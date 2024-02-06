Sheet-pan meals all the rage

Sheet pan meals have become very popular recently and once you try them, you may be hooked. They are simple to put together with easy clean-up and are, for the most part, very economical.
My lifelong dear friends, Ray and Joan Haring, messaged me and asked if I could find a few sheet pan meal recipes for them. Boy, could I! When just looking quickly online, there are thousands of different combinations of ingredients, put together on a sheet pan and baked. The beauty of this method of preparation, is that you can be creative and go wild with endless possibilities. Have fun trying these and the many others you may experiment with. Have fun!
This Sheet Pan Sausage and Root Vegetable Scramble is a delicious quick and easy dinner cooked all on one pan in the oven with a hint of rosemary and garlic. Talk about healthy and easy eats!
Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
Heat 1 tablespoon olive oil over medium heat in a large skillet. Add turkey sausages and cook for seven to eight minutes until browned but not quite cooked in the middle.
Meanwhile, add veggies to a large baking sheet and toss with olive oil, garlic, rosemary, salt and pepper. Bake in the oven for 15 minutes until veggies are tender.
Remove from oven and add turkey sausage, cooking another five minutes. Remove from oven, serve and enjoy.
Source: www.thegirlonbloor.com/sheet-pan-sausage-root-vegetable-scramble/#wprm-recipe-container-27117
This Sheet Pan Pineapple Teriyaki Chicken is fast, easy, and loaded with fabulous teriyaki flavor! Tender chicken, juicy pineapple, and crisp-tender veggies make for a delicious one-pan meal with zero cleanup. If you have other vegetables on hand like mushrooms, onions, broccoli, cauliflower, or carrots, they would be great thrown in too.
To a large ziptop bag add the chicken, teriyaki, 2 tablespoons olive oil, honey, chili garlic sauce, ginger, 1 teaspoon pepper, seal bag, squish contents around to distribute evenly, and place bag in the fridge to marinate for at least 30 minutes (overnight is best).
Preheat oven to 475 degrees and line a baking sheet with foil for easier cleanup.
To the baking sheet, add the pineapple, sugar snap peas, bell pepper, evenly drizzle with 2 tablespoons olive oil, and season with salt and pepper to taste.
Using a slotted spoon or tongs, remove chicken from the bag and place it on the baking sheet (discard the bag with the marinade) and using a tongs or your hands, toss to combine it evenly with the other ingredients.
Bake for about 15 minutes or until chicken is cooked through; stir and flip once halfway through baking to ensure even cooking. Note, you are baking in a very hot oven, the chicken is cut into small pieces, and pineapple has a lot of natural sugars meaning things can go from under to overdone in one minute; keep a close eye on things starting at the 10-minute mark.
Evenly garnish with the green onions and optional sesame seeds before serving.
Notes: Recipe is best fresh but will keep airtight in the fridge for up to five days.
Source: www.averiecooks.com/15-minute-sheet-pan-teriyaki-chicken-and-pineapple/
To a bowl or pitcher, add the olive oil and balsamic, along with the garlic, parsley, basil, salt, and pepper. Whisk it until it's emulsified.
Place the chicken in a large zipper bag and pour in half the dressing. Seal the bag and set it aside.
Halve the tomatoes lengthwise. Trim the ends off the green beans, and place the veggies in a large zipper bag. Pour in the rest of the dressing, then seal the bag and set them aside.
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Arrange the chicken and veggies on a sheet pan, leaving the excess marinade behind. Roast in the oven for 25 minutes, shaking the pan once during that time.
Variations:
Source: www.thepioneerwoman.com/food-cooking/recipes/a93909/italian-chicken-sheet-pan-supper/
If the pork is cooked through before the potatoes are tender, just remove the pork to a cutting board and continue cooking the veggies for another five minutes or so.
Whisk the balsamic vinegar, garlic, 1/3 cup olive oil, 2 teaspoons oregano and 1 teaspoon each salt and pepper in a small bowl.
Place the pork in a large resealable plastic bag and pour in the marinade. Seal the bag, place in a dish and marinate for 30 minutes at room temperature or two hours in the refrigerator.
Position racks in the upper and lower thirds of the oven and preheat to 450 degrees. Toss the sweet potatoes and shallots with the remaining 1/4 cup olive oil, 1 teaspoon salt, 2 teaspoons oregano and 1/2 teaspoon pepper in a large bowl.
