This cake recipe is super easy and delicious cake that always pleases! The cake always comes out moist and is a combination of salty and sweet!
Peanut Butter "Ganache" Recipe:
Chocolate Ganache Recipe:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Prepare Bundt cake pan by spraying liberally with cooking spray or other similar flour-based cooking spray. If you don't have a flour-based cooking spray, for best results, coat with shortening and dust lightly with flour.
Combine flour, baking soda and salt in medium sized mixing bowl and whisk together.
In a large bowl using a hand mixer, or using a stand mixer, beat butter, brown sugar, granulated sugar and vanilla for three to five minutes until light and fluffy. Add eggs individually, beating until just incorporated.
Alternate adding flour mixture with buttermilk, starting and finishing with flour mixture, continuing to mix the entire time.
Fold in chocolate chips until combined, but do not overmix.
Bake for 50 — 60 minutes or until a wooden skewer inserted near center of Bundt ring comes out clean.
Cool cake in pan for ten minutes before removing from pan and cooling on plate or wire rack.
Cool for at least one hour before topping with glazes or ganache(s).
Note: To make cake removal easier, run a butter knife along the outside edge and inside rim of the Bundt pan to loosen. If cake appears to be "sticking" once removal is attempted, place back in the warm oven (without turning on) for ten minutes and try again.
Peanut Butter "Ganache" Recipe: Combine all ingredients together in small bowl, whisk vigorously. Continue to add milk until "ganache" reaches pourable consistency.
Chocolate Ganache Recipe: In small saucepan, bring heavy whipping cream to a slight simmer. Remove from heat immediately. Add chocolate chips and allow to sit for three to five minutes. Stir or whisk vigorously until ganache is creamy.
Recommended tools: Baker's Joy cooking spray (or another flour-based cooking spray).
Source: www.wishesndishes.com/peanut-butter-chocolate-chip-bundt-cake/?fbclid=IwAR3HiW24w_D-zMEYfvisY0WJi9oroftMdAoK6o0nm448XkbHJuc2bS5OSQ0
This No-Bake Banana Split Dessert isn't really a cake. It's more of a layered dessert with a graham cracker crust, cream cheese layer, fruit filling, pudding layer, and sundae toppings. A refreshing dessert for a party or family gathering.
Graham cracker crust:
Cream cheese filling:
Fruit filling:
Pudding layer:
Toppings:
Make the crust: Spray a 13x9 baking dish with non-stick cooking spray. Crush graham crackers in a zip-top plastic bag with a rolling pin or in a food processor. Add crumbs to a medium bowl and stir in 1/4 cup sugar and melted butter and mix until well combined.
Press the crumbs into the prepared pan. Freeze for 15-20 minutes or until set.
Make cream cheese filling: In a large bowl, beat cream cheese until smooth, about 1-2 minutes. Pour in sugar and vanilla and beat until smooth, about 1-2 minutes. Fold in whipped topping until smooth.
Make pudding: In a large bowl, whisk together pudding mix and milk until smooth and slightly thickened. Place the bowl in the refrigerator for 5-10 minutes for the pudding to thicken.
Assemble: Remove the pan from the freezer and spread the cream cheese layer evenly over the graham cracker crust. Place sliced bananas on top of the cream cheese layer followed by a layer of sliced strawberries. Spread the drained pineapple evenly over the fruit. Spread pudding evenly over the bananas. Top with a container of whipped topping and spread into an even layer. Chill in the refrigerator for at least 3 hours or overnight.
Serve with additional toppings of your choice.
Source: www.easybudgetrecipes.com/no-bake-banana-split-cake/?fbclid=IwAR0SWKp8HUvCJJsAdNsvlEjwTIvcDAggxr0sXyV8xlkLUuNZ6ygvXmE7zhs
Every Oreo fan will love this no-bake easy frozen Oreo dessert. It's a simple, creamy frozen treat loaded with Oreos.
Remove 12 Oreos from the package. Crush the remaining Oreos either by placing in a zip-top bag and using a rolling pin or placing in a food processor. Mix half of the crushed Oreo crumbs with the melted butter. Press into a 9x9 pan to form the crust. Place into the refrigerator while preparing the filling. Set the rest of the Oreo crumbs aside.
In a large bowl whip the heavy cream until stiff peaks form. Set aside.
In another large bowl cream together the cream cheese and sugar. Add the vanilla and mix again. Next add the heavy whipping cream to the cream cheese mixture folding gently with a spatula. Add the sweetened condensed milk and continue mixing gently until fully combined. Mix in the remaining Oreo crumbs.
Spread the mixture evenly over your cookie base.
Crush the remaining 12 Oreos and sprinkle them on top of the filling.
Cover with foil. Return to the freezer and chill until solid (3 to 4 hours, overnight is best).
Remove from the freezer 15 minutes before serving.
NOTES: Make sure the cream cheese is at room temperature so that you don't have lumps in your creamy dessert. If you're having trouble cutting your dessert, try dipping your knife in hot water first.
Source: www.spaceshipsandlaserbeams.com/easy-oreo-dessert/?fbclid=IwAR2JJsAyvv1XQCtDYfGtSXTTafNofV_6tvKzSsOkFbr-NL7ubNyXJ7jGJxM
Butterfinger Cake is a delicious and sweet dessert, perfect for birthdays or any occasion, and is a big crowd pleaser!
Bake the yellow cake in a 9x13 pan as directed on the box.
While it is baking, mix together caramel and condensed milk. When cake is hot out of the oven, poke holes in the cake with a fork. Pour caramel mixture over the hot cake and let it sit until completely cooled (The cake should soak up the caramel).
Crush up two of the Butterfingers and sprinkle them over the cake (Put the candy bars in the freezer because they crush better. Crush them in the wrappers, cut the tops off, and pour them out over the cake).
Ice the cake with the whipped cream or whipped topping. Top with two more crushed Butterfingers.
Store in the refrigerator once iced.
Source: www.realhousemoms.com/butterfinger-cake/?fbclid=IwAR3OT-IfdJ1A2CYfevylFIRHlgEWgpUMGtSsF0ThWktfuEIq9rKFvCf0oa8#recipe
You can't forget the dessert, or as some might say, eat dessert first!
Cherry Bars for a 9x13 pan
For the bars:
For the glaze:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line an 9x13 inch baking pan with aluminum foil or parchment paper. Spray with nonstick spray. Set aside.
In the bowl, cream together butter and sugar, about 1-2 minutes. Add salt, eggs, and vanilla and continue stirring until fully incorporated. Add flour and baking powder and mix until just combined. Reserve 1 1/4 cups of dough. Press remaining dough into the prepared baking pan. Top with cherry pie filling. Drop remaining batter (1 1/4 cups) in small pieces over the cherry filling.
Place in the oven and bake for 50-60 minutes or until golden brown. Remove from the oven and place pan on a wire rack to cool completely. Once cooled prepare the glaze. Whisk together confectioners' sugar and milk until smooth and drizzle over the bars. Cut into squares and serve. Store leftovers covered.
Notes: You can cut this recipe in half and use a round or square 8- or 9-inch baking pan.
Source: www.facebook.com/TheFarmStandBobier/posts/pfbid07zypzLx3PaPSX8w4wYSJHMZmgDa5vAFTT9YMD7Y1NJnEab949eD5nzcBXa9yR2dDl
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.