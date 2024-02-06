Soups and stews are good on a cold winter day

Soups and stews are a great winter staple to warm the tummies of friends and family. When it comes to soups and stews, there are unlimited possibilities for recipe options. Broth-based, creamy, beef, chicken, seafood, lots of vegetables or little amount, with beans or pasta — the list could go on for quite a long list.
With that said, it was hard to choose a few to share today. As is often the case, I tend to lean toward recipes that I think my husband and family would enjoy, and I hope you will enjoy them, too.
Many of you may remember the cauliflower soup that The Pasta House Co. served years ago. It was creamy and so good. I have tried to replicate it, and it is just not quite the same. I've tried searching for it with no luck. But someday that recipe may turn up, and I will enjoy a bowl of that wonderful soup once again.
Stay warm and healthy everyone!
Combine first eight ingredients in a large stockpot; heat over high heat to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer for 35 minutes. Saute onion and garlic in oil in a 12-inch skillet until tender; add to soup. Brown ground beef in same skillet; drain. Stir into soup; simmer 10 additional minutes. Serves six to eight.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/07A7BDE4D46E4D5C8525816F00579F15
It's amazing what you can whip up with something as simple as a package of dried beans. A variety of dried beans can be a lifesaver when it comes to meal planning. They can be prepared by the "old fashioned method" with a good Dutch oven, a slow cooker or a pressure cooker.
Place beans in the Dutch oven and add chicken stock. Bring to a boil and then lower heat to a simmer. Add vegetables, garlic, and bay leaves. Stir to combine. Cover and stir occasionally. Let cook for several hours until beans are tender. Add more chicken stock or water if liquid evaporates too quickly.
When beans are tender and cooked through, add spinach leaves and shrimp. Cook until spinach is wilted and shrimp are pink and opaque. Remove bay leaves.
Taste and season with salt and pepper. Ladle into bowls and drizzle with olive oil.
Source: www.fleurdelolly.blogspot.com/2022/01/white-bean-and-shrimp-stew.html
Rich and hearty Homemade Beef Stew with Sweet Potatoes is guaranteed to keep your insides warm and your heart full! Loaded with tender, melt-in-your-mouth beef roast, soft sweet potatoes and Yukon Gold potatoes all bathed in a thick, savory red gravy, this old fashioned beef stew is absolutely pure comfort in a bowl.
Heat olive oil in a large Dutch oven or pot. Add cubed beef, salt, pepper and garlic. Cook until all outsides of the beef are browned, stirring occasionally. Sprinkle in flour over the beef. Continue to stir until all of the beef is evenly coated and flour begins to brown.
Pour in red wine to deglaze, or scrape up any browned bits from, the bottom of the Dutch oven. Whisk in 1 cup of beef broth, continuing to whisk until all of the flour is dissolved. Add tomato paste and Worcestershire sauce and whisk until smooth. Stir in rest of beef broth, dried thyme, rosemary and bay leaves. Let simmer for 30 to 40 minutes.
Add chopped sweet potatoes, Yukon potatoes and onion. Allow to low simmer, stirring occasionally, for 30 minutes or until potatoes and beef are fork tender. If beef needs a little more time, simmer for another 15 minutes or so. If desired, before serving, stir in a tablespoon of chopped parsley.
Source: www.southerndiscourse.com/homemade-beef-stew-with-sweet-potatoes/
Creamy Chicken and Ravioli Soup is a delicious white soup filled with cheese ravioli, shredded chicken, spinach and mushrooms. It is a wonderful Italian family meal that just says comfort food.
In a large soup pot, melt butter. Add diced onion, celery and shredded carrots. Cook until translucent. Add garlic. Cook until brown and aromatic. Add flour to the mixture. Mix until smooth. Cook until golden, stirring occasionally.
Add broth, stirring well. Bring to a simmer. When broth begins to simmer, slowly pour in cream, stirring while you pour. Add spices and let simmer for five minutes.
Add mushrooms, spinach and uncooked ravioli. Stir to incorporate. Cook seven minutes until pasta is al dente.
Add chicken and let simmer for two to three more minutes. Then serve with a warm, crusty bread and shaved Parmesan cheese.
Note: Don't overcook so the pasta remains firm.
Source: www.southerndiscourse.com/creamy-chicken-ravioli-soup/
Italian Sausage Soup cooks up fast but tastes like it cooked all day, with fully developed seasonings and bursts of flavor in every bite.
Heat a tablespoon of oil in a stockpot over medium heat.
Slice sausages into bite size pieces. Add to stock pot along with chopped onions and saute until sausage is lightly browned and onions are translucent.
Add chicken broth to pot and stir well. Add seasoning, drained beans, and tomatoes with juice and bring just to a boil.
Once boiling, reduce heat to simmer and add rice. Continue cooking for another 15 minutes. Serve piping hot.
Source: www.southernplate.com/italian-sausage-soup/
Reserved green onion and extra sprinkle of Cajun seasoning, for garnish
Cut the bacon into small pieces and saute until fat is rendered. Add the butter, onion and celery and cook until tender, about 4 minutes. Stir in the flour, until well blended, cooking and stirring continuously for about 3 minutes to cook the flour. Stir in the broth a little at a time until mixture is smooth. Add the potatoes, increase heat and bring to a boil; reduce heat, cover and simmer for about 10 minutes, stirring several times.
Stir in the corn, seasonings and milk; bring up to a near boil, reduce heat and stir in shrimp, green onion and parsley; simmer for about 10 minutes. Taste and adjust seasonings. Spoon into individual soup bowls and garnish with a pinch of green onion and a sprinkle of Cajun seasoning.
