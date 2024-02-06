Super snacks for the big game

If you enjoy watching football on television with friends or family, there must be some good food to accompany the game and fellowship.
As people gather for a big football game I find their traditions for serving their guests interesting. We usually serve finger foods, snacks, appetizers and a little bit of what each person wants or is their favorite snack.
Today I have looked for a variety of recipes for you to try that range from popcorn, baked kettle potato chips, fruit dip, to sandwiches. Surely in all of these recipes you'll find a few that suit you -- and your guests' taste.
May your favorite team come out on top!
Heat oven to 350 degrees. Line large cookie sheet with cooking parchment paper. Make meatballs in microwave as directed on package; set aside to cool slightly.
Unroll and separate dough into 2 long rectangles. Place on cookie sheet 1-inch apart. Firmly press edges and perforations to seal. Press each dough sheet into 14x4-inch rectangle.
Sprinkle mozzarella cheese down center of both pieces of dough. Space 8 meatballs evenly over cheese on each piece of dough. Spoon pasta sauce over meatballs. Press ends together to seal.
Starting from one end, stretch and pull both sides of dough up and between each meatball; press together to seal.
With table knife, score dough between meatballs.
In small bowl, mix melted butter, Italian seasoning and garlic powder. Brush evenly over dough. Sprinkle with Parmesan cheese.
Bake 26 to 30 minutes or until dough is deep golden brown and meatballs are hot in center (at least 165 degrees). Serve with additional warmed pasta sauce for dipping.
Tips: For best results, opt for a smooth pasta sauce instead of a chunky sauce.
Like it hot? Add 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes to the butter mixture before brushing on the meatball sub.
These seasoned chicken wings are just a few ingredients and ready in 20 minutes. Dip the wings in ranch dressing and serve with carrot and celery sticks for a winning combination.
Preheat your air fryer to 380 degrees for 5 minutes.
Toss the chicken wings with the seasoning and place the wings in the basket of your air fryer in an even layer. Cook at 380 degrees for 10 minutes, flip the wings and cook an additional 10 minutes.
Serve wings with your favorite dipping sauce.
Notes: My air fryer was set to 1800 watts. If using a lower wattage air fryer you may need to cook the wings longer until golden brown and crispy on the outside.
Dry Rub Chicken Wing Seasoning Options:
Think how many options there are with this simple dry rub method! Use your favorite spice blends to make out of this world wings like: Cajun seasoning, Greek seasoning, Taco seasoning or try sprinkling with garlic powder, salt and black pepper.
These zesty snack crackers come together in a snap with simple Ranch dressing seasonings, the bite of dill and oyster crackers.
Preheat oven to 250 degrees.
Mix together all dry ingredients. Set aside. In a large mixing bowl, whisk together olive oil and lemon juice.
Gently toss crackers oil and lemon juice. When fully coated, stir in seasonings mix a little at a time until all mix has been added and crackers are covered.
Pour out onto large baking sheet. Spread into a single layer. Bake in preheated oven for 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from oven. Cool completely (5 to 10 minutes) before serving.
Notes: If you don't want to make your own Ranch seasoning using the herbs and spices listed, you could always just use a Ranch seasoning packet from your grocery store. You would still want to add 1 teaspoon of dill and toss with olive oil.
Melted butter is a delicious substitute for olive oil if you don't happen to have any olive oil on hand.
For a little kick, add 1 teaspoon of red pepper flakes. You may love this spicy addition.
If you happen to have any of these leftover or have made them in advance of your party or get together, make sure you store them in an airtight container or zip bag so they stay fresh. They will stay crispy for 2 to 3 days.
This super, simple snack comes together in minutes but provides a warm and crunchy treat for game day snacking. The nice thing about kettle potato chips is that you can put anything you wish on the chips. Warm them up and add garlic and onion powder, dry rub BBQ seasoning, fry seasoned salt, dry ranch powder or whatever you have on hand.
Preheat broiler. In a 15x10x1-inch baking pan, arrange potato chips in an even layer. Top with remaining ingredients.
Broil 4 to 5 inches from heat until cheese begins to melt, 2 to 3 minutes. Serve immediately.
This ham and cheese ball recipe is a favorite for game day, and it always gets compliments. Scoop it up with crackers.
Place ham and onion in a food processor; pulse until finely chopped. Add cheddar cheese; pulse until blended. Add cream cheese; process until smooth.
Shape cheese mixture into a football; press pecans into cheese mixture. Wrap in plastic; refrigerate at least 1 hour.
Cut cheese into strips; arrange over top for laces. Serve with crackers.
Whether you need a quick gift idea or yummy munchies for movie night, we've got you covered with this cheesy twist on regular popped popcorn.
Mix first four ingredients. Drizzle butter over popcorn; toss with cheese mixture. Store in airtight containers.
Herbs lend amazing flavor, making these deviled eggs a delicious snack or side dish.
In a small bowl, combine the first 10 ingredients. Cut eggs lengthwise in half; remove yolks and set whites aside.
In another bowl, mash yolks; add to mayonnaise mixture, mixing well. Spoon or pipe filling into egg whites. Sprinkle with parsley and additional paprika. Refrigerate until serving.
Dressing:
Layer 1/2 of chopped veggies in bottom of slow cooker. Place corned beef on top of veggie with fat cap up. Add remaining veggies and garlic around side of meat.
