Stephen Limbaugh Jr. received the highest internal recognition in the Rotary Club, an award that also happens to be named after his grandfather.

Limbaugh Jr. became the 32nd member of the Rotary Club of Cape Girardeau to receive the Rush H. Limbaugh Sr. Rotarian of the Year Award on Monday, July 12, 2021.

Abbie Crites-Leoni, U.S. Magistrate Judge for the Eastern District of Missouri, said the award is given out each year at the installation banquet in recognition of one member's devotion to the club.

Limbaugh has been a member of the Rotary Club for more than 40 years, Crites-Leoni said, but his efforts in the Rotary Club these past few years are what made him stand out for the award.

"President John Niswonger chose Steve as the recipient for the award this year due to his tremendous service in the planning of our Centennial celebrations in 2019," Crites-Leoni said. "He was instrumental in gathering and documenting our club's 100-year-history and recruiting a member of the club to lead an effort to plant 100 trees in the community."