Side dishes and salads for your Labor Day picnic

Labor Day weekend is a nice time for a backyard gathering with great fellowship and delicious food. Quite often, these gatherings involve some type of grilled or smoked meat. So add a couple of side dishes and you're good to go.
To help you with your menu, I'm featuring all salad recipes today. Green salads, fruit salads, macaroni salad, some with beans, many with fresh vegetables and even cornbread.
Plump blackberries, sweet pineapple and bright lime bring this Ambrosia style salad a bit of summer fun.
Add blackberries, pineapple, marshmallows, coconut, walnuts and lime zest to a large mixing bowl and stir gently to avoid bursting the berries.
In a small bowl, mix together the whipped topping and yogurt. Add to the salad. Again, tossing gently.
Top with extra whipped topping and lime zest to garnish.
Cook pasta according to package directions; drain and transfer to a bowl. While still warm, add undrained 3-bean salad and salami; set aside. To serve, arrange spinach in a large serving dish, or on individual salad plates. Spoon tortellini mixture onto spinach by large spoonfuls. Sprinkle with cheese. Makes six to eight servings.
In a large bowl, combine spinach, romaine, vegetables, cilantro, garlic, orange, blackberries, strawberries and walnuts. Toss to mix well and set aside. In a small bowl, combine raspberries, vinegar, sugar and lemon juice. Slowly drizzle in oil, whisking constantly to blend; season with salt and pepper. Drizzle salad with dressing; garnish with croutons. Serves six to eight.
Light and refreshing, this Tropical Orange Gelatin Salad is loaded with mandarin oranges, pineapple, bananas and topped with a cloud of coconut-flavored, sweetened sour cream.
Whisk together gelatin and boiling water in a large mixing bowl. Gently fold in each kind of fruit, fully incorporating before adding the next. Pour or ladle gelatin and fruit into individual serving bowls or into a 9-inch by 13-inch baking dish. Place in refrigerator to set for one to two hours.
Mix together sour cream, sugar and coconut and refrigerate until gelatin is set.
When gelatin is set, top individual fruit salads with a dollop of the sour cream topping, sprinkle with sliced almonds and extra coconut. If using a 9-inch by 13-inch dish, top entire dish with sour cream layer. Finish the layer with the back of a spoon to create creamy waves. Top with sliced almonds and extra coconut.
Note: Sliced oranges and mint leaves are optional garnishes.
Combine corn, green pepper and onion together in a large serving bowl; refrigerate until ready to serve. Add corn chips and enough ranch dressing to moisten. Serve immediately.
In a large bowl, combine watermelon and onion; set aside. In a small bowl, combine orange juice, vinegar, honey, green pepper and seasonings; slowly whisk in oil. Pour over watermelon mixture; toss gently. Cover and refrigerate for at least 2 hours. Serve with a slotted spoon. Makes about 10 servings.
Caprese and fresh fruit always remind us of summer. This recipe combines traditional Caprese flavors with summer blueberries, peaches with added prosciutto for saltiness, creating a balanced and flavor-packed popular side dish
In a small bowl, whisk the first 9 ingredients. Add tomatoes; let stand while preparing salad.
In a large bowl, combine arugula, mozzarella, peach slices, blueberries, and prosciutto. Pour tomato mixture over top; toss to coat. Garnish with additional mint leaves. Serve immediately.
In a medium Dutch oven, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add squash, zucchini, bell pepper, onion, and garlic; cover and cook, occasionally stirring until vegetables are tender, about 6 minutes.
Add broth, wine, salt, black pepper, and red pepper, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium.
Add pasta and cook, occasionally stirring, until tender, about 10 minutes adding asparagus and peas during last 3 minutes of cooking. Stir in Parmesan and parsley. Garnish with red pepper and parsley if desired.
This salad may soon become a favorite of your family. It is best to make the dressing the day before so the flavors blend together.
For dressing, in a small bowl, whisk the mayonnaise, milk, dill and seasoning blend.
In a 4-quart clear glass serving bowl, layer the romaine, carrots, onion and cucumber (do not toss). Pour dressing over the top; sprinkle with peas, cheese and bacon. Cover and refrigerate until serving.
Bright and colorful fruit salad is complemented by an old fashioned sauce that takes this fruit salad to a new level of enjoyment.
Old Fashioned Century Sauce:
In a small sauce pan, slowly heat cream and sugar on low heat. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Continue to stir frequently as cream heats. When sauce is thin and begins to simmer, remove from heat. Add vanilla. Stir. Allow to cool.
Toss chopped fruit and nuts in a bowl. Pour cooled sauce over the top. Gently toss again. Serve immediately or cool in refrigerator up to 30 minutes.
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Mix pretzels, melted butter and sugar together. Press into a lightly greased 9x13 baking dish and bake for 10 minutes. Let cool.
Whip cream cheese until light and fluffy. Beat in sugar. Stir in one 8 ounce container of thawed whipped topping until thoroughly combined. Spread over cooled pretzel crust.
Bring two cups of water to a boil. Dissolve gelatin in water. Stir in frozen raspberries. Let mixture become partially jellied before pouring over cream cheese mixture.
Chill until firm and set. Top with remaining whipped topping.
Sprinkle on crushed pretzels and a few fresh raspberries, if desired, and serve.
This recipe is simple yet delicious and sure to be a new favorite at your backyard bbq or holiday family celebration. Apples, walnuts and raisins are a fun way to dress up coleslaw.
