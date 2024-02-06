When John Johnson reflects on 35 years practicing taekwondo, he said the greatest benefit he has derived is "perseverance and discipline," giving his son, Brandon, an opening to tease him.
"Plus it keeps you young," Brandon said.
"It's true," John said with a shrug. "Here I am still kicking and punching."
At 60, John is still strong and spry enough to practice and teach the martial art, even if he can no longer match his son's backflipping chops.
"There are some things my mind says I can do that my body says, 'No, no. Slow down, there,'" John said.
But in a way, those instances are just opportunities to practice one of taekwondo's more intangible skills: humility.
And that, he said, gets at the whole point of taekwondo -- the cultivation of higher values and character through exacting physical practice.
The Johnsons said that self-esteem is among the ultimate goals for the students they teach at their taekwondo shool in Jackson, ATA Legends. Strong values, John said, are just as important as what he said some people call the "beat-somebody-up-skills."
In an era when people of all ages find themselves concerned with things like screens, social media, and bullying, Brandon said Taekwondo offers an effective program for personal development.
"I feel like it's so important that we're helping kids work on self-esteem right now," he said. "It's great to see them in class, when you ask 'What is self-esteem?' and they [yell back] 'They joy of being myself!'"
But of course to build that self-esteem, one has to learn how to block, kick, punch and maybe even how to properly whack an attacker with a staff.
The method of taekwondo the Johnsons teach encompasses a wide array of forms, including weapons training.
"It's very diverse," John said. "There's something for everybody. Some people think it's a blood sport but it's not. It's about self-control. Self-respect."
While some studios hold off until students are a certain age, John said weapons training is part of the curriculum at Legends from the start to improve focus and hand-eye coordination, which help reinforce other fundamental skills. Once students reach a certain level of proficiency, the Johnsons also teach musical and creative forms that run closer to dance or gymnastics -- except sometimes there are nunchuks.
That's what Brandon said he cherishes most about taekwondo, the opportunity for competition in the creative forms. In 2014, he won a world title in
"I'm very competitive," he said. "And the year I won, I got to compete on ESPN. The man with the headset said, 'You're next.' I was like, 'Oh my god, my hands are sweating.' And of course I had to go out and perform [with a staff]."
Now, he said, being able to pass on his knowledge is a great joy.
"It's something that's so fulfilling for us," he said. "We're leaving a legacy."
