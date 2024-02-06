When John Johnson reflects on 35 years practicing taekwondo, he said the greatest benefit he has derived is "perseverance and discipline," giving his son, Brandon, an opening to tease him.

"Plus it keeps you young," Brandon said.

"It's true," John said with a shrug. "Here I am still kicking and punching."

At 60, John is still strong and spry enough to practice and teach the martial art, even if he can no longer match his son's backflipping chops.

"There are some things my mind says I can do that my body says, 'No, no. Slow down, there,'" John said.

Brandon Johnson demonstrates a punch, a fundamental taekwondo move.

But in a way, those instances are just opportunities to practice one of taekwondo's more intangible skills: humility.

And that, he said, gets at the whole point of taekwondo -- the cultivation of higher values and character through exacting physical practice.

The Johnsons said that self-esteem is among the ultimate goals for the students they teach at their taekwondo shool in Jackson, ATA Legends. Strong values, John said, are just as important as what he said some people call the "beat-somebody-up-skills."

In an era when people of all ages find themselves concerned with things like screens, social media, and bullying, Brandon said Taekwondo offers an effective program for personal development.

"I feel like it's so important that we're helping kids work on self-esteem right now," he said. "It's great to see them in class, when you ask 'What is self-esteem?' and they [yell back] 'They joy of being myself!'"