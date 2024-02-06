Sudden cardiac arrest is a killer. Rapid intervention is crucial to survival. With those facts in mind, the SoutheastHEALTH Ambassadors, an arm of the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation, once again this year purchased automated external defibrillators (AED), the only effective treatment for restoring a regular heart rhythm during a sudden cardiac arrest.

The devices were recently awarded to 11 community organizations through an application/greatest need process. The AEDs were given out at a luncheon held in the Hirsch Community Room at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. Guest speaker Brian Sutterer, MD, a sports medicine physician with Southeast Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, noted that sudden cardiac arrest does not just affect older people. "More and more children are experiencing cardiac arrest due to sports injuries that also involve other high levels of activity, excessive energy drink consumption, environmental factors and more." He emphasized that AED accessibility in public settings is crucial.