Whisk together first six ingredients. In a large bowl, combine vegetables, walnuts and raisins; toss with dressing. Fold in apples.
Refrigerate, covered, until serving.
Whisk together gelatin and boiling water in a large mixing bowl or 8 cup measuring cup until the gelatin is dissolved.
Add 20 ounce can of crushed pineapple, drained (do not use fresh pineapple), sliced bananas, frozen strawberries, and pecans. Mix well.
Pour 1/2 of mixture into a 9x13 baking dish. Put in refrigerator to set for 20-30 minutes. Set aside rest of gelatin, but do not chill.
When first layer is set, top with sour cream. Add rest of gelatin, smooth out towards to the edges to complete the top layer.
Chill in refrigerator 2 hours to overnight before slicing and serving.
For the dressing:
Cook macaroni according to package directions; drain and rinse in cold water. Transfer to a large bowl; add the coleslaw mix, onions, celery, cucumber, green pepper and water chestnuts.
In a small bowl, whisk the dressing ingredients. Pour over salad; toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour.
Combine ingredients. Cover and chill before serving.
This recipe for a delightful salad uses a sweet dressing that nicely coats a crisp blend of broccoli slaw mix, onions, almonds and sunflower kernels. Crushed ramen noodles provide even more crunch. It's a smash hit wherever I take it.
Set aside the ramen noodle seasoning packet; crush the noodles and place in a large dry skillet. Toast until brown and fragrant. Pour into a large bowl to cool. Add the slaw mix, onions, broccoli, olives, sunflower kernels and almonds.
In a jar with a tight-fitting lid, combine the sugar, vinegar, oil and contents of seasoning packet; shake well. Drizzle over salad and toss to coat. Serve immediately.
The best way to cool down on a warm day is a chilled fruit salad. Serve this one for breakfast, brunch or dessert. Yogurt and coconut milk make the creamy dressing even more decadent. Wait until just before serving to garnish the salad, otherwise the toasted coconut will get soggy.
For dressing, whisk together yogurt, coconut milk and orange juice. Refrigerate until serving.
To serve, place fruit in a large bowl; toss gently with dressing. Sprinkle with coconut.
Prepare cornbread batter according to package directions. Stir in chilies, cumin, oregano and sage. Spread in a greased 8-inch square baking pan. Bake at 400 degrees until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 20-25 minutes. Cool.
In a small bowl, combine mayonnaise, sour cream and dressing mix; set aside. Crumble half of the cornbread into a 13x9-inch dish. Layer with half of the beans, mayonnaise mixture, corn, tomatoes, green pepper, onions, bacon and cheese. Repeat layers (dish will be very full). Cover and refrigerate for 2 hours.
This potato salad recipe tastes like baked potatoes with all the fixin's, which nearly everyone loves.
Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Sprinkle potatoes with salt and pepper; bake, uncovered, in a greased 15x10x1-inch baking pan until tender, 40-45 minutes. Cool in pan on a wire rack.
Combine potatoes with next five ingredients. In another bowl, combine sour cream, mayonnaise and mustard; pour over potato mixture, tossing to coat. Refrigerate until serving.
For parties or family gatherins, turn melon and prosciutto into an easy salad with a honey mustard dressing. To add zip, stir in fresh basil and mint.
For the salad::
Place the first eight ingredients in a blender; cover and process until smooth. Place arugula, onion and herbs in a large bowl. Drizzle with 1/3 cup vinaigrette and toss lightly to coat. In large serving bowl layer with 1/4 arugula mixture, honeydew, mozzarella cheese and prosciutto. Repeat layers 3 times. Serve with remaining vinaigrette.
Summer Cauliflower Salad
Simply adjust amounts for desired servings.
Blend sour cream and mayonnaise in a large bowl. Fold in peas and onions; cover and chill. Stir in peanuts just before serving.
When the garden comes in, harvest the veggies and layer them with cornbread and sweet relish for this snappy salad.
Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Prepare cornbread batter according to package directions. Pour into a greased 8-inch square baking pan. Bake until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 15-20 minutes. Cool completely in pan on a wire rack.
Coarsely crumble cornbread into a large bowl.
In a small bowl, mix mayonnaise and relish.
In a 3-quart trifle bowl or glass bowl, layer a third of the cornbread and half of each of the following: beans, tomatoes, pepper, onion, bacon and mayonnaise mixture. Repeat layers. Top with remaining cornbread. Refrigerate, covered, 2-4 hours before serving.
Alternate layers of vegetables in a large bowl, trifle dish, or glass baking loaf pan. Whisk together lemon juice, parsley, sugar, salt, oil and savory in a bowl. Pour over layered veggies. Sprinkle crumbled cheese over top. Marinate overnight in refrigerator to blend flavors.
Cook shells according to package directions; drain and rinse with cold water. Set aside. Combine onion, celery and parsley in a large bowl; add shells and toss together. Add sour cream and half the salad dressing mix; stir well. Add mayonnaise and remaining dressing mix; stir again. Toss with Cheddar cheese. Serve.
Combine undrained apricots and pineapple. Mix in remaining ingredients except bananas; set aside. Arrange bananas in a 12-x 9-inch baking pan; pour fruit mixture over top. Cover and freeze for at least 24 hours. Before serving, let stand at room temperature for about 15 minutes. Cut into squares to serve.
