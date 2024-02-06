SIKESTON, Mo. -- A vintage wedding dress was almost turned into satin handkerchiefs had it not been for Jeannie Williams' curiosity to find the bride who wore the 71-year-old gown.

It began when Williams' friend, Sue Chessor of Sikeston, recently brought a wedding dress to Williams at her shop in hopes that Williams, who owns Purse-N-Ality in downtown Sikeston, would be able to reuse the material in some way.

Chessor said she didn't know who the dress belonged to; she had recently found it while cleaning out her attic.

That same day another friend contacted Williams and asked if William's' could make her some women's handkerchiefs. For a split-second, Williams thought she could possibly use the gown to make them, but Williams told her friend she'd think about it.

"That night I opened the box and I found a cleaning certificate dated from 1981 and it had a woman's name on it," recalled Williams. "That cleaning certificate spoke to me: all it said was it was dry cleaned in 1981 and the certificate of dry cleaning was issued to Florence Mastis, and I went: 'I'll find you' -- and I did."

Vicki Mastis poses with the wedding gown she wore when she married her husband, Frank "Rocky" Mastis, in 1981in St. Louis. Mastis had borrowed the dress from her mother-in-law's friend and returned it after the wedding. Leonna Heuring ~ Standard Democrat

Williams said she took the dress out of the box.

"I'll never forget that," she said. "I laid the material up to my face and I thought: 'Oh my goodness. Who wore this dress? She must have been beautiful.' I just couldn't put it down and the idea of cutting it up for handkerchiefs never occurred to me again."

The Sikeston boutique owner began searching for information to find Mastis.

She started with an internet search to contact the dry cleaning company in St. Louis.

They didn't have records that dated back that far, so she searched for Florence Mastis.

"I kept thinking there was something in that name that would help me," Williams said. "When I did a search, the first thing that popped up was her obituary in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. The obituary didn't mention her age, and the photo was of a young woman."

So Williams looked up Mastis' death certificate and learned she was born in 1933, which would have made her almost 50 in 1981.

"The dates didn't make sense to me and I thought maybe she passed the dress down to her daughter," Williams said.

"In my mind, I'm creating this story and imagining all these wonderful things because I knew there was something there."

Williams said she started researching the Mastis family.

"Oh my goodness, can I tell you about this family!" Williams said, laughing.

Williams wound up finding a work phone number for Mastis' daughter-in-law, Vicki Mastis of St. Louis.

Williams said she hesitated to call Mastis.

"I thought: 'She's going to think I'm crazy,' but I just had this feeling there was a story here. This is dress is just too beautiful," Williams said.

So she made the call to Vicki Mastis.

"Jeannie said: 'I think I have your mother or your mother-in-law's dress.' I'm like: 'I don't think so. My daughter tried it on not too long ago and it was up at the house,'" Mastis recalled about the phone conversation with Williams.

Williams explained how she got to the point to call Mastis, and Williams offered to send Mastis pictures of the dress via text message.

"Jeannie sent the pictures and I said: 'That's the dress I wore!'" Mastis said.