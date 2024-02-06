Southern Roots run deep at Perryville restaurant

This week I'm going back to Perryville, which I have come to view very much as ground zero for great individualistic restaurants. I've had some wonderful experiences in Perryville so far, and I added to the list this week.

Visiting Southern Roots at 15 West St. Joseph Street, I immediately realized this restaurant sat at the site of one I had visited before. When I asked the waitress how long they had been open, she told me it was about a year now, so they opened in the midst of the COVID lockdown and have survived. Online, Southern Roots bills itself as a seafood restaurant, and indeed, there is a lot of that on the menu. Shrimp, scallops, grouper, swai (which is a delightfully mild and flaky white fish that gets a bad rap because many nefarious types billed it as more expensive fishes in the past), catfish, fried oysters, it's all here, fried or grilled on served up as scampi with butter and garlic over pasta. If you're not a seafood lover, I can vouch from seeing and tasting my companions' meals that seafood isn't the only thing going on here.

But let's begin at the beginning.

Appetizers. Something I used to avoid in the past to keep the bill down, it's only within the past few years I've come to appreciate how appetizers allow me to try new flavors in small bites. My friend ordered the fried mushrooms, and thank goodness he did. They were obviously made in-house, battered with a thick and chunky batter that fried up into a crispy, heavily textured and spiced breading that was top notch. I eat a lot of fried mushrooms, and these are up there among my favorites: fresh, crispy, with a deliciously seasoned breading one would expect from a place called Southern Roots. Unlike frozen premade fried mushrooms, there was no burst of scalding hot water when my teeth pierced the crust, just earthy baby portabella mushroom goodness. I ordered the Swai Bites to get a taste of this fish. It was more than just bites, little three inch pieces of fried fish, once again seasoned just right, not too salty, not too bland and fried until the fish was flaky but not dried out. More mild than catfish, these bites were juicy and satisfying, served with a house-made tartar sauce adding plenty of zip. Honestly, I could have stopped there, with the mushroom and Swai, but there was more to taste.