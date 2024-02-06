Study: Time spent streaming increasing

NEW YORK -- Streaming services like Netflix or Hulu account for 19% of television viewing in the United States now for people who have that capacity, virtually double what it was less than two years ago, a report out Wednesday said.

A Nielsen company study illustrated how quickly consumers have embraced streaming as an alternative to live TV. The percentage of time spent streaming has gone from 10% in a Nielsen study from March 2018 to 19% during the last three months of 2019.

More than half of consumers with the capacity to stream subscribe to two or more services, Nielsen found. And, in a survey, 93% said they planned to either increase or maintain that number.

"There is room for growth there," said Pete Katsingris, Nielsen's senior vice president for audience insights.

The average American spends a staggering 11 hours, 54 minutes each day connected to some form of media -- TV, smartphones, radio, games -- although that number is bloated because some of the usage is simultaneous, Nielsen said. That's up nearly an hour and a half in only a year.