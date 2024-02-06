Survive the heat with these cool recipes

School is out for summer and that may bring family gatherings, picnics or get-togethers with special friends. As the weather turns warmer, we might turn to cool side salads and dessert recipes.

Quite often I am asked about side dishes and salads to serve with cookout foods, so I have chosen several for you to try all summer long.

The recipes for the layered desserts can often be changed to flavors that your family might enjoy most. Have fun trying these salad and dessert recipes and let me know which is your favorite. enjoy!

Raspberry-Brie Salad with Puff Pastry Croutons

4 cups loosely packed mixed greens

2 scallions, sliced

1/2 cup fresh raspberries

2 ounces brie cheese, sliced

1/3 cup candied pecans

Handful of puff pastry croutons

For the Candied Pecans:

1 cup pecans

2 tablespoons honey

1 tablespoon sugar

For the Puff Pastry Croutons:

1/3 sheet puff pastry

1 egg beaten

For the Honey Cinnamon Balsamic Vinaigrette:

1/3 cup olive oil

1/3 cup balsamic vinaigrette

2 tablespoons honey

1/2 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon dried basil

Prepare dressing by mixing all ingredients together in a jar and shaking to combine.

Prepare candied pecans by combining all ingredients in a small bowl, spreading on a baking sheet lined in parchment paper, and baking 10 minutes at 375 degrees. Pecans will harden while they are cooling. You will have extra.

Prepare croutons by cutting puff pastry into 1-inch squares, brushing with beaten egg and baking on a baking sheet lined in parchment paper 8 to 10 minutes at 375 degrees.

Assemble salad, including pecans and croutons. Drizzle with vinaigrette to taste.

Source: www.lemontreedwelling.com/raspberry-brie-salad-with-puff-pastry-croutons/?fbclid=IwAR2DeO3tPWZTVHdbxqtNurGCGL4D7SDOuP3yx4r7nylBnqtQRD2DDSYnfBw

Strawberry Pretzel Icebox Pie

This frozen pie is a salty/sweet treat that's perfect for spring and summer. A pretzel crust, a gorgeously-colored strawberry-flavored filling and a whipped cream topping make this dessert hard to resist.

2 cups finely crushed pretzels

3/4 cup butter, melted

1/4 cup firmly packed light brown sugar

2 cups sliced fresh strawberries

1 (14-ounce) can sweetened condensed milk

4 ounces cream cheese, softened

4 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon strawberry gelatin

2 cups whipping cream, divided

1/4 cup granulated sugar

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a medium bowl, stir together pretzels, melted butter and brown sugar. Press in to the bottom and up the sides of a greased 9-inch deep dish pie pan. Bake for 10 minutes. Let cool.

Process strawberries in a food processor until finely chopped. Set aside.

Using a handheld mixer, beat condensed milk and cream cheese until smooth. Beat in strawberry gelatin and stir in chopped strawberries.

Beat 3/4 cup of the whipping cream until thick. Fold into the strawberry mixture. Transfer filling to the pie crust. Freeze for 8 to 12 hours.

Beat remaining 1 1/4 cups whipping cream until it starts to thicken. Gradually add sugar and keep beating until thick. Spread on top of pie and freeze one hour.

Note: You need a deep dish pie pan for this recipe in order to fit all the filling.

Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/strawberry-pretzel-icebox-pie/?fbclid=IwAR3KxjF8X8lEU2-R0YsdKmUCga1lv8feumLQTELHLBupAHrSlYqE4w0vcYw

Barbecue-Ranch Cornbread Salad

A sweet and smoky cornbread salad topped with BBQ Ranch, bacon, and French-Fried onions. Great for potlucks or family gatherings.