In a bowl, mix beef broth, tomato paste, Worcestershire sauce, brown sugar, celery seeds and red pepper; pour over beef. Sprinkle salt and pepper over top of corned beef, coating well.
Pour dark beer around side inside of slower cooker. Cook on low for 8 hours.
When done, remove from cooker, slice or shred with 2 forks.
Slice slider buns and pile on corned beef. Layer on a slice of Swiss cheese and spoon on dressing. Serve.
1000 Island Dressing: Add mayonnaise, ketchup, chili sauce, relish to a small bowl and mix until well blended. Taste and adjust seasoning with salt and pepper
These easy-to-fix sausage bites are coated in a thick, zesty sauce with just the right amount of sweetness.
In a large cast-iron or other heavy skillet, cook and stir sausage until browned. Remove from pan; discard drippings.
Add remaining ingredients to skillet; cook and stir over low heat until heated through, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in sausage; heat through.
For a lighter game day treat, you'll enjoy this refreshing and colorful salsa served with tortilla chips. For using as a main entree, try spooning this over grilled chicken. For another fruity option, try stirring in some diced cantaloupe or peaches when they're in season.
In a large bowl, combine the pineapple, oranges, red onion and cilantro. Cover and refrigerate until serving. Serve with tortilla chips.
Baste whole mushrooms with a lemony sauce to prepare this simple side dish. Using skewers or a basket makes it easy to turn them as they grill to perfection.
For dressing, whisk together first 5 ingredients. Toss mushrooms with 2 tablespoons dressing.
Grill mushrooms, covered, over medium-high heat until tender, 5-7 minutes per side. Toss with remaining dressing before serving. Serve with frilled or bamboo picks on your party food buffet.
Zippy Shrimp Skewers
These flavorful skewers deliver a mouthwatering kick with minimal effort. Fix them for your next party and watch them disappear
In a large shallow dish, combine the first 7 ingredients; add shrimp. Turn to coat; cover and refrigerate for 2-4 hours.
Drain and discard marinade. Thread shrimp onto 6 metal or soaked wooden skewers. Grill, uncovered, on a lightly oiled rack over medium heat or broil 4 inches from the heat until shrimp turn pink, 2 to 3 minutes on each side.
These quick and easy pizzas pack a huge amount of flavor, yet are simple enough that the children can help in the kitchen.
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Place Texas toast in a 15x10x1-inch baking pan. Bake 5 minutes.
Spread toast with pizza sauce; top with pepperoni and cheese. Bake until cheese is melted, 4-5 minutes longer.
Heat oven to 425 degrees. Place flatbreads on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Spread ranch dressing on each of the flatbreads. Sprinkle on half of the mozzarella cheese. Add shredded buffalo chicken over the cheese. Sprinkle blue cheese over chicken. Add the remaining mozzarella cheese.
Place in oven and bake for approximately 15 minutes until cheese is golden and edges of flatbread are browned and crispy.
Remove from the oven. Let rest 5 minutes. Sprinkle on celery leaves. Cut each flatbread into 4ths and serve.
Add meatballs to Crock-Pot.
To a medium-size bowl, add BBQ sauce, apricot preserves, and mustard. Whisk together and pour over meatballs.
Place cover lid on slow cooker and cook on high for 2 hours or low for 4 hours.
This celery snack is surprisingly delicious and simple to make.
Cut celery stalks in half and set aside. Using a food processor or hand held mixer, whip the cream cheese until smooth. Add in bacon, cheese, parsley, chives, salt, pepper and hot sauce. Pulse or blend until all ingredients are combined.
Using a small spoon, fill the celery "boat" with cream cheese mixture. Sprinkle with addition chives and bacon if desired. Serve immediately.
Put pats of butter in bottom of slow cooker and layer chicken on top. Sprinkle Ranch dressing on top of chicken. Pour buffalo sauce over chicken and cook on low for 5 hours.
With two forks, shred chicken, add sour cream and mix well with sauce.
This hearty dip has the works: pepperoni, onions and bell peppers stirred into a thick tomato sauce, all topped with gooey melted cheese. Serve in a skillet and let your guests pile their baguette slices high with toppings, deep-dish style.
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Dice 3 ounces of the pepperoni. Thinly slice the remaining 1 ounce and set it aside to garnish the dip.
Heat a medium cast-iron or ovenproof skillet over medium heat until hot. Add the diced pepperoni and cook, stirring, until crisp, 4 to 5 minutes. Add the onions, bell pepper, minced garlic, oregano, 3/4 teaspoon salt and some pepper. Continue to cook, stirring, until the onions are very tender and lightly browned, about 5 minutes.
Stir in the tomato paste and cook, stirring, until it coats the vegetables and smells lightly toasted, about 1 minute. Stir in the tomatoes with their juice from the can. Reduce the heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the mixture is slightly thickened, about 15 minutes. Stir in the olives and Parmesan and remove from the heat. Season with additional salt and pepper.
Meanwhile, toss the baguette slices with the oil and spread in a single layer on an ungreased baking sheet. Bake until lightly toasted and crisp, 7 to 9 minutes. Rub the slices with the whole garlic clove and set aside to cool.
Preheat the broiler. Scatter the mozzarella and reserved sliced pepperoni over the dip in the skillet. Place the skillet under the broiler and broil until the cheese is melted and lightly browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Serve the dip warm with the garlic toasts on the side.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
