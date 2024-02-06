Side dishes and salads for your Labor Day picnic

Labor Day weekend is a nice time for a backyard gathering with great fellowship and delicious food. Quite often, these gatherings involve some type of grilled or smoked meat. So add a couple of side dishes and you're good to go.

To help you with your menu, I'm featuring all salad recipes today. Green salads, fruit salads, macaroni salad, some with beans, many with fresh vegetables and even cornbread.

After looking at all of these recipes, in print and by visiting semissourian.com for the full column, you are sure to find a recipe or two suitable for almost any crowd.

Have a safe and enjoyable holiday weekend!

Blackberry Margarita Ambrosia

Plump blackberries, sweet pineapple and bright lime bring this Ambrosia style salad a bit of summer fun.

2 cups blackberries

2 cups pineapple tidbits

2 cups mini marshmallows

1 cup shredded coconut, sweetened

1 cup walnuts, chopped

1 medium lime, zested

1/2 cup frozen whipped topping, thawed

1/2 cup lime yogurt

Add blackberries, pineapple, marshmallows, coconut, walnuts and lime zest to a large mixing bowl and stir gently to avoid bursting the berries.

In a small bowl, mix together the whipped topping and yogurt. Add to the salad. Again, tossing gently.

Top with extra whipped topping and lime zest to garnish.

Tortellini 3-Bean Salad

9-ounce package cheese tortellini, uncooked

2 (15-ounce) cans 3-bean salad

8-ounce package cotto salami, cut into thin ribbons

2 (5-ounce) packages baby spinach

Garnish: grated Parmesan cheese

Cook pasta according to package directions; drain and transfer to a bowl. While still warm, add undrained 3-bean salad and salami; set aside. To serve, arrange spinach in a large serving dish, or on individual salad plates. Spoon tortellini mixture onto spinach by large spoonfuls. Sprinkle with cheese. Makes six to eight servings.

Bountiful Garden Salad

6 cups. spinach, torn

1 pound romaine lettuce, torn

1 rib celery, chopped

1 red onion, chopped

1 tomato, chopped

1/2 cucumber, chopped

1 bunch fresh cilantro, chopped

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

1/2 orange, peeled and sectioned

3/4 cup black berries, raspberries and/or blueberries

1/2 cup strawberries, hulled and sliced

1/4 cup chopped walnuts or pecans, toasted

3/4 cup to 1 cup raspberries, crushed

1/4 cup raspberry vinegar

1 tablespoon sugar

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 cup olive oil

Salt and pepper to taste

Garnish: croutons

In a large bowl, combine spinach, romaine, vegetables, cilantro, garlic, orange, blackberries, strawberries and walnuts. Toss to mix well and set aside. In a small bowl, combine raspberries, vinegar, sugar and lemon juice. Slowly drizzle in oil, whisking constantly to blend; season with salt and pepper. Drizzle salad with dressing; garnish with croutons. Serves six to eight.

Tropical Orange Gelatin Salad

Light and refreshing, this Tropical Orange Gelatin Salad is loaded with mandarin oranges, pineapple, bananas and topped with a cloud of coconut-flavored, sweetened sour cream.

2 (3 ounce) boxes orange flavored gelatin

1 1/2 cup boiling water

15 ounces canned mandarin oranges, drained

20 ounces canned pineapple tidbits, drained

3 medium bananas, sliced

16 ounces sour cream

1/2 cup sweetened coconut flakes

2 tablespoons sugar

1/2 cup sliced almonds

Extra coconut, mint leaves, orange slices to garnish, optional

Whisk together gelatin and boiling water in a large mixing bowl. Gently fold in each kind of fruit, fully incorporating before adding the next. Pour or ladle gelatin and fruit into individual serving bowls or into a 9-inch by 13-inch baking dish. Place in refrigerator to set for one to two hours.

Mix together sour cream, sugar and coconut and refrigerate until gelatin is set.

When gelatin is set, top individual fruit salads with a dollop of the sour cream topping, sprinkle with sliced almonds and extra coconut. If using a 9-inch by 13-inch dish, top entire dish with sour cream layer. Finish the layer with the back of a spoon to create creamy waves. Top with sliced almonds and extra coconut.

Note: Sliced oranges and mint leaves are optional garnishes.

Crunchy Corn Chip Salad

11-ounce can sweet corn and diced peppers, drained

1/3 cup green pepper, minced

1/4 cup green onion, chopped

10-ounce package corn chips

8-ounce bottle ranch salad dressing

Combine corn, green pepper and onion together in a large serving bowl; refrigerate until ready to serve. Add corn chips and enough ranch dressing to moisten. Serve immediately.

Tangy Watermelon Salad

14 cups watermelon, cubed

1 red onion, halved and thinly sliced

1 cup green onions, chopped

3/4 cup orange juice

5 tablespoons red wine vinegar

2 tablespoons plus 1-1/2 teaspoons honey

1 tablespoon green pepper, finely chopped

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/4 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon dry mustard

3/4 cup oil

In a large bowl, combine watermelon and onion; set aside. In a small bowl, combine orange juice, vinegar, honey, green pepper and seasonings; slowly whisk in oil. Pour over watermelon mixture; toss gently. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Serve with a slotted spoon. Makes about 10 servings.

