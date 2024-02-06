Sheet-pan meals all the rage

Sheet pan meals have become very popular recently and once you try them, you may be hooked. They are simple to put together with easy clean-up and are, for the most part, very economical.

My lifelong dear friends, Ray and Joan Haring, messaged me and asked if I could find a few sheet pan meal recipes for them. Boy, could I! When just looking quickly online, there are thousands of different combinations of ingredients, put together on a sheet pan and baked. The beauty of this method of preparation, is that you can be creative and go wild with endless possibilities. Have fun trying these and the many others you may experiment with. Have fun!

One Pan Sausage and Root Vegetable Scramble

This Sheet Pan Sausage and Root Vegetable Scramble is a delicious quick and easy dinner cooked all on one pan in the oven with a hint of rosemary and garlic. Talk about healthy and easy eats!

2 tablespoons olive oil, divided

4 turkey sausages

1 small sweet potato, chopped

1 cup Brussels sprouts, sliced in half

2 medium-sized beets, chopped

1 red pepper, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon rosemary

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium heat in a large skillet. Add turkey sausages and cook for seven to eight minutes until browned but not quite cooked in the middle.

Meanwhile, add veggies to a large baking sheet and toss with olive oil, garlic, rosemary, salt and pepper. Bake in the oven for 15 minutes until veggies are tender.

Remove from oven and add turkey sausage, cooking another five minutes. Remove from oven, serve and enjoy.

Source: www.thegirlonbloor.com/sheet-pan-sausage-root-vegetable-scramble/#wprm-recipe-container-27117

15-Minute Sheet Pan Pineapple Teriyaki Chicken

This Sheet Pan Pineapple Teriyaki Chicken is fast, easy, and loaded with fabulous teriyaki flavor! Tender chicken, juicy pineapple, and crisp-tender veggies make for a delicious one-pan meal with zero cleanup. If you have other vegetables on hand like mushrooms, onions, broccoli, cauliflower, or carrots, they would be great thrown in too.

1 to 1 1/4 pounds boneless, skinless, chicken breasts, diced into bite-sized pieces

1/4 cup teriyaki sauce

2 tablespoons olive oil, plus 2 tablespoons for drizzling over the pineapple, sugar snap peas, red bell peppers

2 tablespoons honey

1 to 2 tablespoons Asian chili garlic sauce, or to taste

2 teaspoons ground ginger

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 1/2 cups fresh pineapple, diced into bite-sized pieces

1 cup sugar snap peas

1 red bell pepper, trimmed and diced into bite-sized pieces

Salt and pepper, for seasoning

About 2 green onions, sliced into thin rounds for garnishing

Sesame seeds, optional for garnishing

To a large ziptop bag add the chicken, teriyaki, 2 tablespoons olive oil, honey, chili garlic sauce, ginger, 1 teaspoon pepper, seal bag, squish contents around to distribute evenly, and place bag in the fridge to marinate for at least 30 minutes (overnight is best).

Preheat oven to 475 degrees and line a baking sheet with foil for easier cleanup.

To the baking sheet, add the pineapple, sugar snap peas, bell pepper, evenly drizzle with 2 tablespoons olive oil, and season with salt and pepper to taste.

Using a slotted spoon or tongs, remove chicken from the bag and place it on the baking sheet (discard the bag with the marinade) and using a tongs or your hands, toss to combine it evenly with the other ingredients.

Bake for about 15 minutes or until chicken is cooked through; stir and flip once halfway through baking to ensure even cooking. Note, you are baking in a very hot oven, the chicken is cut into small pieces, and pineapple has a lot of natural sugars meaning things can go from under to overdone in one minute; keep a close eye on things starting at the 10-minute mark.

Evenly garnish with the green onions and optional sesame seeds before serving.

Notes: Recipe is best fresh but will keep airtight in the fridge for up to five days.

