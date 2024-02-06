Some dishes that can be added to your Thanksgiving meal

When planning the Thanksgiving menu, there are always certain and special recipes that will be on the menu. That may be foods that are a tradition, family favorites or the standard staple of turkey.
In thinking about your Thanksgiving menu planning, I pulled together a few recipes for you to consider adding to your table. I enjoy interesting side dishes and love trying new recipes, even if it is a twist or a new take on an old favorite.
Maybe these recipes will get you thinking about what your feast will include this year.
For the topping:
Place squash in a Dutch oven or large saucepan; cover with water. Bring to a boil; cover and cook until tender, 25 to 30 minutes. Drain and place in a large bowl; beat just until smooth.
Beat in the milk, butter, eggs and vanilla. Combine the dry ingredients; gradually add to squash mixture and mix well.
Transfer to a large greased cast-iron skillet or 2-quart baking dish. Cover and bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine topping ingredients until crumbly.
Sprinkle topping over squash. Bake, uncovered, until heated through, 12 to 15 minutes longer.
Try this green bean casserole and you'll never go back to the old stuff. This special casserole will change your mind about green bean casserole.
For the topping:
Place beans in a Dutch oven and cover with water; bring to a boil. Cover and cook for 3 to 5 minutes or until crisp-tender; drain and set aside.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a large skillet, saute mushrooms in butter until tender. Stir in flour, onion and pepper until blended. Gradually stir in milk. Bring to a boil; cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until thickened. Remove from heat; stir in sour cream and Worcestershire sauce. Stir in beans and cheese until blended.
Transfer to an 11-by-7-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray (dish will be full). Combine topping ingredients; sprinkle over the top.
Bake, uncovered, 12 to 16 minutes or until bubbly and heated through.
Once you taste this recipe, you may never go back to the marshmallow-topped variety of sweet potatoes. You can peel and cooked in the microwave, or boil the sweet potatoes. They taste the same no matter how you cook them. So, use the technique that works best for you.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish.
Bake sweet potatoes 35 minutes in the preheated oven, or until they begin to soften. Cool slightly, peel, and mash.
In a large bowl, mix the mashed sweet potatoes, salt, 1/4 cup butter, eggs, vanilla extract, cinnamon, sugar, and heavy cream. Transfer to the prepared baking dish.
In a medium bowl, combine 1/4 cup butter, flour, brown sugar, and chopped pecans. Mix with a pastry blender or your fingers to the consistency of course meal. Sprinkle over the sweet potato mixture.
Bake 30 minutes in the preheated oven, until topping is crisp and lightly browned.
When our children were in Kindergarten they would prepare a simple Thanksgiving feast and this was the salad they served every year.
In a large bowl, mix first 6 ingredients. Refrigerate, covered, overnight.
To serve, beat cream until stiff peaks form. Fold whipped cream and walnuts into cranberry mixture.
This is a delicious variation on au gratin that features something besides potatoes. You can also substitute rutabaga for the turnips.
Place parsnips and turnips in a large saucepan; cover with water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 5 to 7 minutes or until crisp-tender.
Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, combine the soup, milk and pepper. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to low. Stir in cheese until melted. Drain vegetables; transfer to an 11-inch-by-7-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Pour sauce over vegetables.
Combine bread crumbs and butter; sprinkle over top. Bake, uncovered, at 400 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes or until vegetables are tender and crumbs are golden brown.
Freeze option: Cool unbaked casserole; cover and freeze. To use, partially thaw in refrigerator overnight. Remove from refrigerator 30 minutes before baking. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Bake casserole as directed, increasing time as necessary to heat through and for a thermometer inserted in center to read 165 degrees.
Enjoy this easy take on a Southern specialty by using the convenience of the slow cooker. This is an excellent side dish for Thanksgiving, Easter or any special feast.
In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Gradually beat in eggs. Beat in the milk, butter, salt, cayenne and pepper until blended. Stir in the remaining ingredients.
Pour into a greased 3-quart slow cooker. Cover and cook on low for 4 to 5 hours or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. If desired, top with additional pepper and green onions.
