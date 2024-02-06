Sides for those May party meals

May is always a full month of gatherings for Mother's Day, graduation parties and Memorial Day, and when family and friends get together, there is almost always good food. Typically the main entree is an easy decision, but then there are endless possibilities for side dishes.
Today, we'll take a look at a few side dish options for those special occasion get-togethers. In the recipes below, try adding the sugared pretzels from the caramel apple salad recipe to the grape salad recipe. The sugared pretzels in the grape salad recipe adds a nice crunch and are so good!
Mix together pie filling and pineapple and Eagle brand, then fold in whipped topping and then pecans. Place in a 9-inch-by-13-inch pan. Cover tightly and freeze.
When ready to serve, remove from freezer and allow to thaw 15 minutes before serving.
Rotini pasta coated in a creamy Ranch dressing, bacon and lots of other goodies. This pasta salad is always a hit.
Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Add rotini pasta and cook until al dente, about 8 minutes. Drain water. Rinse pasta with cold water to cool. Set aside.
In a large bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, sour cream, dry ranch mix, garlic powder and milk. Add pasta, cooked bacon pieces, tomato, olives and cheese to the bowl. Gently toss to combine everything.
Cover and chill in refrigerator at least two hours before serving.
Notes: You may choose to use Oscar Meyer packages of pre-cooked bacon pieces to save on time. When ready to serve you can toss with a little extra milk if it seems dry.
This salad is best when eaten right away, so make it the same day you plan to serve it. You can keep the sugared pretzels, cream cheese mixture, and diced apples separate until ready to serve.
Sugared Pretzels:
Cream Cheese Mixture:
Sugared Pretzels: Mix together crushed pretzels, chopped pecans, brown sugar and melted butter.
Spread in a large baking sheet with sides, like a jelly roll pan, and bake at 400 degrees for 7 minutes. Allow the mixture to cool and then break it into small pieces.
Cream Cheese Mixture: Beat the softened cream cheese until smooth. Beat in the caramel sauce until smooth. Fold in whipped topping. Stir in the diced apples and sugared pretzels.
Serve immediately.
Variation: To make this a Very Berry salad, use 3-4 cups mixed berries, strawberries, blueberries, blackberries and raspberries sliced/diced, 1/2 cup granulated sugar and 1 teaspoon vanilla in place of the apples and caramel sauce in the above recipe.
Blend together the cream cheese and sugar, and add sour cream and vanilla. Add in all the rest of the ingredients and make sure to coat evenly. Save a little fruit and pecans for decoration.
You can be creative with this grape salad, feel free to use low fat sour cream and cream cheese or Splenda. You can also use any fruit you like, in case you choose apples make sure to lemon juice/water bath the apples.
Plump blackberries, sweet pineapple and bright lime bring this Ambrosia style salad a bit of summer fun.
Add blackberries, pineapple, marshmallows, coconut, walnuts, and lime zest to a large mixing bowl and stir gently to avoid bursting the berries.
In a small bowl, mix together the whipped toping and yogurt. Add to the salad, again, tossing gently.
Top with extra whipped topping and lime zest to garnish.
Take your coleslaw to a whole new level with sweet, tangy cranberries and crunchy pecans. Mix in an apple and some savory, green onions then toss them all in a creamy dressing for a dish that will be a favorite at any gathering!
Dressing:
Add slaw mix, apple, cranberries, pecans and onions to a large bowl. Toss to mix all ingredients. Set aside.
In a small bowl, add mayonnaise, sour cream, vinegar, honey, salt and pepper. Whisk together until smooth. Pour 3/4 of dressing over slaw and toss until mixed well. Add remaining dressing if desired. Additional dressing can be saved in a sealed container to add to slaw at a later time or before serving.
Serve immediately. Slaw can be stored, covered in the refrigerator until ready to serve. Toss slightly and add saved dressing if needed.
For Teriyaki Dressing:
For Pasta Salad:
In a small bowl combine dressing ingredients. Whisk together to combine and sugar is dissolved. Set aside.
Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain. Rinse with cold water then drain again.