2 (6-ounce) packages cornbread mix

1/4 cup butter, melted

1 head romaine lettuce, chopped

2 (14-ounce) cans black beans, rinsed and drained

2 (14-ounce) cans corn, drained

1 cucumber, chopped

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1 package cherry tomatoes, halved

1 small red onion, chopped

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 1/2 cups mayonnaise

1/2 cup barbecue sauce

1 packet Ranch seasoning

8 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

1 cup French Fried Onions

Prepare cornbread mix according to package directions. Let cool and cut into cubes.

Layer cornbread on bottom of a large glass bowl. Top with a layer of romaine lettuce, followed by a layer of black beans, corn, cucumber, red bell pepper, tomatoes, and red onion. Sprinkle cheddar cheese on top.

In a small bowl, stir together mayonnaise, BBQ sauce, and ranch seasoning. Pour on top of salad.

Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Sprinkle bacon and french-fried onions on top.

Source: www.spicysouthernkitchen.com/barbecue-ranch-cornbread-salad/?fbclid=IwAR2k2u0wdSTTCRRT04sXyXYEnQpLC8zSYodomF5dWxqWiuNhi—HlkE1QVE

Banana Pudding Dream Bars

These Banana Pudding Dream Bars take your favorite banana pudding to the next level with an Oreo layer, fresh bananas and a sweet cream cheese layer.

28 Golden Oreos with filling, divided

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

3 bananas, divided

4 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

1/2 cup confectioners' sugar

1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

8 ounces whipped topping, divided

3.9 ounce package instant banana pudding

1 1/2 cups milk

Oreo Crust

In a blender or food processor, finely crush 20 of the Golden Oreo cookies.

Put the butter into a medium microwavable bowl, and place into the microwave for 30 seconds or until completely melted. Add the cookies to the butter and mix until well moistened. Press into an ungreased 8 x 8-inch baking dish. Place into the freezer to chill for at least 30 minutes.

For the banana pudding: Mix the package of pudding with the 1 1/2 cups of milk in a small bowl.

For the banana cheesecake layer: Mash one of the bananas. In a mixing bowl, cream the mashed banana and cream cheese. Add in the confectioners' sugar, and vanilla and mix thoroughly. Fold in 1 cup of the whipped topping and mix until well blended. Slice the two remaining bananas and place over the cooled crust. Place dollops of the cream cheese mixture over the bananas and with an offset spatula, gently spread to completely cover.

Evenly spread the pudding over the cream cheese mixture.

Top with the remaining whipped topping.

Refrigerate for at least two hours.

Place the 8 remaining Golden Oreos into a plastic bag and crush. Sprinkle on top of the bars before serving.

Note: This recipe calls for 1 1/2 cups of milk, not the 2 cups of milk called for on the package of pudding. Use only the 1 1/2 cups. It will create a thicker pudding, perfect for slicing.

Source: www.365daysofbakingandmore.com/banana-pudding-dream-bars/?fbclid=IwAR2k2u0wdSTTCRRT04sXyXYEnQpLC8zSYodomF5dWxqWiuNhi—HlkE1QVE

Cherry, Pecan and Goat Cheese Salad

For the salad:

10 ounces fresh greens

1/2 cup dried cherries

1/2 cup chopped pecans

5 ounces goat cheese

3-4 sliced green onions

Balsamic Vinaigrette Dressing:

3/4 cup olive oil

3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar

2 teaspoons minced red onion

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1 garlic clove, minced

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon sugar

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Combine all salad ingredients in a large bowl. Mix dressing; drizzle on salad and toss.

Source: https://www.lemontreedwelling.com/cherry-pecan-goat-cheese-salad/

Chocolate Peanut Butter Dream Bars

1 (16-ounce) package peanut butter sandwich cookies, divided

4 tablespoons butter (1/2 stick butter), melted

4 ounces cream cheese, room temperature

1/2 cup confectioners' sugar

1/3 cup creamy peanut butter

1 (8-ounce) container whipped topping, divided

1 (3.9-ounce) package instant chocolate pudding and pie filling mix

1 1/2 cups milk

1/2 cup milk chocolate and peanut butter chips or 1/4 cup milk chocolate chips plus 1/4 peanut butter chips

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

In a blender or food processor, finely crush 24 of the cookies.