This easy whipped compound butter with cranberries, cinnamon and a hint of orange is just the thing to make any holiday meal special.
Add butter, cranberries, orange juice, honey, cinnamon and salt to a medium size mixing bowl, use a mixer to mix/whip on high until fluffy.
Put in a pretty bowl or butter dome to serve. Store in refrigerator.
Notes: use your stand mixer with the whisk attachment.
Simple Glazed Sweet Potatoes
If using fresh sweet potatoes, place in a large saucepan or Dutch oven; cover with water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and cook 25 to 40 minutes or until tender. Drain; cool slightly and peel. Cut into chunks.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place sweet potatoes in a 2-quart baking dish. In a small saucepan, combine butter, syrup, brown sugar and cinnamon; bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Pour over potatoes.
Bake, uncovered, 30 to 40 minutes or until heated through.
This recipe for baby carrots calls to steam them, then drizzle with an orangey glaze that makes them candy-sweet.
In a large saucepan, place steamer basket over 1 inch of water. Place carrots in basket. Bring water to a boil. Reduce heat to maintain a low boil; steam, covered, 12 to 15 minutes or until carrots are crisp-tender.
Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, combine marmalade, brown sugar and butter; cook and stir over medium heat until mixture is thickened and reduced to about 1/2 cup. Stir in pecans and extract.
Place carrots in a large bowl. Add marmalade mixture and toss gently to coat.
If you enjoy cauliflower and kugel, this recipe makes sense to combine the two into one special dish. The ricotta cheese adds a distinctive creaminess and lightness.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a large skillet, heat 3 tablespoons butter over medium-high heat. Add shallots; cook and stir until golden brown, 3-5 minutes. Remove and set aside.
In a large bowl, mix eggs, ricotta cheese, 3/4 cup parsley, shredded cheese, 3 tablespoons dill, 2 teaspoons lemon zest, 1/8 teaspoon salt and pepper. Stir in cauliflower and shallots. Transfer to a greased 8-in. square baking dish.
In the same skillet, heat remaining butter. Add bread crumbs; cook and stir until lightly browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in garlic powder and the remaining parsley, dill, lemon zest and salt. Sprinkle over cauliflower mixture.
Bake, uncovered, until set, 35-45 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before cutting. Refrigerate leftovers.
In a large bowl, combine the apples, sugar, cinnamon and cloves. Transfer to a greased 13-inch-by-9-inch baking dish. Dot with 2 tablespoons butter. Bake, uncovered, at 325 degrees for 25 minutes or until apples are crisp-tender.
Meanwhile, in a small skillet, melt remaining butter. Add bread crumbs; cook and stir for 3 to 5 minutes or until crispy and golden brown. Sprinkle over apple mixture.
Bake 10 to 15 minutes longer or until apples are tender. Serve warm.
Collard greens may be one of the best side dishes ever. Eating them with a slice of buttermilk corn bread is pure bliss.
In a 6-quart stockpot, heat 1 tablespoon lard over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook and stir until tender. Add ham hocks, water, seasoned salt and pepper flakes. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 55 to 60 minutes or until meat is tender.
Add collard greens, wine, sugar and remaining lard. Return to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 55-60 minutes or until greens are very tender. Remove meat from bones; finely chop and return to pan. Discard bones. Serve with a slotted spoon.
Combine orange juice, olive oil and orange zest in a small bowl. Place Brussels sprouts on a jelly-roll pan coated with vegetable spray; drizzle orange juice mixture over sprouts and toss gently to coat. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake at 450 degrees for 14 to 20 minutes or until edges of sprouts look lightly browned and crisp. Makes 4 servings.
Pierce potatoes with a fork. Bake at 400 degrees or microwave on high setting until tender; cool.
Slice each potato in half lengthwise; scoop out baked insides, keeping skins intact. Place potato skins on an ungreased baking sheet. Mash baked potato in a bowl until smooth; add cream cheese, sour cream and one teaspoon each of spices. Mix well and spoon into potato skins.