Crawfish Corn Chowder: Substitute a one-pound package of frozen, Louisiana crawfish tails, thawed, for the shrimp. Include the fat from the package, however, please note that the chowder will take on an orange or pinkish tinge. May also use a mix of crawfish tails and shrimp.
Clam Chowder: Prepare as above except substitute clam juice for the chicken broth and 1 pound cooked clams, minced, for the shrimp.
Notes: For a basic corn chowder, simply omit the seafood. May also substitute frozen corn, but if you are making this in the midst of fresh corn season, definitely use fresh shucked, corn cut right off of the cob. It is especially good when roasted in the oven first. Clean, brush generously with butter and roast in a 350 degree oven for about 30 minutes. Let cool and cut off from the husks. Add one carrot, chopped, with the onion and celery if you like for a base mirepoix. May also substitute heavy cream or half and half for the whole milk, or use a combination of any of them. If you like, add in one link of andouille or milder smoked sausage, chopped.
Source: www.deepsouthdish.com/2020/11/corn-chowder-with-shrimp.html?fbclid=IwAR3NyithksNm-xXCRRE_g91cwOIKYvaoWIoQuNbevxypC7lS2YBs5XhtQWM
In a large saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Add basil; saute for 2 minutes. Add garlic and tomatoes with juice. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer for 20 minutes. Remove from heat; let cool slightly.
Working in batches, transfer tomato mixture to a blender and puree or use an electric stick blender. Transfer back to saucepan and add half-and-half, mixing well. Reheat soup over low heat; season with salt and pepper. Ladle soup into bowls; garnish with cheese and croutons. Makes 8-10 servings.
Source: www.gooseberrypatch.com/gooseberry/recipe.nsf/55e548eeef8c89b9852568d4004c5ffe/1C015F813F61694C85258018005BFC3D
Loaded with cauliflower and two different types of cheese, this rich and tasty cauliflower soup recipe is both low carb and keto.
Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a large pot. Add the minced garlic and onion and cook until onions are tender. Add flour and stir until the mix is clumpy. Gradually whisk in the milk.
Add the broth, salt, carrot, and cauliflower and simmer for 15 minutes or until the cauliflower is tender. Transfer soup to a blender and pulse until smooth. Return it to the pot.
Add the cheese and stir until melted and combined with the soup. If you would like to add cooked bacon this would be a great place to add it in. Serve with extra cheese if desired.
Note: Optional add-ins include more cheese, cooked bacon, and for a little more spice, either red pepper flakes or hot sauce.
This recipe makes approximately 7.5 cups of soup.
Source: www.southernplate.com/cauliflower-soup-recipe-with-cheese/
This White Lasagna Soup is your favorite pasta bake in soup form! It's rich, creamy, and packed with tender chicken, veggies, and cheese!
In a large Dutch oven or soup pot over medium heat, melt the butter. Add the onions and cook until just starting to brown.
Stir in garlic, Italian seasoning, salt, pepper, and red pepper flakes. Cook 1 minute.
Add chicken broth and stir well. Then add chicken breasts (uncooked) and sun dried tomatoes.
Bring to a simmer and cover, reduce heat to medium-low and cook for 12-15 minutes, stirring occasionally, until chicken breasts are cooked through (you will need an internal temperature of at least 165.
Meanwhile, cook the pasta in boiling salted water to al dente, according to package directions. When the chicken is cooked, remove from the soup and shred.
Whisk together cream and corn starch. Stir the shredded chicken, cooked pasta noodles, cream and spinach back into the pot and heat through.
Serve with cheese as desired.
Source: www.thereciperebel.com/white-lasagna-soup/?fbclid=IwAR2PQarvF7W_uwefKSh9pwEOVB8zEFTVoiEOonpUCX4P6Ra4wp4zSDQjFbg
This recipe is nice served right from your slow cooker for family and friends on a cold snowy day or while watching football on TV.
Cheesy Broiled French Bread
If you have the slow cooker liners, place a slow cooker liner inside a 5- to 6 1/2 -quart slow cooker bowl. Make sure that liner fits snugly against the bottom and sides of bowl and pull the top of the liner over rim of bowl.
In lined slow cooker, mix onions and margarine.
Cover and cook on high heat setting 30 to 35 minutes or until onions begin to slightly brown around edges.
Mix flour, Worcestershire sauce, sugar and pepper. Stir flour mixture and broth into onions. Cover and cook on low heat setting 7 to 9 hours (or high heat setting 3 to 4 hours) or until onions are very tender.
Prepare Cheesy Broiled French Bread: Set oven to broil. Place bread slices on rack in broiler pan. Sprinkle with cheeses. Broil with tops 5 to 6 inches from heat about three minutes or until cheese is melted.
Out of French bread? Top the soup with large croutons and sprinkle soup with shredded Parmesan or mozzarella before serving
Place 1 slice bread on top of each bowl of soup. Serve immediately.
Source: www.bettycrocker.com/recipes/slow-cooker-french-onion-soup/d65052eb-0516-452c-88a0-978301ca1d5d?utm_source=Email_newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=BC_01_13_2022&vcode=AQAAAAEBAQEBAQEBAQEBAQEBAQEBfBh3zEN1TwRLpT-uVcSNZBY6MFRClZWJAQ8Fu8kNFvS2ncGVAVhYH2R_qw7WbnVv14TK0RM9BkEopnJ8dumnCw==
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
