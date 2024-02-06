SoutheastHEALTH Foundation announces scholarship awards

SoutheastHEALTH Foundation has announced recipients of health care scholarships made possible by the foundation and the generosity of individual and family donors. Twenty-seven students received $32,500 in scholarship awards at an event held recently at Jackson Civic Center.
Dr. Steven Langdon, President, Southeast Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences, addressed the group. Dr. Karen Crites Hendrickson, EdD, RN, NEA-BC, served as master of ceremonies, and scholarship certificates were presented by Gina Leath, vice president and chief nursing officer at SoutheastHEALTH, and Darah Jirkovsky, executive director, SoutheastHEALTH Foundation.
Since 1962, the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation has awarded more than $1.1 Million to local scholars. These funds have supported the education of over 1,300 current and future health care workers for our region.
This year's recipients include:
