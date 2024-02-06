All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesMay 14, 2017

Small and cute: why crafters love 'little thingies'

When my daughter Grace was little, she collected tiny objects, sometimes pilfered from her sister and squirreled away in her bedroom. Among the 4-year-old's prized collection of teeny-tiny items were a Barbie suitcase, Hello Kitty erasers, a 1-inch plastic baby and animal figurines...

By JENNIFER FORKER ~ Associated Press
This photo provided by Quarto Publishing Group shows a banana split throw pillow, which is featured in the book "Crocheted Abode a La Mode: 20 Yummy Crochet Projects for Your Home," by Twinkie Chan.
This photo provided by Quarto Publishing Group shows a banana split throw pillow, which is featured in the book "Crocheted Abode a La Mode: 20 Yummy Crochet Projects for Your Home," by Twinkie Chan.Quarto Publishing Group

When my daughter Grace was little, she collected tiny objects, sometimes pilfered from her sister and squirreled away in her bedroom. Among the 4-year-old's prized collection of teeny-tiny items were a Barbie suitcase, Hello Kitty erasers, a 1-inch plastic baby and animal figurines.

"It's special to me," she explained when an item of her sister's was found in her room.

This image provided by Quirk Books shows crochet characters from the literary classic "Moby Dick," which are featured in the book "Literary Yarns: Crochet Projects Inspired by Classic Books" by Cindy Wang.
This image provided by Quirk Books shows crochet characters from the literary classic "Moby Dick," which are featured in the book "Literary Yarns: Crochet Projects Inspired by Classic Books" by Cindy Wang.Michael Reali ~ Quirk Books

Everything tiny was special to this child, and the family came to refer to little objects as she did, as "little thingies." We still do, even though Grace is 18 and graduating from high school.

Little thingies have caught on in the crafting world, so much so that stacks of books are dedicated to their creation. Most are crochet projects, but other mediums, such as needle felting and knitting, also bend toward the tiny.

The Japanese gave little thingies a name: amigurumi -- small, adorable creatures that are usually crocheted. I've seen Hello Kitty and Star Wars characters, comic book superheroes and every animal under the sun in books touting amigurumi patterns.

What is the draw? Why spend hours hunched over a small, non-essential project? You can't wear it like a scarf or a hat. You can't decorate with it, as you would a pillow or a blanket. Albeit adorable, the inanimate object is a dust collector.

Crocheter Twinkie Chan of Ventura, California, attributes the attraction to this: babies.

"We're naturally drawn to little, tiny things like a baby," human or animal, she says. "Stick some big eyes on [a project] and people will love it."

There are practical reasons, too.

This photo provided by Storey Publishing shows a crochet taxidermy koala bear featured in the book "Crochet Taxidermy" by Taylor Hart.
This photo provided by Storey Publishing shows a crochet taxidermy koala bear featured in the book "Crochet Taxidermy" by Taylor Hart.Mars Vilaubi/Storey Publishing

"I don't have the patience to make anything big," says Cindy Wang, author of "Literary Yarns: Crochet Projects Inspired by Classic Books" (Quirk Books, 2017).

"I like being able to make something you can hold in your hand."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Wang, who created patterns for Julius Caesar, Hamlet, Frankenstein and many more characters for "Literary Yarns," began crocheting tiny figurines six years ago -- mostly superheroes. Depending on its complexity, a project can take two to nine hours.

Wang likes to share her simpler creations, and makes a game of it, regularly leaving the figurines at San Diego Comic-Con and in her home city of Houston. She recently dropped off Marvel characters such as Spider-Man and Iron Man in New York City, tweeting clues to their whereabouts.

She says that only basic crochet skills are required to make the simplest dolls, although learning how to shape them and adding embellishments takes more time.

"The crocheting part itself is the easy and quick part for me," Wang says. "It's the tiny details that take time."

This photo provided by Storey Publishing shows a crochet taxidermy octopus featured in the book "Crochet Taxidermy" by Taylor Hart.
This photo provided by Storey Publishing shows a crochet taxidermy octopus featured in the book "Crochet Taxidermy" by Taylor Hart.Mars Vilaubi/Storey Publishing

Taylor Hart of Bastrop, Texas, says beginner stitches and "the magic circle," which works a project in the round, is all it takes.

Hart gravitated toward simple amigurumi shapes for a lot of reasons. "It's like therapy for me. It's also fun," she says. "They're tiny and not stressful. They're not a huge project. They're cute. You can give them away as gifts. They make people smile."

She kept dozens of patterns in her head until asked to write them down for her book, "Crochet Taxidermy: 30 Quirky Animal Projects from Mouse to Moose" (Storey Publishing, 2016). Her quick-crochet projects may be mounted on wood plaques to "spruce up your walls with a herd of humane home decor," according to her book.

Other recent books touting tiny treasures include "Little Felted Dogs: Easy Projects for Making Adorable Pups" by Saori Yamazaki (Potter Craft, 2016), "Let's Go Camping! Crochet Your Own Adventure" by Kate Bruning (Martingale, 2016) and "Huggable Amigurumi: 18 Cute and Cuddly Animal Softies" by Shannen Nicole Chua (Martingale, 2016).

Yet there's always another side to the story. In this case, it's going large.

Chan likes to crochet small dolls, but super-sizes food. She crocheted a pink doughnut floor pouf (with sprinkles on top), a cherry pie seat cushion and a giant banana split sofa pillow for "Twinkie Chan's Crocheted Abode a la Mode: 20 Yummy Crochet Projects for your Home" (Quarto Publishing Group, 2016).

Chan says her food-themed projects provide a home with a sense of wonder. "It makes you feel little when the item is big."

Her whimsical projects combine nostalgia for toy food with chunky yarn and rainbow colors. "It's sort of a fantastical quality," Chan explains. "It's not real life any more. You're in a magical world."

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesDec. 7
How to handle holiday meltdowns (yours and theirs)
FeaturesDec. 7
Games to snuggle up with this holiday season
CommunityDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy