Super snacks for the big game

If you enjoy watching football on television with friends or family, there must be some good food to accompany the game and fellowship.

As people gather for a big football game I find their traditions for serving their guests interesting. We usually serve finger foods, snacks, appetizers and a little bit of what each person wants or is their favorite snack.

Today I have looked for a variety of recipes for you to try that range from popcorn, baked kettle potato chips, fruit dip, to sandwiches. Surely in all of these recipes you'll find a few that suit you -- and your guests' taste.

May your favorite team come out on top!

Pull-Apart Crescent Meatball Sliders

16 frozen Italian meatballs (1/2 ounce each)

1 can (8 ounce) refrigerated crescent rolls

1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese (4 ounce)

1/2 cup tomato basil pasta sauce (from 28-ounce jar)

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line large cookie sheet with cooking parchment paper. Make meatballs in microwave as directed on package; set aside to cool slightly.

Unroll and separate dough into 2 long rectangles. Place on cookie sheet 1-inch apart. Firmly press edges and perforations to seal. Press each dough sheet into 14x4-inch rectangle.

Sprinkle mozzarella cheese down center of both pieces of dough. Space 8 meatballs evenly over cheese on each piece of dough. Spoon pasta sauce over meatballs. Press ends together to seal.

Starting from one end, stretch and pull both sides of dough up and between each meatball; press together to seal.

With table knife, score dough between meatballs.

In small bowl, mix melted butter, Italian seasoning and garlic powder. Brush evenly over dough. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.

Bake 26 to 30 minutes or until dough is deep golden brown and meatballs are hot in center (at least 165 degrees). Serve with additional warmed pasta sauce for dipping.

Tips: For best results, opt for a smooth pasta sauce instead of a chunky sauce.

Like it hot? Add 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes to the butter mixture before brushing on the meatball sub.

Air Fryer Seasoned Chicken Wings

These seasoned chicken wings are just a few ingredients and ready in 20 minutes. Dip the wings in ranch dressing and serve with carrot and celery sticks for a winning combination.

1 1/2 to 2 pounds chicken wings, separated and wing tips discarded

1 tablespoon lemon pepper seasoning or seasoning of your choice; see below for suggestions in the recipe notes

Preheat your air fryer to 380 degrees for 5 minutes.

Toss the chicken wings with the seasoning and place the wings in the basket of your air fryer in an even layer. Cook at 380 degrees for 10 minutes, flip the wings and cook an additional 10 minutes.

Serve wings with your favorite dipping sauce.

Notes: My air fryer was set to 1800 watts. If using a lower wattage air fryer you may need to cook the wings longer until golden brown and crispy on the outside.

Dry Rub Chicken Wing Seasoning Options:

Think how many options there are with this simple dry rub method! Use your favorite spice blends to make out of this world wings like: Cajun seasoning, Greek seasoning, Taco seasoning or try sprinkling with garlic powder, salt and black pepper.

Classic Dill Ranch Snack Crackers

These zesty snack crackers come together in a snap with simple Ranch dressing seasonings, the bite of dill and oyster crackers.

9 ounces oyster crackers

1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons dried dill

2 tablespoons dried parsley

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons onion powder

1 to 2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoons dried oregano

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1/4 cup olive oil

Preheat oven to 250 degrees.

Mix together all dry ingredients. Set aside. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together olive oil and lemon juice.

Gently toss crackers oil and lemon juice. When fully coated, stir in seasonings mix a little at a time until all mix has been added and crackers are covered.

Pour out onto large baking sheet. Spread into a single layer. Bake in preheated oven for 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from oven. Cool completely (5 to 10 minutes) before serving.

Notes: If you don't want to make your own Ranch seasoning using the herbs and spices listed, you could always just use a Ranch seasoning packet from your grocery store. You would still want to add 1 teaspoon of dill and toss with olive oil.

Melted butter is a delicious substitute for olive oil if you don't happen to have any olive oil on hand.

For a little kick, add 1 teaspoon of red pepper flakes. You may love this spicy addition.

If you happen to have any of these leftover or have made them in advance of your party or get together, make sure you store them in an airtight container or zip bag so they stay fresh. They will stay crispy for 2 to 3 days.

Blue Cheese Potato Chips

This super, simple snack comes together in minutes but provides a warm and crunchy treat for game day snacking. The nice thing about kettle potato chips is that you can put anything you wish on the chips. Warm them up and add garlic and onion powder, dry rub BBQ seasoning, fry seasoned salt, dry ranch powder or whatever you have on hand.

1 package (8-1/2 ounces) kettle-cooked potato chips

2 medium tomatoes, seeded and chopped

8 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

6 green onions, chopped

1 cup crumbled blue cheese

Preheat broiler. In a 15x10x1-inch baking pan, arrange potato chips in an even layer. Top with remaining ingredients.

Broil 4 to 5 inches from heat until cheese begins to melt, 2 to 3 minutes. Serve immediately.

Ham-Cheddar Cheese Ball

This ham and cheese ball recipe is a favorite for game day, and it always gets compliments. Scoop it up with crackers.

1/2 pound thinly sliced deli ham

1/2 medium onion, cut into wedges

2 cups finely shredded cheddar cheese

2 packages (8 ounces each) cream cheese, cubed

1 cup chopped pecans

1 slice Swiss cheese

Assorted crackers

Place ham and onion in a food processor; pulse until finely chopped. Add cheddar cheese; pulse until blended. Add cream cheese; process until smooth.

Shape cheese mixture into a football; press pecans into cheese mixture. Wrap in plastic; refrigerate at least 1 hour.

Cut cheese into strips; arrange over top for laces. Serve with crackers.

Parmesan Ranch Popcorn

Whether you need a quick gift idea or yummy munchies for movie night, we've got you covered with this cheesy twist on regular popped popcorn.

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

2 tablespoons ranch salad dressing mix

1 teaspoon dried parsley flakes

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/3 cup butter, melted

3-1/2 quarts popped popcorn

Mix first four ingredients. Drizzle butter over popcorn; toss with cheese mixture. Store in airtight containers.

Best Deviled Eggs

Herbs lend amazing flavor, making these deviled eggs a delicious snack or side dish.

1/2 cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons 2% milk

1 teaspoon dried parsley flakes

1/2 teaspoon dill weed

1/2 teaspoon minced chives

1/2 teaspoon ground mustard

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon paprika

1/8 teaspoon garlic powder

1/8 teaspoon pepper

12 hard-boiled large eggs

Minced fresh parsley and additional paprika

In a small bowl, combine the first 10 ingredients. Cut eggs lengthwise in half; remove yolks and set whites aside.

In another bowl, mash yolks; add to mayonnaise mixture, mixing well. Spoon or pipe filling into egg whites. Sprinkle with parsley and additional paprika. Refrigerate until serving.

Slow Cooker Corned Beef Reuben Sliders

1 corned beef brisket, 3 to 4 pounds

1 onion, chopped

3 carrots, chopped

3 ribs celery, chopped

2 garlic cloves

2 cups beef broth

1/4 cup tomato paste

3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce

2/3 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon celery seeds

1 dash red pepper flakes

1 tablespoon salt

1/2 tablespoon fresh cracked pepper

1 bottle dark beer

Dressing: