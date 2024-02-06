All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesNovember 24, 2018

Still kicking': John Johnson and son use taekwondo to help students build character

When John Johnson reflects on 35 years practicing taekwondo, he said the greatest benefit he has derived is "perseverance and discipline," giving his son, Brandon, an opening to tease him. "Plus it keeps you young," Brandon said. "It's true," John said with a shrug. "Here I am still kicking and punching."...

story and photos By Tyler Graef ~ Southeast Missourian
Taekwondo instructor John Johnson, 60, demonstrates proper technique for a taekwondo stance in the Southeast Missourian studios Tuesday.
Taekwondo instructor John Johnson, 60, demonstrates proper technique for a taekwondo stance in the Southeast Missourian studios Tuesday.

When John Johnson reflects on 35 years practicing taekwondo, he said the greatest benefit he has derived is "perseverance and discipline," giving his son, Brandon, an opening to tease him.

"Plus it keeps you young," Brandon said.

"It's true," John said with a shrug. "Here I am still kicking and punching."

At 60, John is still strong and spry enough to practice and teach the martial art, even if he can no longer match his son's backflipping chops.

"There are some things my mind says I can do that my body says, 'No, no. Slow down, there,'" John said.

Brandon Johnson demonstrates a punch, a fundamental taekwondo move.
Brandon Johnson demonstrates a punch, a fundamental taekwondo move.

But in a way, those instances are just opportunities to practice one of taekwondo's more intangible skills: humility.

And that, he said, gets at the whole point of taekwondo -- the cultivation of higher values and character through exacting physical practice.

The Johnsons said that self-esteem is among the ultimate goals for the students they teach at their taekwondo shool in Jackson, ATA Legends. Strong values, John said, are just as important as what he said some people call the "beat-somebody-up-skills."

In an era when people of all ages find themselves concerned with things like screens, social media, and bullying, Brandon said Taekwondo offers an effective program for personal development.

"I feel like it's so important that we're helping kids work on self-esteem right now," he said. "It's great to see them in class, when you ask 'What is self-esteem?' and they [yell back] 'They joy of being myself!'"

Taekwondo instructor John Johnson poses for a portrait.
Taekwondo instructor John Johnson poses for a portrait.
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

But of course to build that self-esteem, one has to learn how to block, kick, punch and maybe even how to properly whack an attacker with a staff.

The method of taekwondo the Johnsons teach encompasses a wide array of forms, including weapons training.

"It's very diverse," John said. "There's something for everybody. Some people think it's a blood sport but it's not. It's about self-control. Self-respect."

While some studios hold off until students are a certain age, John said weapons training is part of the curriculum at Legends from the start to improve focus and hand-eye coordination, which help reinforce other fundamental skills. Once students reach a certain level of proficiency, the Johnsons also teach musical and creative forms that run closer to dance or gymnastics -- except sometimes there are nunchuks.

That's what Brandon said he cherishes most about taekwondo, the opportunity for competition in the creative forms. In 2014, he won a world title in

John Johnson demonstrates proper technique for handling a sword, or "gumdo" in Korean.
John Johnson demonstrates proper technique for handling a sword, or "gumdo" in Korean.

"I'm very competitive," he said. "And the year I won, I got to compete on ESPN. The man with the headset said, 'You're next.' I was like, 'Oh my god, my hands are sweating.' And of course I had to go out and perform [with a staff]."

Now, he said, being able to pass on his knowledge is a great joy.

"It's something that's so fulfilling for us," he said. "We're leaving a legacy."

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573)388-3627

TYLER GRAEF ~ tgraef@semissourian.com Brandon Johnson throws a pair of kamas in the Southeast Missourian studios Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018.
TYLER GRAEF ~ tgraef@semissourian.com Brandon Johnson throws a pair of kamas in the Southeast Missourian studios Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018.
Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesDec. 7
How to handle holiday meltdowns (yours and theirs)
FeaturesDec. 7
Games to snuggle up with this holiday season
CommunityDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy