Soups and stews are good on a cold winter day

Soups and stews are a great winter staple to warm the tummies of friends and family. When it comes to soups and stews, there are unlimited possibilities for recipe options. Broth-based, creamy, beef, chicken, seafood, lots of vegetables or little amount, with beans or pasta — the list could go on for quite a long list.

With that said, it was hard to choose a few to share today. As is often the case, I tend to lean toward recipes that I think my husband and family would enjoy, and I hope you will enjoy them, too.

Many of you may remember the cauliflower soup that The Pasta House Co. served years ago. It was creamy and so good. I have tried to replicate it, and it is just not quite the same. I've tried searching for it with no luck. But someday that recipe may turn up, and I will enjoy a bowl of that wonderful soup once again.

Stay warm and healthy everyone!

Cajun Corn Soup

4 cups water

1 (6 ounce) can tomato paste

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon pepper

1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 green pepper, chopped

1 red pepper, chopped

2 cups frozen corn

1/2 onion, chopped

4 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon oil

1/2 pound ground beef

Combine first eight ingredients in a large stockpot; heat over high heat to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer for 35 minutes. Saute onion and garlic in oil in a 12-inch skillet until tender; add to soup. Brown ground beef in same skillet; drain. Stir into soup; simmer 10 additional minutes. Serves six to eight.

Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/07A7BDE4D46E4D5C8525816F00579F15

White Bean and Shrimp Stew

It's amazing what you can whip up with something as simple as a package of dried beans. A variety of dried beans can be a lifesaver when it comes to meal planning. They can be prepared by the "old fashioned method" with a good Dutch oven, a slow cooker or a pressure cooker.

1 pound dried navy beans, sorted and rinsed

6 - 8 cups chicken stock

1 large yellow onion, chopped

3 ribs celery, sliced

3 medium carrots, peeled and diced

1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes, thinly sliced

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 bay leaves

3 cups baby spinach leaves

1 pound medium shrimp, shelled and deveined

Salt and pepper to taste

Olive oil for drizzling on top when serving

Place beans in the Dutch oven and add chicken stock. Bring to a boil and then lower heat to a simmer. Add vegetables, garlic, and bay leaves. Stir to combine. Cover and stir occasionally. Let cook for several hours until beans are tender. Add more chicken stock or water if liquid evaporates too quickly.

When beans are tender and cooked through, add spinach leaves and shrimp. Cook until spinach is wilted and shrimp are pink and opaque. Remove bay leaves.

Taste and season with salt and pepper. Ladle into bowls and drizzle with olive oil.

Source: www.fleurdelolly.blogspot.com/2022/01/white-bean-and-shrimp-stew.html

Homemade Sweet Potato and Beef Stew

Rich and hearty Homemade Beef Stew with Sweet Potatoes is guaranteed to keep your insides warm and your heart full! Loaded with tender, melt-in-your-mouth beef roast, soft sweet potatoes and Yukon Gold potatoes all bathed in a thick, savory red gravy, this old fashioned beef stew is absolutely pure comfort in a bowl.

2- 2.25 pound beef chuck roast, trimmed and cut into 1-inch cubes

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon minced garlic

2 teaspoons salt

1 teaspoon coarse ground black pepper

1/3 cup all purpose flour

1/2 cup dry red wine

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

4 cups beef broth

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 teaspoon dried rosemary

1 medium yellow or sweet onion, sliced into 6 large wedges

2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled and chopped into 1-inch pieces

2 medium Yukon gold potatoes, peeled and chopped into 1-inch pieces

Chopped parsley, optional

Heat olive oil in a large Dutch oven or pot. Add cubed beef, salt, pepper and garlic. Cook until all outsides of the beef are browned, stirring occasionally. Sprinkle in flour over the beef. Continue to stir until all of the beef is evenly coated and flour begins to brown.

Pour in red wine to deglaze, or scrape up any browned bits from, the bottom of the Dutch oven. Whisk in 1 cup of beef broth, continuing to whisk until all of the flour is dissolved. Add tomato paste and Worcestershire sauce and whisk until smooth. Stir in rest of beef broth, dried thyme, rosemary and bay leaves. Let simmer for 30 to 40 minutes.

Add chopped sweet potatoes, Yukon potatoes and onion. Allow to low simmer, stirring occasionally, for 30 minutes or until potatoes and beef are fork tender. If beef needs a little more time, simmer for another 15 minutes or so. If desired, before serving, stir in a tablespoon of chopped parsley.

Source: www.southerndiscourse.com/homemade-beef-stew-with-sweet-potatoes/

Creamy Chicken and Ravioli Soup

Creamy Chicken and Ravioli Soup is a delicious white soup filled with cheese ravioli, shredded chicken, spinach and mushrooms. It is a wonderful Italian family meal that just says comfort food.

32 ounces chicken broth

32 ounces half and half

20 ounces uncooked, refrigerated cheese ravioli- small size

2-3 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, boiled and shredded

4 cups baby spinach, chopped

8 ounces baby Portobella mushrooms, sliced

1 stick butter

1 cup onion, diced

1 cup celery, diced

1 cup shredded carrots

1/4 cup flour

1 tablespoon Italian seasoning

1 teaspoon each minced garlic, salt and pepper

In a large soup pot, melt butter. Add diced onion, celery and shredded carrots. Cook until translucent. Add garlic. Cook until brown and aromatic. Add flour to the mixture. Mix until smooth. Cook until golden, stirring occasionally.

Add broth, stirring well. Bring to a simmer. When broth begins to simmer, slowly pour in cream, stirring while you pour. Add spices and let simmer for five minutes.

Add mushrooms, spinach and uncooked ravioli. Stir to incorporate. Cook seven minutes until pasta is al dente.

Add chicken and let simmer for two to three more minutes. Then serve with a warm, crusty bread and shaved Parmesan cheese.

Note: Don't overcook so the pasta remains firm.

Source: www.southerndiscourse.com/creamy-chicken-ravioli-soup/

Italian Sausage Soup

Italian Sausage Soup cooks up fast but tastes like it cooked all day, with fully developed seasonings and bursts of flavor in every bite.

1 pound Italian Sausage

1 onion, chopped

3-4 cups chicken broth

14 ounce can kidney beans, drained

14 ounce can diced tomatoes, undrained

1 tablespoon dry Italian seasoning

1 cup instant rice

Heat a tablespoon of oil in a stockpot over medium heat.

Slice sausages into bite size pieces. Add to stock pot along with chopped onions and saute until sausage is lightly browned and onions are translucent.

Add chicken broth to pot and stir well. Add seasoning, drained beans, and tomatoes with juice and bring just to a boil.

Once boiling, reduce heat to simmer and add rice. Continue cooking for another 15 minutes. Serve piping hot.

Source: www.southernplate.com/italian-sausage-soup/

Corn Chowder with Shrimp

2 slices bacon, cut up

2 tablespoons butter

1 cup chopped onion

1/2 cup chopped celery

1/4 cup all-purpose flour

2 cups chicken stock or broth

1-1/2 cups diced raw potato

1 can whole kernel corn, drained

1 can creamed corn

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon Cajun seasoning, or to taste

1/4 teaspoon Old Bay, or to taste seasoning

1/4 teaspoon dried thyme

2 cups warmed whole milk

1 pound (51/70 count) peeled and deveined shrimp

1/4 cup sliced green onion

1/2 tablespoon dried parsley

Reserved green onion and extra sprinkle of Cajun seasoning, for garnish

Cut the bacon into small pieces and saute until fat is rendered. Add the butter, onion and celery and cook until tender, about 4 minutes. Stir in the flour, until well blended, cooking and stirring continuously for about 3 minutes to cook the flour. Stir in the broth a little at a time until mixture is smooth. Add the potatoes, increase heat and bring to a boil; reduce heat, cover and simmer for about 10 minutes, stirring several times.