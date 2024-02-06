Associated Press

If you've had one of those days, and you find yourself glancing at the clock only to discover that it's already 5 p.m. (What!?) and dinner is not simmering cheerfully on the stove, then you may feel like you have limited options. Yes, there is the frozen meal or take-out route. And sure, you can still start from scratch, shopping and cooking and sitting down to eat late and exhausted.

Or, you can brush up on some little food shopping hacks that can significantly cut your prep and cooking time, and get you and your family to dinner faster.

Here are six tips for the next time you're in the supermarket, whether the dinner clock is ticking or you're just paying it forward.

Make the salad bar your sous chef

Walk on over to that salad bar and take a good look at it from an ingredient perspective. So many prepped foods to choose from! Sliced peppers, diced onions, cubed zucchini, shredded chicken, cooked beans, washed baby spinach leaves, broccoli florets . a bounty of prepped items, all ready to turn into a stir fry, vegetable lasagna, frittata, soup -- and sure, maybe even a salad. And the nice thing is, you can buy exactly how much of each item you want.

Explore other precut/washed/prepped produce

Next to the whole fruits and vegetables you can find a section of other prepped produce, usually uncooked. Shredded carrots, spiralized sweet potatoes, peeled garlic, shelled peas, bags of washed salad lettuces, and so on. I know I'm not alone when I say that peeling, seeding and cubing a winter squash at the end of a busy day can feel like a real obstacle to dinner, but a container of peeled, cubed squash is a game changer.