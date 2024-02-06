All sections
featuresNovember 19, 2017
Special birth announcement
Hometown: Jackson

Hometown: Jackson

Daughter to Francisco and Erika Perez of Houston, Texas, The Woman's Hospital of Texas, 7:56 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2017. Name, Audrey Rose. Weight, 7 pounds, 4 ounces. Little sister to Mason Francisco who is ecstatic to have her here. Mrs. Perez is the former Erika Upchurch, daughter of Laure Upchurch of Cape Girardeau. She in Human Resources with Charming Charlie, corporate. Perez is the son of Gloria Perez of Houston and the late Javier Perez of Caracas, Venezuela. He is in finance with BBVA Compass.

Daddy, Mommy and Mason love you, Audrey Rose!

Community