Place cooked pasta in a large bowl. Pour teriyaki dressing over the pasta. Gently toss to coat pasta in dressing. Cover with lid and place in refrigerator for at least 2 hours.
When ready to serve add the mandarin oranges, dried cranberries, green onions, sesame seeds (if using) and baby spinach. Toss gently to combine everything then serve immediately.
In a small skillet over medium heat, heat walnuts or pecans until browned and fragrant, stirring occasionally, about 2 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat, let cool then chop to the desired size.
Place chopped apples into a large bowl and sprinkle with lemon juice and sugar. Add the sliced grapes, chopped celery and nuts.
In a small bowl, whisk together mayonnaise and sour cream. Pour the dressing over the salad ingredients and gently mix until combined. Cover bowl with lid or plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator to chill until ready to serve.
To a large pot of boiling, salted water, add green beans, and cook for 2 minutes. Drain beans, pat dry, and place in a large bowl. Add tomatoes, onions, and feta cheese.
In a small bowl or jar with a lid, add lemon juice, olive oil, Dijon mustard, garlic, salt, and pepper. Whisk or mix together. Pour dressing over vegetables and toss. Taste and adjust seasoning. Let marinate 15 minutes and serve.
Corkscrew pasta with a creamy dressing and full of crunchy bacon, lettuce and tomato. The perfect BLT Macaroni Salad recipe.
Cook the noodles in salted water per the package instructions. Drain well. While pasta is cooking, prepare the dressing.
In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the mayonnaise, sour cream, sugar, vinegar, celery salt, garlic powder, onion powder, smoked paprika, dill and pepper, to taste.
Add the cooked and drained pasta to the bowl. Stir in green onions and tomatoes. Mix until evenly distributed.
Cover with plastic wrap and put it into the refrigerator to chill.
Just before serving, add the lettuce and bacon. Mix well and serve.
Store chilled.
This Asian Pasta Salad has a satisfying crunchy texture and a completely addictive sesame-soy dressing that will have everyone coming back for seconds.
Sesame-Soy Dressing:
Pasta Salad:
Mix together dressing ingredients in a jar or bowl with tight fitting lid. Shake well and set aside.
Boil bow tie pasta for 10 minutes or about one minute shy of the package directions. Pour cooked pasta into a colander and rinse with cold water to stop the cooking process and cool down the pasta. Drain well and transfer to a large bowl.
Mix in remaining salad ingredients. Give dressing a good shake and pour over the salad. Mix well.
Make-Ahead Instructions: If you'd like to get some of the prep out of the way you can boil the pasta the day before. Rinse it well with cold water, drain it completely, and then toss it with a teaspoon or two of vegetable oil to prevent it from sticking. Transfer the cooked pasta to a gallon size plastic storage bag and refrigerate overnight. Assemble the salad no more than an hour or two before serving for the best result and reserve nuts to add just before serving.
Taco Pasta Salad is loaded with savory, seasoned ground beef, black beans, tomatoes, green onions, corn and jalapenos. Tossed in a cool, creamy avocado cilantro dressing with a squeeze of lime, this is an easy Tex Mex recipe for cookouts, potlucks, tailgates and family gatherings. This salad can be made meatless as a vegetarian choice or as a side salad.
Avocado Dressing:
Add pasta to a large pot of salted, boiling water. Cook pasta for 7-8 minutes or until al dente. Do not overcook pasta. Remove pasta pot from heat. Drain pasta in a colander. Rinse with cold water. Set aside.
While the pasta is cooking, prepare the taco seasoned ground beef. Brown ground beef, in a large skillet on the stovetop. Add taco seasoning and 1/2 -1 cup of water to browned meat and allow to simmer for 10 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside.
In a food processor, add all ingredients for salad dressing and mix on low until smooth. If you would like a thinner dressing, add water and pulse. Repeat until desired thinness is achieved. Set aside.
Chop and prep tomatoes, green onions, jalapenos, corn and beans. Add to a large bowl, along with taco meat and pasta. Toss well. Pour all of dressing over the top. Toss again until all ingredients are well coated. Serve immediately or chill for at least one hour and serve cold.
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