Source: www.averiecooks.com/15-minute-sheet-pan-teriyaki-chicken-and-pineapple/

Italian Chicken Sheet Pan Supper

4 whole boneless, skinless chicken breasts

6 whole Roma tomatoes

1 pound green beans

1 cup olive oil

1/3 cup balsamic vinegar

5 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon dried parsley flakes

1 teaspoon dried basil flakes

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons finely mince fresh parsley

To a bowl or pitcher, add the olive oil and balsamic, along with the garlic, parsley, basil, salt, and pepper. Whisk it until it's emulsified.

Place the chicken in a large zipper bag and pour in half the dressing. Seal the bag and set it aside.

Halve the tomatoes lengthwise. Trim the ends off the green beans, and place the veggies in a large zipper bag. Pour in the rest of the dressing, then seal the bag and set them aside.

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Arrange the chicken and veggies on a sheet pan, leaving the excess marinade behind. Roast in the oven for 25 minutes, shaking the pan once during that time.

Variations:

With a few minutes left of cook time, lay slices of fresh mozzarella on each chicken breast. Return them to the oven until melted.

Sprinkle 1/2 cup shredded Parmesan all over the pan as soon as you remove it from the oven. Let it sit a few minutes before serving.

Serve with crumbled feta cheese all over the top for a delicious addition

Source: www.thepioneerwoman.com/food-cooking/recipes/a93909/italian-chicken-sheet-pan-supper/

Tuscan Pork Sheet-Pan Supper

If the pork is cooked through before the potatoes are tender, just remove the pork to a cutting board and continue cooking the veggies for another five minutes or so.

1/3 cup balsamic vinegar

5 garlic cloves, minced

1/3 cup plus 1/4 cup olive oil, plus more for the pans

4 teaspoons dried oregano

2 teaspoons kosher salt, plus more to taste

1 1/2 teaspoons black pepper

2 pork tenderloins (each slightly over 1 pound)

6 sweet potatoes, each cut into 6 wedges

6 shallots, quartered

Chopped fresh parsley, for topping

Whisk the balsamic vinegar, garlic, 1/3 cup olive oil, 2 teaspoons oregano and 1 teaspoon each salt and pepper in a small bowl.

Place the pork in a large resealable plastic bag and pour in the marinade. Seal the bag, place in a dish and marinate for 30 minutes at room temperature or two hours in the refrigerator.

Position racks in the upper and lower thirds of the oven and preheat to 450 degrees. Toss the sweet potatoes and shallots with the remaining 1/4 cup olive oil, 1 teaspoon salt, 2 teaspoons oregano and 1/2 teaspoon pepper in a large bowl.

Lightly oil two sheet pans. Put a pork tenderloin on each pan (let some of the marinade drip off first) and season lightly with salt. Arrange the sweet potatoes and shallots cut-sides down around each tenderloin.

Roast, rotating the pans halfway through and shaking them to loosen the potatoes, until a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the meat registers 140 to 145 degrees and the potatoes are tender, 20 to 30 minutes. Slice the pork and serve with the vegetables. Top with parsley.

Source: www.thepioneerwoman.com/food-cooking/recipes/a32435942/tuscan-pork-sheet-pan-supper-recipe/

Old Bay Shrimp and Sausage Sheet Pan Dinner

1 pound raw shrimp

1 pound chicken sausage, fully cooked or raw that has been cooked through enough to slice

1 pound asparagus, trimmed and cut into 3-inch pieces

2 shallots, sliced into wedges

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

2 teaspoons Old Bay seasoning

1 lemon

Pepper, to taste

Lemon Garlic Aioli:

1 cup extra light tasting olive oil

1 egg

1 garlic clove

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Zest of one lemon

1 teaspoon salt

To make the aioli, add the olive oil, egg, garlic, lemon juice and zest and salt to a mason jar. Place hand blender (also known as an immersion blender) at the bottom of the jar and turn it on. In a few seconds you will see the aioli start to form at the bottom. It will quickly begin to emulsify and become thick. Hold the blender at the bottom of the jar for the first few seconds until the oil has been incorporated, then move the blender up slowly until fully combined.

Heat oven to 400 degrees.

In a large bowl toss asparagus and shallots in olive oil with 1/2 teaspoon salt and spread on baking sheet along with sausage. Place on center rack and roast for 10 minutes.