In a bowl, mix nuts, butter, brown sugar and remaining spices; sprinkle over top. Bake at 400 degrees for 15 minutes. Drizzle with warm maple syrup; garnish as desired. Makes one dozen.
Roasted Cauliflower with Shallots, Orange and Thyme
Roasted cauliflower pairs perfectly with shallots and aromatic orange and thyme for a deliciously beautiful holiday side dish that will please the whole crowd.
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Spray 18-inch-by-13-inch rimmed pan with cooking spray.
In large bowl, mix cauliflower, shallots, olive oil, salt and pepper. Spread in pan. Roast 35 minutes; stir. Roast 15 to 20 minutes longer or until browned and tender.
Toss roasted cauliflower with thyme and orange peel. Top with pine nuts.
We often think of sweet potatoes in a supporting role as a side dish, mashed, baked whole, cubed and roasted. Here's another thought: Why not give them a starring role when made into biscuits? Served with cinnamon-honey butter, they're all kinds of awesome.
Honey Butter:
In a small bowl, combine the first 6 ingredients. Cut in shortening until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Combine sweet potatoes and cream; stir into crumb mixture just until moistened. Turn onto a lightly floured surface; gently knead 8-10 times.
Pat or roll out to 1/2-inch thickness; cut with a floured 2-1/2-inch biscuit cutter. Reroll and repeat once. Place 1 inch apart on a greased baking sheet.
Bake at 400 degrees for 9 to 11 minutes or until golden brown. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, beat the butter, honey and cinnamon until blended. Serve with warm biscuits.
Rich, earthy flavors of Portobella mushrooms, thick bacon and garlic season these sauteed green beans to make a star of a side dish. The perfect alternative for those who aren't fond of all that comes in the traditional green bean casserole.
Garnish
Chop bacon into large pieces before cooking. Cook bacon pieces. Set aside.
Pour off all but 1 tablespoon of the bacon grease. Place skillet with reserved tablespoon bacon grease on stove top over medium heat. Add 1/4 cup of the chicken broth. Stir. Add green beans. Toss beans to coat. Cover and simmer until beans are bright green and fork tender.
Remove beans from skillet, put into a medium bowl and set aside. Keep broth mixture in the skillet.
Add the rest of the chicken broth to the skillet with garlic and onion flakes. Stir while garlic browns. Add sliced mushrooms. Toss mushrooms in skillet to coat. Cook 2 to 3 minutes while mushrooms reduce.
When mushrooms begin to shrink, remove from heat. Add beans and bacon back to hot skillet. Add salt and pepper. Toss to coat beans.
Garnish with fried onion strips, if desired. Serve.
If you have any leftovers, they freeze quite well. To save time, chop the veggies and prepare (but don't bake) the dressing up to two days ahead of time and refrigerate. Add a little baking time since it will be cold.
Preheat oven to 325 degrees. In a large bowl, combine stuffing cubes and stuffing mix.
In a large skillet, cook sausage and onion over medium heat 4 to 6 minutes or until sausage is no longer pink, breaking up sausage into crumbles. Remove from pan with a slotted spoon and add to stuffing mixture.
Add butter to same pan. Add apple, mushrooms and celery; cook and stir over medium-high heat until mushrooms are tender. Stir in parsley, sage, salt and pepper. Stir into stuffing mixture. Stir in broth and pecans.
Transfer to a greased 3-quart baking dish. Bake, covered, 30 minutes. Uncover; bake 10 minutes longer or until lightly browned.
Combine bread cubes, cracker crumbs, apples, pecans, onion and celery in a slow cooker; set aside.
In a small bowl, mix remaining ingredients until well blended. Pour into slow cooker and toss to coat.
Cover and cook on low setting for 4 to 5 hours, until dressing is puffed and golden around edges. Makes 12 servings.
This oyster dressing bakes separately from the turkey. The secret is to prepare the corn bread first, let it cool and then crumble it to form the base for the rest of the ingredients. The added oysters give the dressing a special flavor.
