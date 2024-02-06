Small and cute: why crafters love 'little thingies'

When my daughter Grace was little, she collected tiny objects, sometimes pilfered from her sister and squirreled away in her bedroom. Among the 4-year-old's prized collection of teeny-tiny items were a Barbie suitcase, Hello Kitty erasers, a 1-inch plastic baby and animal figurines.

"It's special to me," she explained when an item of her sister's was found in her room.

This image provided by Quirk Books shows crochet characters from the literary classic "Moby Dick," which are featured in the book "Literary Yarns: Crochet Projects Inspired by Classic Books" by Cindy Wang. Michael Reali ~ Quirk Books

Everything tiny was special to this child, and the family came to refer to little objects as she did, as "little thingies." We still do, even though Grace is 18 and graduating from high school.

Little thingies have caught on in the crafting world, so much so that stacks of books are dedicated to their creation. Most are crochet projects, but other mediums, such as needle felting and knitting, also bend toward the tiny.

The Japanese gave little thingies a name: amigurumi -- small, adorable creatures that are usually crocheted. I've seen Hello Kitty and Star Wars characters, comic book superheroes and every animal under the sun in books touting amigurumi patterns.

What is the draw? Why spend hours hunched over a small, non-essential project? You can't wear it like a scarf or a hat. You can't decorate with it, as you would a pillow or a blanket. Albeit adorable, the inanimate object is a dust collector.

Crocheter Twinkie Chan of Ventura, California, attributes the attraction to this: babies.

"We're naturally drawn to little, tiny things like a baby," human or animal, she says. "Stick some big eyes on [a project] and people will love it."

There are practical reasons, too.

This photo provided by Storey Publishing shows a crochet taxidermy koala bear featured in the book "Crochet Taxidermy" by Taylor Hart. Mars Vilaubi/Storey Publishing

"I don't have the patience to make anything big," says Cindy Wang, author of "Literary Yarns: Crochet Projects Inspired by Classic Books" (Quirk Books, 2017).

"I like being able to make something you can hold in your hand."