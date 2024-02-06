Some dishes that can be added to your Thanksgiving meal

When planning the Thanksgiving menu, there are always certain and special recipes that will be on the menu. That may be foods that are a tradition, family favorites or the standard staple of turkey.

In thinking about your Thanksgiving menu planning, I pulled together a few recipes for you to consider adding to your table. I enjoy interesting side dishes and love trying new recipes, even if it is a twist or a new take on an old favorite.

Maybe these recipes will get you thinking about what your feast will include this year.

Special Squash Casserole

3 pounds butternut squash, peeled, seeded and cubed

3/4 cup 2% milk

6 tablespoons butter, melted

3 large eggs, lightly beaten

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

3/4 cup sugar

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

For the topping:

1/2 cup crushed vanilla wafers (about 15 wafers)

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

2 tablespoons butter, melted

Place squash in a Dutch oven or large saucepan; cover with water. Bring to a boil; cover and cook until tender, 25 to 30 minutes. Drain and place in a large bowl; beat just until smooth.

Beat in the milk, butter, eggs and vanilla. Combine the dry ingredients; gradually add to squash mixture and mix well.

Transfer to a large greased cast-iron skillet or 2-quart baking dish. Cover and bake at 350 degrees for 45 minutes. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine topping ingredients until crumbly.

Sprinkle topping over squash. Bake, uncovered, until heated through, 12 to 15 minutes longer.

Not the Green Bean Casserole You're Thinking Of

Try this green bean casserole and you'll never go back to the old stuff. This special casserole will change your mind about green bean casserole.

8 cups cut fresh green beans (about 2 pounds)

1/2 pound sliced fresh mushrooms

2 tablespoons butter

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon dried minced onion

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1/2 cup fat-free milk

1 cup reduced-fat sour cream

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

1 1/2 cups shredded reduced-fat Swiss cheese

For the topping:

1/3 cup slivered almonds

1/3 cup crushed cornflakes

1 tablespoon butter, melted

Place beans in a Dutch oven and cover with water; bring to a boil. Cover and cook for 3 to 5 minutes or until crisp-tender; drain and set aside.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. In a large skillet, saute mushrooms in butter until tender. Stir in flour, onion and pepper until blended. Gradually stir in milk. Bring to a boil; cook and stir 1 to 2 minutes or until thickened. Remove from heat; stir in sour cream and Worcestershire sauce. Stir in beans and cheese until blended.

Transfer to an 11-by-7-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray (dish will be full). Combine topping ingredients; sprinkle over the top.

Bake, uncovered, 12 to 16 minutes or until bubbly and heated through.

Favorite Sweet Potato Casserole

Once you taste this recipe, you may never go back to the marshmallow-topped variety of sweet potatoes. You can peel and cooked in the microwave, or boil the sweet potatoes. They taste the same no matter how you cook them. So, use the technique that works best for you.

5 sweet potatoes

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 cup butter

2 eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 cup white sugar

2 tablespoons heavy cream

1/4 cup butter, softened

3 tablespoons all-purpose flour

3/4 cup packed light brown sugar

1/2 cup chopped pecans

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking dish.

Bake sweet potatoes 35 minutes in the preheated oven, or until they begin to soften. Cool slightly, peel, and mash.

In a large bowl, mix the mashed sweet potatoes, salt, 1/4 cup butter, eggs, vanilla extract, cinnamon, sugar, and heavy cream. Transfer to the prepared baking dish.

In a medium bowl, combine 1/4 cup butter, flour, brown sugar, and chopped pecans. Mix with a pastry blender or your fingers to the consistency of course meal. Sprinkle over the sweet potato mixture.

Bake 30 minutes in the preheated oven, until topping is crisp and lightly browned.

Creamy Cranberry Salad

When our children were in Kindergarten they would prepare a simple Thanksgiving feast and this was the salad they served every year.

3 cups fresh or thawed frozen cranberries, chopped

1 can (20 ounces) unsweetened crushed pineapple, drained

2 cups miniature marshmallows

1 medium apple, chopped

2/3 cup sugar

1/8 teaspoon salt

2 cups heavy whipping cream

1/4 cup pecans

In a large bowl, mix first 6 ingredients. Refrigerate, covered, overnight.

To serve, beat cream until stiff peaks form. Fold whipped cream and walnuts into cranberry mixture.

Parsnips and Turnips au Gratin

This is a delicious variation on au gratin that features something besides potatoes. You can also substitute rutabaga for the turnips.

1 1/2 pounds parsnips, peeled and sliced

1 1/4 pounds turnips, peeled and sliced

1 can (10-3/4 ounces) reduced-fat reduced-sodium condensed cream of celery soup, undiluted

1 cup fat-free milk

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1/2 cup panko (Japanese) bread crumbs

1 tablespoon butter, melted

Place parsnips and turnips in a large saucepan; cover with water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 5 to 7 minutes or until crisp-tender.

Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, combine the soup, milk and pepper. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to low. Stir in cheese until melted. Drain vegetables; transfer to an 11-inch-by-7-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Pour sauce over vegetables.

Combine bread crumbs and butter; sprinkle over top. Bake, uncovered, at 400 degrees for 15 to 20 minutes or until vegetables are tender and crumbs are golden brown.

Freeze option: Cool unbaked casserole; cover and freeze. To use, partially thaw in refrigerator overnight. Remove from refrigerator 30 minutes before baking. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Bake casserole as directed, increasing time as necessary to heat through and for a thermometer inserted in center to read 165 degrees.

Moist Corn Spoon Bread

Enjoy this easy take on a Southern specialty by using the convenience of the slow cooker. This is an excellent side dish for Thanksgiving, Easter or any special feast.

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

2 tablespoons sugar

2 large eggs, beaten

1 cup 2% milk

2 tablespoons butter, melted

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1/8 teaspoon pepper

2 cups frozen corn

1 can (14-3/4 ounces) cream-style corn

1 cup yellow cornmeal

1 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

3 green onions, thinly sliced

Optional: Coarsely ground pepper and thinly sliced green onions for garnish

In a large bowl, beat cream cheese and sugar until smooth. Gradually beat in eggs. Beat in the milk, butter, salt, cayenne and pepper until blended. Stir in the remaining ingredients.

Pour into a greased 3-quart slow cooker. Cover and cook on low for 4 to 5 hours or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. If desired, top with additional pepper and green onions.

Cranberry Holiday Butter for Hot Rolls

This easy whipped compound butter with cranberries, cinnamon and a hint of orange is just the thing to make any holiday meal special.

3 sticks butter, room temperature

1 cup whole berry cranberry sauce

1 medium orange, juiced

2 tablespoons honey

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon salt

Add butter, cranberries, orange juice, honey, cinnamon and salt to a medium size mixing bowl, use a mixer to mix/whip on high until fluffy.

Put in a pretty bowl or butter dome to serve. Store in refrigerator.

Notes: use your stand mixer with the whisk attachment.

Simple Glazed Sweet Potatoes

2 pounds sweet potatoes or 2 cans (15-3/4 ounces each) sweet potatoes, drained

1/4 cup butter, cubed

1/4 cup maple syrup

1/4 cup packed brown sugar

1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon

If using fresh sweet potatoes, place in a large saucepan or Dutch oven; cover with water. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and cook 25 to 40 minutes or until tender. Drain; cool slightly and peel. Cut into chunks.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place sweet potatoes in a 2-quart baking dish. In a small saucepan, combine butter, syrup, brown sugar and cinnamon; bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Pour over potatoes.

Bake, uncovered, 30 to 40 minutes or until heated through.

Marmalade Candied Carrots

This recipe for baby carrots calls to steam them, then drizzle with an orangey glaze that makes them candy-sweet.

2 pounds fresh baby carrots

2/3 cup orange marmalade

3 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup chopped pecans, toasted

1 teaspoon rum extract

In a large saucepan, place steamer basket over 1 inch of water. Place carrots in basket. Bring water to a boil. Reduce heat to maintain a low boil; steam, covered, 12 to 15 minutes or until carrots are crisp-tender.

Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, combine marmalade, brown sugar and butter; cook and stir over medium heat until mixture is thickened and reduced to about 1/2 cup. Stir in pecans and extract.

Place carrots in a large bowl. Add marmalade mixture and toss gently to coat.

Cauliflower Dill Kugel

If you enjoy cauliflower and kugel, this recipe makes sense to combine the two into one special dish. The ricotta cheese adds a distinctive creaminess and lightness.

5 tablespoons butter, divided

1-1/2 cups thinly sliced shallots

4 large eggs

2 cups whole-milk ricotta cheese

1 cup minced fresh parsley, divided

1/2 cup shredded Gruyere or Swiss cheese

1/4 cup dill weed, divided

3 teaspoons grated lemon zest, divided

1/4 teaspoon salt, divided

1/8 teaspoon pepper

1 package (16 ounces) frozen cauliflower, thawed and patted dry

3/4 cup panko (Japanese) bread crumbs

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a large skillet, heat 3 tablespoons butter over medium-high heat. Add shallots; cook and stir until golden brown, 3-5 minutes. Remove and set aside.

In a large bowl, mix eggs, ricotta cheese, 3/4 cup parsley, shredded cheese, 3 tablespoons dill, 2 teaspoons lemon zest, 1/8 teaspoon salt and pepper. Stir in cauliflower and shallots. Transfer to a greased 8-in. square baking dish.

In the same skillet, heat remaining butter. Add bread crumbs; cook and stir until lightly browned, 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in garlic powder and the remaining parsley, dill, lemon zest and salt. Sprinkle over cauliflower mixture.

Bake, uncovered, until set, 35-45 minutes. Let stand 10 minutes before cutting. Refrigerate leftovers.

Scalloped Apples Casserole

10 cups thinly sliced peeled Golden Delicious apples (about 8)

1 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

6 tablespoons butter, divided

2 cups soft bread crumbs (about 4 slices)

In a large bowl, combine the apples, sugar, cinnamon and cloves. Transfer to a greased 13-inch-by-9-inch baking dish. Dot with 2 tablespoons butter. Bake, uncovered, at 325 degrees for 25 minutes or until apples are crisp-tender.

Meanwhile, in a small skillet, melt remaining butter. Add bread crumbs; cook and stir for 3 to 5 minutes or until crispy and golden brown. Sprinkle over apple mixture.

Bake 10 to 15 minutes longer or until apples are tender. Serve warm.

Collard Greens

Collard greens may be one of the best side dishes ever. Eating them with a slice of buttermilk corn bread is pure bliss.

3 tablespoons lard or shortening, divided

1 large onion, chopped

6 garlic cloves, minced

1 1/2 pounds smoked ham hocks

6 cups water

2 teaspoons seasoned salt

1 to 3 teaspoons crushed red pepper flakes

1 large bunch collard greens (about 2 pounds), coarsely chopped

1-1/2 cups white wine

1/4 teaspoon sugar

In a 6-quart stockpot, heat 1 tablespoon lard over medium heat. Add onion and garlic; cook and stir until tender. Add ham hocks, water, seasoned salt and pepper flakes. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 55 to 60 minutes or until meat is tender.

Add collard greens, wine, sugar and remaining lard. Return to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, 55-60 minutes or until greens are very tender. Remove meat from bones; finely chop and return to pan. Discard bones. Serve with a slotted spoon.

Roasted Brussels Sprouts

1 tablespoon orange juice

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 teaspoon grated orange zest

1 pound Brussels sprouts, halved

Non-stick vegetable spray

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Garnish: orange zest strips

Combine orange juice, olive oil and orange zest in a small bowl. Place Brussels sprouts on a jelly-roll pan coated with vegetable spray; drizzle orange juice mixture over sprouts and toss gently to coat. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Bake at 450 degrees for 14 to 20 minutes or until edges of sprouts look lightly browned and crisp. Makes 4 servings.

Twice Baked Sweet Potatoes

6 sweet potatoes

1/2 cup cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup sour cream

2 teaspoons cinnamon, divided

2 teaspoons nutmeg, divided

2 teaspoons ground ginger, divided

2 cups chopped walnuts or pecans

3 tablespoons butter, softened

1/4 cup brown sugar, packed

Garnish: warm maple syrup, additional nuts

Pierce potatoes with a fork. Bake at 400 degrees or microwave on high setting until tender; cool.

Slice each potato in half lengthwise; scoop out baked insides, keeping skins intact. Place potato skins on an ungreased baking sheet. Mash baked potato in a bowl until smooth; add cream cheese, sour cream and one teaspoon each of spices. Mix well and spoon into potato skins.