Sides for those May party meals

May is always a full month of gatherings for Mother's Day, graduation parties and Memorial Day, and when family and friends get together, there is almost always good food. Typically the main entree is an easy decision, but then there are endless possibilities for side dishes.

Today, we'll take a look at a few side dish options for those special occasion get-togethers. In the recipes below, try adding the sugared pretzels from the caramel apple salad recipe to the grape salad recipe. The sugared pretzels in the grape salad recipe adds a nice crunch and are so good!

Frozen Cherry Salad

1 can (20 ounces) cherry pie filling

1 large (21 ounces) crushed pineapple, drained

1 (8 ounces) whipped topping, thawed

1 can (14 ounces) Eagle brand sweetened condensed milk

1/4 cup lemon juice

1 cup chopped toasted pecans

Mix together pie filling and pineapple and Eagle brand, then fold in whipped topping and then pecans. Place in a 9-inch-by-13-inch pan. Cover tightly and freeze.

When ready to serve, remove from freezer and allow to thaw 15 minutes before serving.

Source: canigetthatrecipe.online/2013/11/07/frozen-cherry-salad/

Bacon Ranch Pasta Salad

Rotini pasta coated in a creamy Ranch dressing, bacon and lots of other goodies. This pasta salad is always a hit.

1 package (12 ounces) tri-color rotini pasta

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup sour cream

1 package (1 ounce) dry ranch dressing/seasoning mix

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 cup milk

8 slices cooked bacon, chopped (see notes below)

1 large tomato, diced

1 can (4.25 ounces) sliced black olives, drained, optional

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add rotini pasta and cook until al dente, about 8 minutes. Drain water. Rinse pasta with cold water to cool. Set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, sour cream, dry ranch mix, garlic powder and milk. Add pasta, cooked bacon pieces, tomato, olives and cheese to the bowl. Gently toss to combine everything.

Cover and chill in refrigerator at least two hours before serving.

Notes: You may choose to use Oscar Meyer packages of pre-cooked bacon pieces to save on time. When ready to serve you can toss with a little extra milk if it seems dry.

Source: www.life-in-the-lofthouse.com/bacon-ranch-pasta-salad/

Caramel Apple or Very Berry Pretzel Salad

This salad is best when eaten right away, so make it the same day you plan to serve it. You can keep the sugared pretzels, cream cheese mixture, and diced apples separate until ready to serve.

Sugared Pretzels:

1 cup roughly chopped pretzels, (measure after chopping)

1/2 cup chopped pecans, (measure after chopping)

3/4 cup brown sugar

3/4 cup butter, melted

Cream Cheese Mixture:

8 ounces cream cheese, softened to room temperature

3 cups diced apples, about 2 large apples

1/2 cup caramel sauce, (like Marzetti Old Fashioned Caramel Dip)

3 cups whipped topping or whipped cream

Sugared Pretzels: Mix together crushed pretzels, chopped pecans, brown sugar and melted butter.

Spread in a large baking sheet with sides, like a jelly roll pan, and bake at 400 degrees for 7 minutes. Allow the mixture to cool and then break it into small pieces.

Cream Cheese Mixture: Beat the softened cream cheese until smooth. Beat in the caramel sauce until smooth. Fold in whipped topping. Stir in the diced apples and sugared pretzels.

Serve immediately.

Variation: To make this a Very Berry salad, use 3-4 cups mixed berries, strawberries, blueberries, blackberries and raspberries sliced/diced, 1/2 cup granulated sugar and 1 teaspoon vanilla in place of the apples and caramel sauce in the above recipe.

Source: www.thegunnysack.com/caramel-apple-pretzel-salad/

Grape Salad

16 ounces sour cream.

16 ounces cream cheese

1 cup sugar

A couple of dashes pure vanilla

4 pounds green seedless grapes

4 pounds red seedless grapes

4 cups pecans

1 quart strawberries

Blend together the cream cheese and sugar, and add sour cream and vanilla. Add in all the rest of the ingredients and make sure to coat evenly. Save a little fruit and pecans for decoration.

You can be creative with this grape salad, feel free to use low fat sour cream and cream cheese or Splenda. You can also use any fruit you like, in case you choose apples make sure to lemon juice/water bath the apples.

Source: www.78recipes.com/grape-salad/

Blackberry Margarita Ambrosia

Plump blackberries, sweet pineapple and bright lime bring this Ambrosia style salad a bit of summer fun.

2 cups blackberries

2 cups pineapple tidbits

2 cups mini marshmallows

1 cup sweetened shredded coconut

1 cup walnuts, chopped

1 medium lime zested

1/2 cup whipped topping

1/2 cup lime yogurt

Add blackberries, pineapple, marshmallows, coconut, walnuts, and lime zest to a large mixing bowl and stir gently to avoid bursting the berries.

In a small bowl, mix together the whipped toping and yogurt. Add to the salad, again, tossing gently.

Top with extra whipped topping and lime zest to garnish.

Source: www.southerndiscourse.com/blackberry-margarita-ambrosia/?fbclid=IwAR3N3HyjzxOasJ741UqRmSvVg9NPpdEacdDLZIf0VXnpduqN3_MVBK5H34Y

Cranberry Pecan Slaw

Take your coleslaw to a whole new level with sweet, tangy cranberries and crunchy pecans. Mix in an apple and some savory, green onions then toss them all in a creamy dressing for a dish that will be a favorite at any gathering!

2 (11 ounce) bagged coleslaw mix

1 large Gala or Honeycrisp apple, chopped

1 cup dried cranberries

1 cup chopped pecan

4 green onions, sliced

Dressing:

3/4 cup mayonnaise

3/4 cup sour cream (yogurt can be substituted)

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons honey

1/2 teaspoon salt

Add slaw mix, apple, cranberries, pecans and onions to a large bowl. Toss to mix all ingredients. Set aside.

In a small bowl, add mayonnaise, sour cream, vinegar, honey, salt and pepper. Whisk together until smooth. Pour 3/4 of dressing over slaw and toss until mixed well. Add remaining dressing if desired. Additional dressing can be saved in a sealed container to add to slaw at a later time or before serving.

Serve immediately. Slaw can be stored, covered in the refrigerator until ready to serve. Toss slightly and add saved dressing if needed.

Source: www.asouthernsoul.com/cranberry-pecan-slaw/#wprm-recipe-container-100794

Mandarin Orange and Spinach Pasta Salad

For Teriyaki Dressing: