Serve Spanish-style crispy potatoes for New Year's party

For the sauce:

1/3 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup chopped roasted red pepper

2 teaspoons sherry vinegar

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon minced garlic

Pinch of cayenne

Prepare the potatoes: Preheat the oven to 450 degrees. Adjust an oven rack to the lowest position. In a Dutch oven or large saucepan, combine the potatoes and baking soda with enough cold water to cover by 1 inch. Bring to boil, reduce to a simmer and cook until the exterior part of the slices has softened but the centers are still slightly firm when pricked with a knife, about 5 minutes.

While the potatoes are simmering, place a rimmed sheet pan on the bottom rack of the oven to heat up. Drain the potatoes and return them to the saucepan. Cook over medium heat a few minutes, shaking the pan until there is no excess water on the surface of the potatoes. Transfer them to a large bowl. Drizzle with 2 tablespoons of the oil and 1/2 teaspoon salt; toss well to combine. Drizzle with another 1 tablespoon oil and continue to toss until coated with a starchy paste.

Carefully remove the sheet pan from the oven and pour the remaining tablespoon of oil onto it, tilting the pan to coat the bottom. Add the potatoes and spread them out in one layer (the end pieces should be placed skin side up). Bake until the bottoms are golden brown, 20 to 25 minutes, rotating the pan after 10 minutes. Flip the potatoes and brown them on the second side, 15 to 20 minutes. Sprinkle with salt to taste.

Make the sauce: In a blender puree the peppers. Add the remaining ingredients and blend, scraping down the sides several times, until smooth.

To serve: Transfer the potatoes to a bowl and drizzle with the sauce, or serve the sauce on the side.

232 calories; 113 calories from fat; 13 g fat (2 g saturated; 0 g trans fats); 3 mg cholesterol; 494 mg sodium; 27 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 3 g protein.