Student-loan servicers affect tens of millions of people

WASHINGTON -- They aren't well-known. Their names are odd. And what they do -- well, it's complicated.

Yet student-loan servicers -- with names such as AES-PHEAA and Nelnet -- play a key role in the lives of the 44 million Americans who, combined, have amassed a $1.4 trillion mountain of student debt.

This week, regulators accused the largest of them, Navient, of making it harder for borrowers to repay loans by giving them flawed information, processing payments incorrectly and failing to act on complaints.

In its lawsuit, the government's Consumer Financial Protection Bureau demands restitution for affected borrowers and financial penalties from Navient, which manages $300 billion in loans.

Navient disputes the allegations.

Here's a look at student loan servicers and what they do.

What function do these loan servicers provide?

Think of them as a liaison between a borrower and the bank or institution that extended a student loan, such as the U.S. Education Department.

They manage borrowers' loan accounts, and they process monthly payments.

The servicers communicate with borrowers and provide information to them. And they handle any complications that arise.

Say a borrower loses her job or encounters some other financial hardship.

She would contact her loan servicer to seek an alternative repayment plan -- one that might be based on the borrower's income -- or request a deferral of payments or modification of the loan terms.

Student loans can be complex, and servicers manage those complications.

Many borrowers juggle multiple loans, with different interest rates that can change periodically.

From the standpoint of student borrowers, how have the servicer companies performed?

A report the CFPB issued in September 2015 outlined widespread servicing failures reported by borrowers with both federal and private-market student loans.

The report cited troubles with payment processing, paperwork, resolution of account errors and access to alternative repayment plans.