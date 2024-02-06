Sesame-oat crumble makes the perfect ice cream topping

For a sophisticated summertime dessert, it's not always necessary to reinvent the wheel. A classic ice cream sundae will hit the spot with the right toppings.

It's partly what we had in mind when developing this recipe for a sesame oat crumble in our book "Milk Street Tuesday Nights," which limits recipes to 45 minutes or less. This simple baked topping is a great way to add a nutty crunch to ice cream, though of course it also would improve other sweets, as well as breakfast yogurt.

We start with a mixture of oats, pumpkin seeds, brown sugar, flour, and white and black sesame seeds, then rub chilled butter into the mix to distribute the fat evenly. Tripling down on the sesame flavor, we fold into the oats a mixture of tahini (a paste of ground sesame seeds), sesame oil and vanilla extract, which adds a subtly sweet aroma.

If you prefer, instead of pumpkin seeds, use raw sunflower seeds or chopped nuts. And if you can't find black sesame seeds, simply increase the white sesames to 3 tablespoons.

Once baked and chilled, crumble this nutty topping onto ice cream with whipped cream and chocolate or caramel sauce. And don't forget the cherry.