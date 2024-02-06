Survive the heat with these cool recipes

School is out for summer and that may bring family gatherings, picnics or get-togethers with special friends. As the weather turns warmer, we might turn to cool side salads and dessert recipes.
Quite often I am asked about side dishes and salads to serve with cookout foods, so I have chosen several for you to try all summer long.
The recipes for the layered desserts can often be changed to flavors that your family might enjoy most. Have fun trying these salad and dessert recipes and let me know which is your favorite. enjoy!
For the Candied Pecans:
For the Puff Pastry Croutons:
For the Honey Cinnamon Balsamic Vinaigrette:
Prepare dressing by mixing all ingredients together in a jar and shaking to combine.
Prepare candied pecans by combining all ingredients in a small bowl, spreading on a baking sheet lined in parchment paper, and baking 10 minutes at 375 degrees. Pecans will harden while they are cooling. You will have extra.
Prepare croutons by cutting puff pastry into 1-inch squares, brushing with beaten egg and baking on a baking sheet lined in parchment paper 8 to 10 minutes at 375 degrees.
Assemble salad, including pecans and croutons. Drizzle with vinaigrette to taste.
Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/raspberry-brie-salad-with-puff-pastry-croutons/?fbclid=IwAR2DeO3tPWZTVHdbxqtNurGCGL4D7SDOuP3yx4r7nylBnqtQRD2DDSYnfBw
This frozen pie is a salty/sweet treat that's perfect for spring and summer. A pretzel crust, a gorgeously-colored strawberry-flavored filling and a whipped cream topping make this dessert hard to resist.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a medium bowl, stir together pretzels, melted butter and brown sugar. Press in to the bottom and up the sides of a greased 9-inch deep dish pie pan. Bake for 10 minutes. Let cool.
Process strawberries in a food processor until finely chopped. Set aside.
Using a handheld mixer, beat condensed milk and cream cheese until smooth. Beat in strawberry gelatin and stir in chopped strawberries.
Beat 3/4 cup of the whipping cream until thick. Fold into the strawberry mixture. Transfer filling to the pie crust. Freeze for 8 to 12 hours.
Beat remaining 1 1/4 cups whipping cream until it starts to thicken. Gradually add sugar and keep beating until thick. Spread on top of pie and freeze one hour.
Note: You need a deep dish pie pan for this recipe in order to fit all the filling.
Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/strawberry-pretzel-icebox-pie/?fbclid=IwAR3KxjF8X8lEU2-R0YsdKmUCga1lv8feumLQTELHLBupAHrSlYqE4w0vcYw
A sweet and smoky cornbread salad topped with BBQ Ranch, bacon, and French-Fried onions. Great for potlucks or family gatherings.
Prepare cornbread mix according to package directions. Let cool and cut into cubes.
Layer cornbread on bottom of a large glass bowl. Top with a layer of romaine lettuce, followed by a layer of black beans, corn, cucumber, red bell pepper, tomatoes, and red onion. Sprinkle cheddar cheese on top.
In a small bowl, stir together mayonnaise, BBQ sauce, and ranch seasoning. Pour on top of salad.
Refrigerate until ready to serve.
Sprinkle bacon and french-fried onions on top.
Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/barbecue-ranch-cornbread-salad/?fbclid=IwAR2k2u0wdSTTCRRT04sXyXYEnQpLC8zSYodomF5dWxqWiuNhi—HlkE1QVE
These Banana Pudding Dream Bars take your favorite banana pudding to the next level with an Oreo layer, fresh bananas and a sweet cream cheese layer.
Oreo Crust
In a blender or food processor, finely crush 20 of the Golden Oreo cookies.
Put the butter into a medium microwavable bowl, and place into the microwave for 30 seconds or until completely melted. Add the cookies to the butter and mix until well moistened. Press into an ungreased 8 x 8-inch baking dish. Place into the freezer to chill for at least 30 minutes.
For the banana pudding: Mix the package of pudding with the 1 1/2 cups of milk in a small bowl.
For the banana cheesecake layer: Mash one of the bananas. In a mixing bowl, cream the mashed banana and cream cheese. Add in the confectioners' sugar, and vanilla and mix thoroughly. Fold in 1 cup of the whipped topping and mix until well blended. Slice the two remaining bananas and place over the cooled crust. Place dollops of the cream cheese mixture over the bananas and with an offset spatula, gently spread to completely cover.
Evenly spread the pudding over the cream cheese mixture.
Top with the remaining whipped topping.
Refrigerate for at least two hours.
Place the 8 remaining Golden Oreos into a plastic bag and crush. Sprinkle on top of the bars before serving.
Note: This recipe calls for 1 1/2 cups of milk, not the 2 cups of milk called for on the package of pudding. Use only the 1 1/2 cups. It will create a thicker pudding, perfect for slicing.
