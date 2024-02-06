Some good news at the end of 2016

We have just been through one of the most negative political campaigns in history, one that set a new standard for pettiness and being just plain ugly. But, as an eternal optimist, I have been looking for that silver lining at the edge of the dark cloud, that pot of gold at the end of the rainbow, and I have found some reason for optimism.

First, why are things so negative? We know that we are living in a time when public figures say terrible things about others, when fake news on Facebook seems to become reality, where deranged gunmen shoot innocent people who just happened to be at the wrong place at the wrong time. We should take no solace in the fact that these tragedies seem to occur more often in Europe than in our country. Such can happen anywhere at any time and we need to be constantly alert to potential problems.

Why is our news media loaded with bad news with not much good news to balance it? The news media does not make the news. Instead, they report what others say and do. And, much has been negative in our country over the past several months. That is especially true in this election year when those not in office know they can't get elected by telling us how well everything is going.

Well, here is some balance that, perhaps, has not been at the front of your mind. One must go back several years to get a true perspective on what is happening, which is why I have traced our nation's economic and military news back to 2009, eight years ago, to compare with our situation today.

1. Unemployment: was 9.2 percent, is now 4.9 percent.

2. Gasoline: was $3.24 per gallon, is now $2.21 nationwide and $1.91 in South Carolina.

3. Foreign oil purchased: was 11 million barrels, is now 4.5 million.