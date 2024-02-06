MALDEN, Mo. -- During an unusually warm and sunny afternoon in January, Malden alum Nick Thompson decided to spend a weekend home from college to give back to his community.

Thompson rallied volunteers on Facebook to join him and clean Frisco Park as well as the Martin Luther King Park in Malden on Sunday afternoon.

"This was important because some people get to a point in their lives where they are stuck in life when it comes down to growth. It happens to a lot of us actually," Thompson said. "I just want to reach out to the children and advise them with what little wisdom I do have on surviving this hectic world."

A total of seven individuals including Thompson, Mayor Denton Kooyman and even children put on their gloves and began to fill trash bags at the two parks.

"It didn't matter how many we had come out, we were going to do our deed and move forward," he said.

From children to adults, Thompson wants to encourage everyone to do their part to take care of the universe for numerous reasons as well as be a part of something productive.

Kooyman said the group spent about an hour in the two parks and were able to collect eight bags of trash.

"It wasn't a lot of trash, but it was enough to fill eight bags," he said.