Source: www.365daysofbakingandmore.com/banana-pudding-dream-bars/?fbclid=IwAR2k2u0wdSTTCRRT04sXyXYEnQpLC8zSYodomF5dWxqWiuNhi—HlkE1QVE
For the salad:
Combine all salad ingredients in a large bowl. Mix dressing; drizzle on salad and toss.
Source: https://www.lemontreedwelling.com/cherry-pecan-goat-cheese-salad/
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
In a blender or food processor, finely crush 24 of the cookies.
In a medium bowl, mix together the melted butter and finely crushed cookies until well moistened. Press into an ungreased 8 x 8-inch baking dish. Bake for 10 minutes.
Allow crust to cool completely before proceeding.
In the meantime, mix the package of pudding with the 1 1/2 cups of milk in a small bowl.
In a mixing bowl, beat cream cheese, confectioners' sugar, and peanut butter together.
Fold in 1 cup of the whipped topping and mix until well blended. Spread the chocolate pudding over the cooled crust. Place dollops of cream cheese mixture over the pudding layer and with an offset spatula, gently spread to completely cover. Spread remaining whipped topping over the cream cheese.
Refrigerate two hours. Place into freezer for a half hour to completely set and allow for neat slices.
In a plastic bag, break up the 8 remaining cookies. Sprinkle the cookies and chocolate / peanut butter chips over the top just before serving.
Source: www.365daysofbakingandmore.com/chocolate-peanut-butter-dream-bars/
Boil the pasta in a large pot of salted water until soft. Drain and pour back into the pot.
In a medium mixing bowl combine the all ingredients, mix well and pour on top of the cooked/drained pasta and stir until combined.
Cover and refrigerate.
Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com/hawaiian-macaroni-salad/?fbclid=IwAR2l7_ugY7ZO-JJbXmxT6g3m1CT-8f3skx0vPIvmDTQ07Er2oF6fB1KgCeM
No Bake Raspberry Dessert Lasagna - A light and easy dessert that is perfect for spring/summer gatherings.
In a medium bowl, combine 2 cups of graham cracker crumbs and melted butter.
Firmly press into a crust in the bottom of 9x13-inch glass or porcelain dish, let it chill in the freezer for about 10-15 minutes to firm up.
In a large bowl, combine the softened cream cheese, powdered sugar, vanilla and 1 container of the whipped topping. Stir well to combine. Spread the mixture evenly over the cooled crust.
Whisk raspberry gelatin powder and boiling water together in a separate large bowl until gelatin has dissolved and stir in lemon juice. Gently fold frozen raspberries into warm gelatin. Cold raspberries will cause gelatin to begin to set. Spread raspberry mixture over cream cheese layer in pan.
Top with the remaining container of whipped topping. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours, preferably overnight.
Top with the remaining graham cracker crumbs (you may not use it all), and decorate with fresh raspberries before serving.
Source: www.sugarapron.com/2019/04/27/no-bake-raspberry-jello-lasagna/?fbclid=IwAR2PxnRp5rUTp55SioAloXt6pYdU2KOh2LMjUzDokl_6hb-A2UAjQQSUoAc
Easy Rainbow Macaroni Salad is a delicious pasta salad studded with rainbow-colored veggies to make a fun, delicious summer side. We eat this macaroni salad all year long!
Sauce:
Cook noodles according to package directions, and strain.
Chop all the veggies and additions up, and toss with noodles.
Mix sauce ingredients together in a separate bowl.
Pour sauce over the top and toss to combine.
Refrigerate up to 2 days.
Source: www.realhousemoms.com/rainbow-macaroni-salad/
Blueberry Cheesecake Icebox Cake is a cool and creamy no-bake dessert that's perfect for spring and summer potlucks and picnics. There's layer after layer of graham crackers, creamy cheesecake filling, and delightfully juicy blueberries. It's a wonderfully easy make-ahead dessert for entertaining.
Change up the pie filling flavor and fresh fruit to your liking.
Fresh blueberries and lemon slices for serving
Using an electric mixer with a whisk attachment, beat heavy cream and sugar until stiff peaks form. Beat in vanilla. Set aside.
In a large bowl, whisk together pudding mix and milk. Fold in half of whipped cream.
Layer graham crackers side by side in a 9-inch square pan, breaking pieces as necessary to make them fit in a single layer. You should use 5 graham crackers per layer.
Spread half the pudding mixture on top. Top with another layer of graham crackers.
Spread half the blueberry filling on top of the graham crackers. Do a third layer of graham crackers.
Repeat with another layer of pudding mixture and graham crackers and then another layer of blueberry filling and graham crackers.
Spread remaining whipped cream on top. Refrigerate for 4 hours before serving.
Note: Duncan Hines More Fruit Blueberry and Pie Filling and Topping was used for this recipe.
Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/blueberry-cheesecake-icebox-cake/?fbclid=IwAR2DeO3tPWZTVHdbxqtNurGCGL4D7SDOuP3yx4r7nylBnqtQRD2DDSYnfBw
This Pear Salad is a fresh and delicious mix of lettuce, crumbled feta cheese, fresh and juicy pears, and toasted walnuts paired with a family favorite maple tarragon dressing.