Combine the first eight ingredients in a large bowl. Stir in enough broth to make the mixture very wet. Pour into a greased 13x9-inch baking dish or shallow 3-quart baking dish.
Bake, uncovered, at 400 degrees for 45 minutes or until lightly browned.
For Sweet Potatoes:
For Custard:
For Topping:
Place sweet potato filling ingredients into large mixing bowl and beat with electric mixer until smooth and creamy. Spread into bottom of 8x8 baking dish and set aside.
Place all custard ingredients into medium heavy sauce pot and stir well. Place over medium low heat, whisking constantly, for five minutes, or until just warm. Will be very runny.
Using a measuring cup, gently scoop and pour custard over sweet potatoes.
Place 8x8 baking dish in center of larger baking dish and pour water into larger dish until it is about an inch deep.
Bake at 325 degrees for 1 hour or until knife inserted in center comes out almost clean. Carefully remove from oven and remove baking dish from water. Allow to cool by placing on a heavy dish towel or wire rack. Once cool, cover with foil and refrigerate for several hours, or overnight. Before serving, remove from fridge and allow to sit at room temperature for half an hour.
Sprinkle brown sugar over top and turn oven to low broil. Place dish on a baking sheet and put in oven, about 5-inches from broiler, for 5 to 7 minutes, or until sugar is mostly melted. Remove from oven and allow to sit for a few minutes before serving to allow sugar to harden. Note: Not all sugar will melt but it will form a thin coat across the top of the dish.
Using Splenda in the sweet potatoes is fine but I suggest using sugar in the custard.
Filling:
Topping:
Heat oven to 375 degrees. Place pie crust in 9-inch glass pie pan as directed on box for One-Crust Filled Pie.
In large bowl, gently mix apples and cranberries. In small bowl, mix remaining filling ingredients. Add dry ingredients to fruit; toss to coat. Pour into crust-lined pan.
In small bowl, mix all topping ingredients except butter and pecans. With pastry blender or fork, cut in butter until crumbly. Stir in pecans. Sprinkle evenly over filling.
Bake 45 to 55 minutes or until apples are tender, and crust and topping are golden brown. After 15 to 20 minutes of baking, cover crust edge with strips of foil to prevent excessive browning. If desired, serve warm with whipped cream or ice cream.
While everyone is enjoying a bountiful meal, this eye-catching tart can be baking to perfection in the oven. The pretty holiday dessert calls for very few ingredients, and it's a snap to assemble.
In a small bowl, combine the cranberries, 1/2 cup sugar and almonds. Transfer to a greased 11-inch fluted tart pan with a removable bottom. Place on a baking sheet.
In a small bowl, beat the eggs, butter, extract and remaining sugar. Beat in flour just until moistened (batter will be thick). Spread evenly over berries.
Bake at 325 degrees for 40 to 45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool in pan on a wire rack. Dust with confectioners' sugar. Refrigerate leftovers.
This recipe has a nice crunch from the pecans, brightness from the orange zest, pop from the cranberries and richness from the cream cheese. A true delight to finish your Thanksgiving feast.
Pumpkin Layer:
Cranberry Topping:
In small bowl, combine cream cheese and sugar; beat on medium speed until smooth. Beat in egg and orange zest. Refrigerate, covered, 30 minutes.
Meanwhile, preheat oven to 375 degrees. On a lightly floured surface, roll dough to a 1/8-inch-thick circle; transfer to a 9-inch deep-dish pie plate. Trim pastry to 1/2 inch beyond rim of plate; flute edge. In a large bowl, combine pumpkin, sugar and pumpkin pie spice. Add eggs and cream; mix well.
Spread cream cheese mixture into pastry. Pour pumpkin mixture over cream cheese layer. Bake 25 minutes.
In a small bowl, combine cranberries, pecans, brown sugar and orange zest. Sprinkle over pumpkin. Cover edges with foil to prevent over-browning. Bake 25 to 30 minutes longer or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Cool on a wire rack.
Refrigerate for at least 2 hours. If desired, serve piled high with whipped cream and nutmeg. Refrigerate leftovers.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.