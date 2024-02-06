St. Jude music therapists organize backyard jams for kids

Amy Love had to leave the Memphis hospital where she brings music to severely ill children -- she and other support staff couldn't take the risk of spreading COVID-19 to these frail patients.

But she was determined: The music must not stop.

So her house became a recording studio, and Love, fellow music therapist Celeste Douglas and intern Abigail Parrish became video stars for kids at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital who feed on their energy, their melodies, their love.

"Let's get moving!" Love cries, as she sits cross-legged on a blanket in her backyard.

They play guitars and little drums, shakers and tambourines, and Love's dog joins in on the fun -- even as a lawn-mowing neighbor seems a bit puzzled.

"We're really excited to be with you today, even if we can't be there in person," Douglas tells their early childhood group from afar.

No instruments? No problem. Love urges their viewers: "Just move around with us!"

The familiar tunes they choose to help the kids with fine and gross motor skills, body awareness and other trouble areas they'd usually take on in the hospital include "If You're Happy and You Know It" and "Old MacDonald Had a Farm."

For older patients, Love left behind some ukuleles with easy instructions and song selections from Twenty One Pilots and Selena Gomez.