For the salad:
For the Maple Tarragon dressing:
For the Salad:
In a large bowl or serving platter, arrange lettuce and top with cheese, pear slices, and chopped walnuts.
Make the Dressing: Peel and chop garlic very finely. Sprinkle salt on garlic and using the side of your knife or the back of a spoon, mash the garlic into a paste. Place garlic and salt into the bottom of a salad dressing container or small bowl.
Stir in maple syrup, tarragon and vinegar. Add oil in a constant stream while whisking, or if you're using a container with a lid, pour it all in and shake it up. You want to emulsify the dressing, or suspend the oil in the other ingredients so its evenly mixed. It'll look sort of creamy when its emulsified.
Taste and add more salt and pepper to your liking.
Drizzle salad with dressing and serve.
Source: www.laurenslatest.com/my-favorite-salad-for-now/?fbclid=IwAR1mLVNnWjk9H4XqOyNVoX8ItMST_3vOTnTJDeb4PQ5phy1CKm_8FQd402s
A salad with all of the flavors of loaded baked potatoes including bacon, cheddar cheese and a sour cream and chive dressing.
For the salad:
For the dressing:
For the salad: Place the potato slices on a greased baking sheet, spray with oil, season with salt and pepper and bake in a preheated 400 degree oven until lightly golden brown on both sides, about 6-8 minutes per side, before letting cool.
Meanwhile cook the bacon until crispy and set it aside on paper towels to drain before crumbling it.
Assemble the salad, toss with dressing and enjoy.
For the dressing: Mix everything well.
Option: Add crumbled blue cheese.
Option: Top with a fried egg!
Source: www.closetcooking.com/loaded-baked-potato-salad-2/
Layers of pound cake, a creamy cream cheese mixture, and fresh strawberries make this no-bake Strawberry Lasagna a delicious summer dessert.
Using an electric mixer, beat together cream cheese, pudding mix, half-and-half, and confectioners' sugar until light and fluffy. If mixture seems too thick, add a little more half-and-half.
In a large bowl, mash together the strawberries with the kirsch or cherry juice and granulated sugar. Set aside 1 cup of the mixture to use to drizzle on top.
Slice the pound cakes lengthwise into 1/2-inch slices and line the bottom of a 13x9-inch baking dish with 1/2 of the pound cake.
Spread 1/2 of cream cheese mixture on top. Pour strawberry mixture on top of cream cheese.
Layer remaining pound cake on top of strawberries. Spread remaining cream cheese mixture on top.
Top cream cheese mixture with whipped topping.
Puree the 1/2 cup of strawberry mixture that was set aside in a bender. Drizzle strawberry sauce on top. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
To serve, cut into squares and drizzle with fudge sauce.
Note: If you don't have any kirsch, you can leave it out or substitute a little juice from a jar of maraschino cherries.
Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/no-bake-strawberry-lasagna/
Dressing ingredients:
In a large bowl, mix together broccoli, carrots, onion, apple, dried cranberries, walnuts, cheese, and bacon.
In a smaller bowl, combine dressing ingredients.
Tently fold the dressing into the broccoli bowl until all ingredients are coated with dressing.
Cover and chill in the fridge for 2 hours before serving.
Salad will remain fresh for up to 2 days covered in the fridge.
Source: www.sixsistersstuff.com/recipe/loaded-broccoli-salad/?fbclid=IwAR1Vdp8Kmip_RJaIVl1LWo4dm-eQW0A8ajMQdQvVg40yjcJfKf2EwFyC_GQ
A creamy and delicious coleslaw with just the right amount of sweetness.
Toss cabbage with 1 teaspoon salt in colander set over bowl. Let sit for about 1 hour. (Cabbage will look wilted.)
Rinse cabbage well under cold water. Drain and place on paper towel. Once dry place in a large bowl. Add carrots and green onions.
In a small bowl, mix remaining ingredients and add to cabbage. Mix well and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.
Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/buttermilk-coleslaw/?fbclid=IwAR08GKyjBq2iSKLu3zk9wAAsZ5V4EsNggkxUB_G8I_4X4cNG_d8S6rSF0wc
Loaded with cashews, grapes, chicken, pasta and dried cranberries. Perfect Pasta Salad Recipe is a great recipe for Summer!
Cook the pasta according to packaged directions. Drain pasta and rinse in cold water.
In a large bowl combine chicken, grapes and cranberries. Add pasta.
In a small bowl, whisk ranch dressing and mayonnaise. Pour over salad and toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate at least 1 hour.
Just before serving stir in cashews.
Note: You can make this pasta salad the night before but some of the dressing will get soaked up into it. If you make it the night before you might need to add a little bit more dressing the next day if you want to.
Source: www.julieseatsandtreats.com/cashew-chicken-rotini-salad/?fbclid=IwAR2u9gDMA0lQPcXwVz2BEU_iMgH_L3-P9JdOli0MSRCwNn4rBOXERVsgirc
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