Lightly oil two sheet pans. Put a pork tenderloin on each pan (let some of the marinade drip off first) and season lightly with salt. Arrange the sweet potatoes and shallots cut-sides down around each tenderloin.
Roast, rotating the pans halfway through and shaking them to loosen the potatoes, until a thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the meat registers 140 to 145 degrees and the potatoes are tender, 20 to 30 minutes. Slice the pork and serve with the vegetables. Top with parsley.
Source: www.thepioneerwoman.com/food-cooking/recipes/a32435942/tuscan-pork-sheet-pan-supper-recipe/
Lemon Garlic Aioli:
To make the aioli, add the olive oil, egg, garlic, lemon juice and zest and salt to a mason jar. Place hand blender (also known as an immersion blender) at the bottom of the jar and turn it on. In a few seconds you will see the aioli start to form at the bottom. It will quickly begin to emulsify and become thick. Hold the blender at the bottom of the jar for the first few seconds until the oil has been incorporated, then move the blender up slowly until fully combined.
Heat oven to 400 degrees.
In a large bowl toss asparagus and shallots in olive oil with 1/2 teaspoon salt and spread on baking sheet along with sausage. Place on center rack and roast for 10 minutes.
Remove pan from oven and add shrimp. Season entire sheet pan with remaining salt, freshly ground pepper, Old Bay seasoning and squeeze the lemon over the top. Gently toss all ingredients on the pan and roast for an additional six to seven minutes or until sausage is warmed through and shrimp is pink. Serve warm with the aioli.
Source: www.themodernproper.com/old-bay-shrimp-and-sausage-sheet-pan-dinner
If you're looking for a fabulous Sunday night dinner idea, look no further: This satisfying, lemony meal goes great with bread, salad, pasta, and beyond. It's a super quick sheet pan meal that'll satisfy your shrimp craving!
Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.
Put the shrimp, cherry tomatoes and garlic on a rimmed baking sheet, then drizzle with olive oil and toss. Season with salt and pepper.
Roast until the shrimp are opaque and the tomatoes begin to burst, 10 to 12 minutes. Finish with a generous squeeze of lemon.
Serve with salad, bread, or pasta!
Source: www.thepioneerwoman.com/food-cooking/recipes/a93274/shrimp-tomato-sheet-pan-supper/
You don't have to wait until Thanksgiving to taste your favorite flavors from the holiday. Sage, thyme, and all of the butter will cure your cravings any time of year. Perfect if you need a little taste of Thanksgiving at any time of year!
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Place the bread cubes, cornbread cubes, onion, celery, and carrots on a sheet pan. Toss together with your hands. Nestle the chicken thighs all around the pan, skin side up. Mix together the salt, pepper, sage, and thyme and sprinkle it all over the chicken, bread, and veggies. Dot the top with the butter.
Place the pan in the oven for 15 minutes. Use a wooden spatula to stir the bread and veggies, mixing in the butter. Do not disturb the chicken. Return the pan to the oven and continue roasting for 25 to 30 minutes, until chicken is completely cooked.
Remove the pan from the oven, stir the bread and veggies, and serve!
Source: www.thepioneerwoman.com/food-cooking/recipes/a90585/chicken-and-dressing-sheet-pan-supper/
A healthy delicious sheet-pan dinner, that features the best of spring produce! Make it in 30 minutes with minimal clean up. Vegan adaptable, GF and paleo!
Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
In a small bowl make the marinade. Place the zest of one lemon, and its juice ( about 3 tablespoons) in a small bowl. Add oil, garlic, salt and pepper, and mix well until salt dissolves. Add 1/2 of the fresh tarragon, saving the rest for garnish.
Place trimmed asparagus in a bowl and spoon some of the marinade over top. Toss to combine and place on a parchment lined sheet pan. Add leeks to the same bowl, toss with a little marinade and spread out on the sheet pan. If using tofu, place in the bowl adding a little more marinade, toss to coat, add to sheet pan. Lastly add the chicken breasts, with remaining marinade, coating well. Nestle the chicken amongst the asparagus.
Zest the second lemon over the whole sheet-pan and slice the lemons into rounds, layering them over the asparagus.
Place in the hot oven. If using tofu, either nestle it into one side of the pan or place it on a separate sheet pan -- up to you.