Amazing Summer Salad

Caprese and fresh fruit always remind us of summer. This recipe combines traditional Caprese flavors with summer blueberries, peaches with added prosciutto for saltiness, creating a balanced and flavor-packed popular side dish

2/3 cup extra virgin olive oil

1/2 cup julienned fresh basil

1/3 cup white balsamic vinegar

1/4 cup julienned fresh mint leaves

2 garlic cloves, minced

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon sea salt

1 teaspoon sugar

1 teaspoon pepper

2 cups cherry tomatoes

8 cups fresh arugula

1 carton (8 ounces) fresh mozzarella cheese pearls, drained

2 medium peaches, sliced

2 cups fresh blueberries

6 ounces thinly sliced prosciutto, julienned

In a small bowl, whisk the first 9 ingredients. Add tomatoes; let stand while preparing salad.

In a large bowl, combine arugula, mozzarella, peach slices, blueberries, and prosciutto. Pour tomato mixture over top; toss to coat. Garnish with additional mint leaves. Serve immediately.

Summer Pasta Primavera

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

1 medium yellow squash, halved and sliced 1/4-inch thick

1 medium zucchini, halved and sliced 1/4 inch thick

1 large red bell pepper, seeded and chopped

1 cup thinly sliced red onion

2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

32 ounces vegetable broth

1/4 cup dry white wine such as Pinto Grigio or Sauvignon Blanc

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

16 ounce package angel hair pasta

2 cups chopped fresh asparagus

1 cup frozen peas, thawed

1 cup shredded Parmesan cheese

1/2 cup chopped fresh parsley

In a medium Dutch oven, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add squash, zucchini, bell pepper, onion, and garlic; cover and cook, occasionally stirring until vegetables are tender, about 6 minutes.

Add broth, wine, salt, black pepper, and red pepper, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium.

Add pasta and cook, occasionally stirring, until tender, about 10 minutes adding asparagus and peas during last 3 minutes of cooking. Stir in Parmesan and parsley. Garnish with red pepper and parsley if desired.

Layered Salad for a Crowd

This salad may soon become a favorite of your family. It is best to make the dressing the day before so the flavors blend together.

1 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup whole milk

2 teaspoons dill weed

1/2 teaspoon seasoning blend

1 bunch romaine, torn

2 medium carrots, grated

1 cup chopped red onion

1 medium cucumber, sliced

1 package (10 ounces) frozen peas, thawed

1-1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

8 bacon strips, cooked and crumbled

For dressing, in a small bowl, whisk the mayonnaise, milk, dill and seasoning blend.

In a 4-quart clear glass serving bowl, layer the romaine, carrots, onion and cucumber (do not toss). Pour dressing over the top; sprinkle with peas, cheese and bacon. Cover and refrigerate until serving.

Classic Fruit Salad with Old Fashioned Century Sauce

Bright and colorful fruit salad is complemented by an old fashioned sauce that takes this fruit salad to a new level of enjoyment.

2 medium green apples, diced

1 pound strawberries, diced

1 pint blueberries

2 bananas, sliced

1 cup sweetened, shredded coconut

1 cup chopped pecans (or walnuts)

Old Fashioned Century Sauce:

1 cup cream

3/4 cup sugar

1/2 teaspoon vanilla

In a small sauce pan, slowly heat cream and sugar on low heat. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Continue to stir frequently as cream heats. When sauce is thin and begins to simmer, remove from heat. Add vanilla. Stir. Allow to cool.

Toss chopped fruit and nuts in a bowl. Pour cooled sauce over the top. Gently toss again. Serve immediately or cool in refrigerator up to 30 minutes.

Raspberry Pretzel Salad

1 3/4 cup crushed pretzels

3/4 cup butter, melted

3 tablespoons sugar

8 ounces light cream cheese

3/4 cup granulated sugar

2 (8 ounce) containers lite frozen whipped topping, thawed

1 (5.9 ounce) package raspberry gelatin

2 cups water

16 ounces frozen raspberries

Additional pretzels to crush for topping and a few fresh raspberries for garnish

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Mix pretzels, melted butter and sugar together. Press into a lightly greased 9x13 baking dish and bake for 10 minutes. Let cool.

Whip cream cheese until light and fluffy. Beat in sugar. Stir in one 8 ounce container of thawed whipped topping until thoroughly combined. Spread over cooled pretzel crust.

Bring two cups of water to a boil. Dissolve gelatin in water. Stir in frozen raspberries. Let mixture become partially jellied before pouring over cream cheese mixture.

Chill until firm and set. Top with remaining whipped topping.

Sprinkle on crushed pretzels and a few fresh raspberries, if desired, and serve.

Apple Walnut Slaw

This recipe is simple yet delicious and sure to be a new favorite at your backyard bbq or holiday family celebration. Apples, walnuts and raisins are a fun way to dress up coleslaw.

3/4 cup mayonnaise

3/4 cup buttermilk

4 to 5 tablespoons sugar

4-1/2 teaspoons lemon juice

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon pepper

6 cups shredded cabbage (about 1 small head)

1 1/2 cups shredded carrots (2-3 medium carrots)

n 1/3 cup finely chopped red onion

1 cup coarsely chopped walnuts, toasted

3/4 cup raisins

2 medium apples, chopped

Whisk together first six ingredients. In a large bowl, combine vegetables, walnuts and raisins; toss with dressing. Fold in apples.

Refrigerate, covered, until serving.