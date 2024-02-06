Maggie Thorn appears to have figured out the secrets of this life: Keep it simple.

The 23-year-old lives on a farm outside Puxico, Missouri, her house fronted by a county road and surrounded in every direction by fields of soybeans. The exception is behind her tin-roofed back porch where sits a large garden, one she loves to tend. It provides bushels of green beans and tomatoes she shares with friends, zucchini, butternut squash and a host of other vegetables she uses for family meals. She loves to cook everything homemade for her husband of one year, Logan Lowery, who helps farm the land.

Behind the garden is a newly installed coop, housing mature chickens that had yet to yield an egg. She jokes that they're still mad and don't like her. That in itself is hard to fathom. She's without pretense, with a natural way and warm spirit.

"I want them to be my friends," Thorn says with a smile, with a hint of hurt and a lot of Southeast Missouri drawl that finds its roots on a similar farm in Bloomfield, where she grew up. "I probably should have gotten babies."

Just yards away sits a still functional but weathered barn from another era, housing bales of hay and a cool place she plans to store vegetables from a soon-to-be greenhouse that will allow her to garden year-round. Its neighbor is a more contemporary shed that protects two combines belonging to Lowery's father and grandparents.

Maggie Thorn displays fresh green beans from the garden of her home near Puxico, Missouri. Fred Lynch

The single-level, white farmhouse with maroon shutters only has about 950 square feet of space and is where Lowery once lived until about age 8. The 100-plus-year-old structure's walls speak, with electric guitars he made hanging in one bedroom, pictures with his new bride along with other family members in the living room, and the refrigerator door covered with pictures of those dear. Nearby hangs a sign, "LOVE AND COOK WITH WILD ABANDON."

There are a lot of such signs, starting on the front of the house, where "THE BEST MEMORIES ARE MADE ON THE FARM" hangs.

Nearby, Lowery has hung a swing on the front porch for his bride, and there the woman who describes herself as old-fashioned, turns on the magic with guitar in hand.

"My music kind of comes out that way, too," Thorn says about her old-fashioned leaning.

It too seems to sprout from the soil of Stoddard County.

Maggie Thorn relaxes on the back porch, viewed through a spider's web, at her home near Puxico, Missouri. Fred Lynch

Words form, and soon become poetry in motion. Her country-strong voice effortlessly moves high and low, painting thick each syllable and word. In the serenity, even the birds seem to stop and listen.

It's a fertile song-writing environment, one without distractions that contributed to the third CD for the talented 2012 graduate of Bloomfield High School.

"Sometimes I'll sit and play until I come up with something, and sometimes I'll just play," Thorn says.

Her latest CD is "The Other Side," a collection of original country songs with the exception of a personalized rendition of a song by Dolly Parton, a traditional style Thorn prefers.

Lowery even helped construct the title-track song, providing a bluegrass frame with the hook: "We believe in the simple life because the grass ain't greener on the other side." Thorn filled in other parts of the fun, up-tempo song, their first co-write.

Maggie Thorn enjoys life on the farm near Puxico, Missouri. Fred Lynch

It's an album she's mostly written by herself after getting help from her father, Tony Thorn, and others on the previous two.

One of the songs, "Just Breathe," addresses anxiety and depression, and was written on the swing, where "a handful" of her new songs originated.

"Now that I think about it, I think that's why it has the rhythm that it does," Thorn says about the song and the gentle rocking motion that is a product of her toes barely touching the ground.

The songs on the CD are about the problems of others in her life from her viewpoint.

"They're not written directly necessarily about personal struggles that I went through," she says.

Maggie Thorn enjoys the back yard of her home near Puxico, Missouri. Fred Lynch

Not that she hasn't had problems, although her easy demeanor and talents might make one believe otherwise.