Bake 20 minutes. Chicken should read 160-170 degrees. To get a more golden color broil for just a couple minutes.
Remove from the oven. Give everything a little toss, turning chicken over to coat the top with the flavorful juices. Sprinkle with remaining fresh tarragon and serve.
Notes: If using tofu, use extra firm. Slice into 3/4- inch thick slabs and coat on all sides with marinade . For mixed households, serve both tofu and the chicken! (Marinade is enough for 1.5 pounds chicken plus 8 ounces tofu and the veggies.)
If cooking for two, you could easily half the chicken and double/ triple the asparagus. (We do this a lot at home.) You could also marinate the chicken/tofu ahead, overnight if you like.
You could also use skin-on, bone-in thighs, but this will require a longer cooking time and asparagus would need to come out of the oven earlier -- so either place to one side or on a separate pan.
If the leeks are dirty when you slice them into rounds, not to worry. Just place the cut rounds into a bowl of water, gently swish and soak them for a few minutes. The dirt will fall to the bottom. Fish them out, pat dry. (They don't need to be perfectly dry)
Source: www.feastingathome.com/tarragon-chicken-with-asparagus-lemon-leeks/#tasty-recipes-22053
Baked Salmon with Asparagus and Yogurt Dill Sauce -- a simple, easy sheet-pan dinner that comes together in under 30 minutes.
Yogurt Dill Sauce:
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Trim the tough ends off the asparagus and toss with a light drizzle of olive oil, sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste. Place on a parchment-lined sheet pan.
Nestle the salmon in the middle of the asparagus and drizzle with olive oil, sprinkle with salt and pepper and sprinkle the salmon and asparagus with lemon zest from 1/2 of a lemon ( saving the remaining zest for the yogurt sauce).
Place in the preheated 375 oven for 16-20 minutes, adjusting time, depending on thickness of the salmon, and broiling for the last couple minutes if you like. (A piece about 1 1/2-inches thick takes about 16 minutes, plus 2 minute broil) for salmon cooked to medium. If cooking smaller salmon pieces, they may take less time, so check earlier and remove if needed, allowing asparagus to cook longer if necessary.
While salmon is baking, make the Yogurt Dill Sauce: Place all ingredients in a small bowl and whisk with a fork. Add a squeeze of lemon juice and some cracked pepper if you like. Garlic flavor will mellow as it sits.
Divide Salmon and asparagus among plates, top with a little yogurt dill sauce, and garnish with a sprig of dill if you like. Serve with a lemon wedge.
Notes: King Salmon is a nice option here because it has a higher oil content which means it won't dry out as easily if overcooked. It can be a little pricey though. The deeper red the salmon, the less the oil content -- and the easier it is to overcook.
Fish Notes: If new to cooking fish or salmon- I always recommend starting with an oilier fish- like in this case King or even Atlantic Salmon. Atlantic Salmon, though mostly farmed, has gotten a bad wrap through the years, but you can find some these days, raised without antibiotics or added coloring- also a good affordable option.
Source: www.feastingathome.com/baked-salmon-recipe/#tasty-recipes-29003
A simple delicious recipe for Sheet Pan Chicken and Crispy Potatoes with lemon, garlic and thyme. The flavors blend so well together and is ready in about 30 minutes.
Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees. Brush or spray baking sheet with olive oil.
Using a mandolin, slice potatoes into rounds, leaving skins on. If cutting with a knife, remember thinner is better, about 1/8-inch.
Lay the potatoes down on the greased sheet pan, just slightly over lapping. Sprinkle with salt and pepper. Scatter the lemon slices around, then the garlic and some thyme.
Pat the chicken dry, then generously salt and pepper both sides. Place over the potatoes.
Place in the middle of the oven for 40 minutes.
During the last 10 minutes, quickly steam some broccoli.
Check for doneness, spoon the flavorful pan juices over the chicken and potatoes and continue cooking for 5 minutes, or broil for just couple minutes to get them deeply golden.
Serve with the steamed broccoli, using the pan juices to dress the broccoli.
Notes: this tends to work better on a metal sheet pan with short edges, versus a glass baking dish. The potatoes will get crispier.
Source: www.feastingathome.com/one-pan-chicken-and-crispy-potatoes/
Flaky salmon is slathered with a finger-licking honey citrus glaze and baked alongside crisped up potatoes and asparagus for an easy weeknight one-pan dinner. You can easily use green beans or broccoli in place of the asparagus or add to it for more variety.