Remove pan from oven and add shrimp. Season entire sheet pan with remaining salt, freshly ground pepper, Old Bay seasoning and squeeze the lemon over the top. Gently toss all ingredients on the pan and roast for an additional six to seven minutes or until sausage is warmed through and shrimp is pink. Serve warm with the aioli.

Source: www.themodernproper.com/old-bay-shrimp-and-sausage-sheet-pan-dinner

Shrimp and Tomato Sheet Pan Supper

If you're looking for a fabulous Sunday night dinner idea, look no further: This satisfying, lemony meal goes great with bread, salad, pasta, and beyond. It's a super quick sheet pan meal that'll satisfy your shrimp craving!

1 pound jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined, tails on or off (your preference)

2 cups cherry tomatoes

4 cloves garlic, very thinly sliced

Olive oil, for drizzling

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 whole lemon, halved

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Put the shrimp, cherry tomatoes and garlic on a rimmed baking sheet, then drizzle with olive oil and toss. Season with salt and pepper.

Roast until the shrimp are opaque and the tomatoes begin to burst, 10 to 12 minutes. Finish with a generous squeeze of lemon.

Serve with salad, bread, or pasta!

Source: www.thepioneerwoman.com/food-cooking/recipes/a93274/shrimp-tomato-sheet-pan-supper/

Chicken and Dressing Sheet Pan Supper

You don't have to wait until Thanksgiving to taste your favorite flavors from the holiday. Sage, thyme, and all of the butter will cure your cravings any time of year. Perfect if you need a little taste of Thanksgiving at any time of year!

1/2 loaf ciabatta, cut into 1-inch pieces

4 cups cornbread chunks (use your favorite recipe)

1 whole medium red onion, cut into chunks

3 ribs celery, sliced

2 whole carrots, peeled and cut into chunks

1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1/2 teaspoon ground sage

1/2 teaspoon ground thyme

8 whole bone in chicken thighs

1 half-stick salted butter, cut into small pieces

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Place the bread cubes, cornbread cubes, onion, celery, and carrots on a sheet pan. Toss together with your hands. Nestle the chicken thighs all around the pan, skin side up. Mix together the salt, pepper, sage, and thyme and sprinkle it all over the chicken, bread, and veggies. Dot the top with the butter.

Place the pan in the oven for 15 minutes. Use a wooden spatula to stir the bread and veggies, mixing in the butter. Do not disturb the chicken. Return the pan to the oven and continue roasting for 25 to 30 minutes, until chicken is completely cooked.

Remove the pan from the oven, stir the bread and veggies, and serve!

Source: www.thepioneerwoman.com/food-cooking/recipes/a90585/chicken-and-dressing-sheet-pan-supper/

Tarragon Chicken (or TOFU) with Asparagus, Lemon and Leeks

A healthy delicious sheet-pan dinner, that features the best of spring produce! Make it in 30 minutes with minimal clean up. Vegan adaptable, GF and paleo!

2 lemons

1/4 cup olive oil

4--6 garlic cloves, finely minced ( or use a garlic press)

2 teaspoons salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

1 ounce package of fresh tarragon leaves, rough chopped, about 1/4 to 1/3 cup

1 extra large bunch asparagus, trimmed ( about 1 1/2 pounds)

1--2 large leeks, sliced into 1/2-inch thick rounds ( if dirty, rinse, see notes)

1--1.5 pounds chicken breast ( boneless skinless) or sub tofu, see notes

Preheat oven to 450 degrees.

In a small bowl make the marinade. Place the zest of one lemon, and its juice ( about 3 tablespoons) in a small bowl. Add oil, garlic, salt and pepper, and mix well until salt dissolves. Add 1/2 of the fresh tarragon, saving the rest for garnish.

Place trimmed asparagus in a bowl and spoon some of the marinade over top. Toss to combine and place on a parchment lined sheet pan. Add leeks to the same bowl, toss with a little marinade and spread out on the sheet pan. If using tofu, place in the bowl adding a little more marinade, toss to coat, add to sheet pan. Lastly add the chicken breasts, with remaining marinade, coating well. Nestle the chicken amongst the asparagus.