In a medium bowl, mix together the melted butter and finely crushed cookies until well moistened. Press into an ungreased 8 x 8-inch baking dish. Bake for 10 minutes.

Allow crust to cool completely before proceeding.

In the meantime, mix the package of pudding with the 1 1/2 cups of milk in a small bowl.

In a mixing bowl, beat cream cheese, confectioners' sugar, and peanut butter together.

Fold in 1 cup of the whipped topping and mix until well blended. Spread the chocolate pudding over the cooled crust. Place dollops of cream cheese mixture over the pudding layer and with an offset spatula, gently spread to completely cover. Spread remaining whipped topping over the cream cheese.

Refrigerate two hours. Place into freezer for a half hour to completely set and allow for neat slices.

In a plastic bag, break up the 8 remaining cookies. Sprinkle the cookies and chocolate / peanut butter chips over the top just before serving.

Source: www.365daysofbakingandmore.com/chocolate-peanut-butter-dream-bars/

Hawaiian Macaroni Salad

1 pound elbow macaroni

1 teaspoon brown sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

2 cups whole milk

1 (16 ounce) can of drained pineapple tidbits or chunks

2 cups Hellmann's mayonnaise

1/4 cup vinegar

2 cups of ham, chopped up small

1/4 cup onion, shredded

2 carrots , shredded

1/2 cup celery, chopped small

1/2 cup green onions, diced

Boil the pasta in a large pot of salted water until soft. Drain and pour back into the pot.

In a medium mixing bowl combine the all ingredients, mix well and pour on top of the cooked/drained pasta and stir until combined.

Cover and refrigerate.

Source: www.myincrediblerecipes.com/hawaiian-macaroni-salad/?fbclid=IwAR2l7_ugY7ZO-JJbXmxT6g3m1CT-8f3skx0vPIvmDTQ07Er2oF6fB1KgCeM

No Bake Raspberry Dessert Lasagna

No Bake Raspberry Dessert Lasagna - A light and easy dessert that is perfect for spring/summer gatherings.

2 1/2 cups graham cracker crumbs, divided

1 stick butter, melted

8 ounce package cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

3 ounce package raspberry gelatin

1 cup boiling water

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 cups frozen raspberries

2 (8 ounce) container frozen whipped topping thawed

In a medium bowl, combine 2 cups of graham cracker crumbs and melted butter.

Firmly press into a crust in the bottom of 9x13-inch glass or porcelain dish, let it chill in the freezer for about 10-15 minutes to firm up.

In a large bowl, combine the softened cream cheese, powdered sugar, vanilla and 1 container of the whipped topping. Stir well to combine. Spread the mixture evenly over the cooled crust.

Whisk raspberry gelatin powder and boiling water together in a separate large bowl until gelatin has dissolved and stir in lemon juice. Gently fold frozen raspberries into warm gelatin. Cold raspberries will cause gelatin to begin to set. Spread raspberry mixture over cream cheese layer in pan.

Top with the remaining container of whipped topping. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours, preferably overnight.

Top with the remaining graham cracker crumbs (you may not use it all), and decorate with fresh raspberries before serving.

Source: www.sugarapron.com/2019/04/27/no-bake-raspberry-jello-lasagna/?fbclid=IwAR2PxnRp5rUTp55SioAloXt6pYdU2KOh2LMjUzDokl_6hb-A2UAjQQSUoAc

Rainbow Macaroni Salad

Easy Rainbow Macaroni Salad is a delicious pasta salad studded with rainbow-colored veggies to make a fun, delicious summer side. We eat this macaroni salad all year long!

12 ounces elbow macaroni

1/3 cup red onion

1 cup diced red yellow, and orange peppers

6 ounce can black olives, chopped

1/2 cup grape tomatoes, halved

1/2 cup broccoli, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 cup cubed Colby jack cheese

Sauce: