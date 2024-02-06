Survey: 4 in 10 U.S. adults have experienced online harassment

NEW YORK -- A new survey said 41 percent of U.S. adults have experienced online harassment, ranging from offensive name-calling to stalking and sexual harassment.

That's up from 35 percent in 2014.

The Pew Research Center said Tuesday 66 percent of respondents have seen other people being harassed. While some people's experiences could be "shrugged off" as a nuisance, Pew said, about 18 percent said they were subjected to "severe" forms of harassment. This included physical threats, stalking and harassment over a sustained period.