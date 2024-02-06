All sections
featuresAugust 20, 2022
SoutheastHEALTH Foundation announces scholarship awards
SoutheastHEALTH Foundation announces scholarship awards
Submitted
story image illustation
Submitted photo

SoutheastHEALTH Foundation has announced recipients of health care scholarships made possible by the foundation and the generosity of individual and family donors. Twenty-seven students received $32,500 in scholarship awards at an event held recently at Jackson Civic Center.

Dr. Steven Langdon, President, Southeast Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences, addressed the group. Dr. Karen Crites Hendrickson, EdD, RN, NEA-BC, served as master of ceremonies, and scholarship certificates were presented by Gina Leath, vice president and chief nursing officer at SoutheastHEALTH, and Darah Jirkovsky, executive director, SoutheastHEALTH Foundation.

Since 1962, the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation has awarded more than $1.1 Million to local scholars. These funds have supported the education of over 1,300 current and future health care workers for our region.

This year's recipients include:

Enrolled in SoutheastHEALTH College of Nursing and Health Sciences programs:

  • Kolbe Asmus, Tom Welch Radiography Scholarship
  • Mallory Cook, O.D. Niswonger Scholarship
  • Addison Curtis, James W. Wente Scholarship
  • Carly Gotto, Dorothy Kies Penzel Scholarship
  • Hope Hartman, Ronald James Schwent Nursing Scholarship
  • Alexys Littlepage, Jean Chapman, MD, Scholarship
  • Tina Medlock, Sheila Caskey, PhD, Scholarship
  • Mary Stewart, Karen Crites Hendrickson, EdD, RN, NEA-BC Scholarship
  • Audrea Tellor, Karen Crites Hendrickson, EdD, RN, NEA-BC Scholarship
  • Ashley Winkler, L.P. Maxwell, MD, Scholarship

Arkansas State University

  • Austin Bucher, Ilena Aslin Scholarship

Southeast Missouri State University

  • Amber Dukes, Karen Crites Henderickson, EdD, RN, NEA-BC Scholarship
  • Ashley Elkins, Balsamo Family Scholarship
  • Megan R. Te, William and Martina Scott Scholarship

St. Louis Community College

  • Bethany Dorris, Elda Haertling Scholarship

St. Louis University

  • Debra Compton, SoutheastHEALTH Foundation Scholarship
  • Mia Foote, Nancy Ann Bray Scholarship
  • James T. Waltz, Margaret Foster Roberts Scholarship
Southwest Baptist University

  • Brendan Gross, Margaret Foster Roberts Scholarship

Western Governors University

  • Martha Cissell, Polly DuVal Kinder Scholarship

Three Rivers College

  • Kaylee Ball, Hutson Family Scholarship
  • William Brewer, Charlotte Black Sargent Scholarship

Murray State University

  • Allyson Johnson, Hazel Harrison Strickler Scholarship

US Bank Foundation Giving Program-Grant

Southeast Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences

  • Elizabeth David
  • Aimee Linares

Central Methodist University

  • Tracy Lewis

Southeast Missouri State University

  • Matthew Obasanjo
Community
