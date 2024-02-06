SoutheastHEALTH Foundation announces scholarship awards

SoutheastHEALTH Foundation has announced recipients of health care scholarships made possible by the foundation and the generosity of individual and family donors. Twenty-seven students received $32,500 in scholarship awards at an event held recently at Jackson Civic Center.

Dr. Steven Langdon, President, Southeast Hospital College of Nursing and Health Sciences, addressed the group. Dr. Karen Crites Hendrickson, EdD, RN, NEA-BC, served as master of ceremonies, and scholarship certificates were presented by Gina Leath, vice president and chief nursing officer at SoutheastHEALTH, and Darah Jirkovsky, executive director, SoutheastHEALTH Foundation.

Since 1962, the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation has awarded more than $1.1 Million to local scholars. These funds have supported the education of over 1,300 current and future health care workers for our region.

This year's recipients include:

Enrolled in SoutheastHEALTH College of Nursing and Health Sciences programs:

Kolbe Asmus, Tom Welch Radiography Scholarship

Mallory Cook, O.D. Niswonger Scholarship

Addison Curtis, James W. Wente Scholarship

Carly Gotto, Dorothy Kies Penzel Scholarship

Hope Hartman, Ronald James Schwent Nursing Scholarship

Alexys Littlepage, Jean Chapman, MD, Scholarship

Tina Medlock, Sheila Caskey, PhD, Scholarship

Mary Stewart, Karen Crites Hendrickson, EdD, RN, NEA-BC Scholarship

Audrea Tellor, Karen Crites Hendrickson, EdD, RN, NEA-BC Scholarship

Ashley Winkler, L.P. Maxwell, MD, Scholarship

Arkansas State University

Austin Bucher, Ilena Aslin Scholarship

Southeast Missouri State University

Amber Dukes, Karen Crites Henderickson, EdD, RN, NEA-BC Scholarship

Ashley Elkins, Balsamo Family Scholarship

Megan R. Te, William and Martina Scott Scholarship

St. Louis Community College

Bethany Dorris, Elda Haertling Scholarship

St. Louis University