Garlicky Potatoes:
For the asparagus:
Honey Citrus Glaze:
For the garlicky potatoes: Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Place the halved potatoes in a large bowl and drizzle with olive oil. Toss to coat. Add the garlic, parsley, salt, and pepper. Toss again to coat. Evenly distribute the potatoes over a baking sheet and set bowl aside for asparagus. With a spoon, scoop up any garlic that has landed on the pan and spoon over potatoes. Any garlic set on the pan will burn and bring on a bitter flavor. Bake the potatoes for 20-30 minutes, or until golden brown, tossing halfway through.
For the honey citrus glaze: Squeeze the lime, lemon, orange, and grapefruit juice into a medium-sized saucepan. Discard any seeds. Add the ingredients from the juices through to the ginger and whisk until well-combined. Place the saucepan over medium heat and bring to a simmer. Simmer until the mixture thickens, about 10 minutes. Add the butter and stir to melt. If you'd like a thicker consistency, mix the cold water and corn starch into a small bowl, whisking with a fork until the corn starch has dissolved. Slowly add it to the simmering glaze mixture, stirring constantly until the mixture thickens. Remove from heat and set aside.
For the asparagus: Break off the woody ends of the asparagus (see notes). Place spears into the bowl your potatoes were in. Drizzle with olive oil and toss. Sprinkle salt and pepper over the spears, and toss again to coat. Set aside.
For the salmon: Bring the salmon out and set it on the counter 15 minutes before it's set to go into the oven. Bringing the salmon to room temperature will ensure an even cook. Pat the salmon dry with paper towels and sprinkle with salt.
When the potatoes have crisped, bring the pan out of the oven and set it somewhere safe. Move the oven rack about 6 inches from the broiler and set broiler to high.
With a spatula move the potatoes to the sides of the pan to make room. Set the salmon down in the middle of the pan. Distribute the asparagus around the sides.
Carefully pour half of the glaze mixture over the salmon, brushing it with a basting brush to evenly coat. Set the rest of the glaze aside.
Cut a few thin slices of the remaining citrus fruits and place over the salmon. Place the pan under the broiler and broil for about 13-15 minutes. Because every broiler is different, keep a close eye on it. It doesn't hurt to check the internal temp of the salmon at 8-10 minutes in, and monitor it closely after that. You're looking for an internal temperature of 145 degrees.
When done, remove the pan from the oven. Carefully discard the fruit slices. Brush the remaining glaze over the salmon, cut the fillets into 4-6 ounce portions, and serve.
Notes: The amount of asparagus is hard to judge as it depends on the spears available to you. Sometimes they're thick, sometimes they're super thin. Judge as best as you can based on the amount of people you are serving. Not into asparagus? Use green beans or broccoli!
Set your salmon out on the counter about 15 minutes prior to cook time to bring it to room temp. This helps in giving you an even cook with your salmon.
To get rid of the woody ends on your asparagus, simply hold each spear, one at a time, horizontally between your fingers and your thumbs and bend it until it breaks, as if snapping a stick. The woody end will break off exactly where it should.
Have leftover salmon? It's great flaked into a salad or wrap for a next-day lunch!
Source: www.killingthyme.net/2018/03/27/easy-honey-citrus-sheet-pan-salmon/
The secret to this easy dinner: a jar of red curry paste.
Lime wedges, for serving (optional)
Position a rack in the lower third of the oven and preheat to 425 degrees. combine the curry paste, brown sugar and vegetable oil in a small bowl.
Put the green beans and carrots in a large bowl and toss with a little less than half of the curry mixture and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Spread out on an oiled rimmed baking sheet.
Add the chicken and 2 teaspoons salt to the empty bowl, add the remaining curry mixture and toss. Add to the pan, nestling the chicken in the vegetables.
Roast until the vegetables are tender and a thermometer inserted into the chicken (without touching the bone!) registers 170, 40 to 45 minutes. Turn the vegetables and chicken halfway through cooking to prevent them from getting too dark on the bottom. Scrape the chicken, vegetables and any browned bits from the pan into a large serving dish and sprinkle with the cilantro. Serve with rice and lime wedges, if desired.
Source: www.thepioneerwoman.com/food-cooking/recipes/a32417618/sheet-pan-curried-chicken-recipe/
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
