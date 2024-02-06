MAKANDA, Ill. -- Dave Dardis has been working on his masterpiece since 1975.

From a distance, the sculpture, which stands roughly 6 feet high, appears to be a double helix of tarnished copper rising from a twisted wooden stump and culminating in a globe at the top.

Closer examination reveals the piece is made up of hundreds of individual human figures.

More than four decades after he began the sculpture, Dardis still is adding to it, tucking shiny new people in among the old ones to catch viewers' eyes and entice them to take a closer look.

Dardis owns Rainmaker Studio on Makanda's boardwalk, a block-long strip of storefronts dating to the late 1800s.

Artist Dave Dardis points out a recently added metal figure on a sculpture Friday, March 10, 2017, at Rainmaker Studio in Makanda, Illinois. Dardis said he has been working on the elaborate sculpture since 1975. Emily Priddy

Many of the boardwalk's tenants have changed over the years, but Dardis has been a constant since 1973, creating and selling jewelry and sculptures in an old bank building that smells of dust, cigarette smoke and time.

Every available surface seems to be covered with rings, necklaces, barrettes and other items.

In his gallery space next door, Dardis is cultivating a virtual rain forest of tropical houseplants, some trailing vines from containers in the window and others growing several feet high in massive pots in the center of the room. A metal insect the size of a collie lies on the ground below an enormous philodendron, a can of Raid sitting next to it.

Tourist draw

At least two boardwalk businessmen regard Dardis' creativity as a key to the boardwalk's success.

Metal trees seem to grow alongside metal ones Friday, March 10, 2017, in the garden behind Rainmaker Studio in Makanda, Illinois. Emily Priddy

Phil Beck is in his fourth year pulling shots of espresso and selling sandwiches, coffee and ice cream as owner of the Makanda Country Store, which he bought when longtime owner Bill Abney retired.

Beck identifies Dardis as the visionary behind much of Makanda's success.

"Dave Dardis, you know. If you go all the way back to the '70s, it was Dave," he said.

Abney, sipping coffee and shooting the bull with Dardis one late-winter afternoon at Rainmaker, said people come to see the artist "just 'cause he's such a colorful character."

Beck said local entrepreneurs have drawn inspiration from Dardis.

Bags of coffee and jars of loose tea line the shelves Friday, March 10, 2017, at Makanda Country Store in Makanda, Illinois. Emily Priddy

"'Let's do something cool like that' has just been the whole thing," he said.

One of Dardis' cool things lies just beyond the back door of his studio.

A dark, narrow corridor leads visitors through the building and out into a lush, wooded area once known as "the secret garden."

The garden isn't much of a secret these days; like its owner, it has become a tourist attraction unto itself, inviting people to meander past moss-covered stones, native plants and a pond decorated with Dardis' whimsical creations.

Dardis said some of the garden's visitors arrive in Makanda in hiking boots or on bicycles, exploring the 160-mile River to River Trail, which spans Southern Illinois from the Ohio River at Elizabethtown to the Mississippi River at Grand Tower.

Peruvian paintings of Christ mingle with pictures of Hindu deities above a wide doorway Friday, March 10, 2017, at Makanda Trading Co. in Makanda, Illinois. Flanking the entrance are framed blue morpho butterflies on one side and bamboo-root masks on the other; in the next room, Tibetan prayer flags hang from the ceiling.

He said tourist traffic has picked up since the '70s.