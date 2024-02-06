Serve a salad on those hot summer evenings

Cool, fresh salads are a welcome meal or a refreshing side dish during the hot summer months.
Salads are a very broad food category and include just about any combination of ingredients you can think to put together. There's personal salads for one person, large salads to share with others, side dish salads, frozen salads and much more.
I have found several salads of a variety of types and gathered them all together to share today. Be creative and adjust any of these recipes to suite your own personal preferences.
Have fun and enjoy!
Southern cornbread salad is a delicious mix of sweet cubes of cornbread, veggies and a creamy ranch dressing. This large salad is perfect for a party or a barbecue and will delight all your guests.
To a large mixing bowl add corn bread, lettuce, beans, green onions, cheeses, tomatoes, peppers, and corn. Gently toss just to evenly combine.
In another smaller mixing bowl add the mayonnaise, sour cream, ranch seasoning and milk. Whisk together until smooth. If too thick to pour, whisk in a tad more milk.
Just before serving, mix half of the dressing into the salad until evenly combined. If too dry, stir in more dressing.
Serve the salad with the remainder of the dressing on hand to use as needed since the salad will soak up dressing as it sits.
Notes: I serve this in a big mixing bowl, but it would be visually stunning layered in a glass mixing bowl or trifle dish.
This salad is easily customizable! Change up the kind of beans, variety of peppers or add a protein to it.
Crisp crumbled bacon, grilled chicken or even leftover shrimp all make wonderful additions.
You don't have to use fresh cornbread, although if you do make sure it's cooled completely. This is great for repurposing cornbread leftovers!
Source: www.4sonrus.com/southern-cornbread-salad/?fbclid=IwAR3PPy6emWy8UJLeIrHuMIuuGkiPKndbeAzzA-r3pvoTmJSQBgQ0VaH3dZE
In a large skillet, over medium-high heat cook ground beef with onion in a few drizzles of olive oil. Cook for 10 minutes or until no pink remains. Drain fat from pan. Add taco seasoning and garlic, simmer for another five to eight minutes. Taste and adjust salt, if needed. Set aside.
In a large bowl. Toss together lettuce, beans, tomatoes, onion, pepper, olives and cheese. You may reserve some cheese for the top, if desired. Add beef and 1/2 cup dressing. Mix well.
Toss 1/2 Fritos and avocado into salad. Serve immediately with remaining dressing and Fritos on the side garnished with green onion, if desired. (If making in advance, toss with dressing, Fritos and diced avocado just before serving.)
Source: www.melissassouthernstylekitchen.com/frito-taco-salad/?fbclid=IwAR1KsNaovqWVJvJEcAicq_BRMoV0EfMuY1lSG7N4D1wm-Dua6vGa8asqgiM
Grilled Shrimp Cobb Salad is the perfect summer meal loaded with succulent shrimp, crisp lettuce, tomatoes, avocados, crispy bacon, and topped with a creamy lemon garlic dressing.
For the dressing:
For the shrimp:
Heat a large skillet on medium-high heat and add the diced bacon. Cook the bacon until desired crispiness and remove to a paper towel to drain.
In a small bowl add the dressing ingredients, whisk together until combined and place in the refrigerator until ready to use.
In a medium bowl add the peeled and deveined shrimp, and toss with the olive oil, paprika, granulated garlic, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper until combined. Let marinate for 30 minutes.
Heat a grill on medium-high heat and place the shrimp over the heat and cook 2-3 minutes.
Then flip the shrimp and cook another 2-3 minutes or until translucent and cooked through.
On a large platter or bowl add the lettuce, tomatoes, crispy bacon, sliced hard-boiled eggs, and diced avocados along with the cooked shrimp. Serve with chilled dressing.
Notes: Don't chop the avocado until ready to serve or else it will turn brown. Marinating the shrimp for 30 minutes allows for an extra layer of flavor.
Source: www.butteryourbiscuit.com/grilled-shrimp-cobb-salad/?fbclid=IwAR3W1r5MqhJzAlvOGodg9cRMnvyLyo4lHoRrN-zSE9BLY_poG0vTHCVpEy4
Deviled Egg Pasta Salad with macaroni is a classic side dish for any cookout. Whether you call this macaroni salad or pasta salad you're sure to love this recipe.
Prepare pasta according to the directions, drain and let cool completely. Prepare hard-boiled eggs, let cool, and slice.
In a large mixing bowl combine all the ingredients except eggs and mix with pasta until blended. Gently fold in eggs. Garnish with green onions.
Chill until ready to serve!
Notes: Sweet pickle relish or dill relish both works. You can use finely chopped pickles instead.
Green will also work or you can leave them out altogether. You can also use finely diced red bell pepper in place of the pimientos.
Source: www.butteryourbiscuit.com/deviled-egg-macaroni-salad/
Bacon Ranch pasta salad is creamy loaded with bacon, cheese, tomatoes and peas, perfect summer side dish.
Cook pasta according to package directions and set aside.
In a large bowl whisk the mayonnaise, sour cream, ranch, and chives until combined.
Mix in the pasta, bacon, tomatoes, peas, and cheese.
Cover and chill. Sprinkle crouton crumbles and sliced green onions just before serving.
Source: www.butteryourbiscuit.com/bacon-ranch-pasta-salad/
Greek tortellini pasta salad is a family favorite. Quick and easy with a zesty dressing, perfect anytime of year!
For the dressing:
Cook tortellini according to package directions and set aside
Combine all dressing ingredients in a small bowl and whisk together.
In a large bowl combine tortellini, tomatoes, cucumbers, artichokes, olives, onion, and 1/2 of the feta cheese. Pour dressing over the top and mix until combined. Sprinkle with remaining feta cheese and chopped dill. Chill until ready to serve.
Source: www.butteryourbiscuit.com/greek-tortellini-pasta-salad/
Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and rinse under cold water. Transfer the pasta to a large bowl.
Add crumbled bacon, diced tomatoes, and fresh spinach to the bowl. Mix the ingredients together.
In a small bowl, whisk mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, white wine vinegar, honey, garlic powder, salt, and pepper.
Pour the dressing over the pasta and mix well. Cover the bowl and chill for at least an hour before serving.
Source: www.cooktopcove.com/2023/06/21/blt-pasta-salad/?src=fbfan_74881&t=fbsub_casserolekitchen&fbclid=IwAR1CoTAkJdFYetVEfTnUal7j03AMF3pAUWXoPNyaAUug_5gnyiIyGnkTVSQ
In a large bowl, beat together the cream cheese and strawberries with an electric mixer until well combined.
With a spatula or wooden spoon, stir in the pineapple, bananas, and whipped topping.
Pour mixture into a 9x13-inch pan and place in freezer to chill until solid. (This can take up to 24 hours.)
Allow to thaw for 10-15 minutes before slicing into squares and serving.
Source: www.12tomatoes.com/frozen-fruit-salad/?fbclid=IwAR06ZOYdgTJdik5VSMR_DIB6v3ipwE6RKmgJC3ECtGcpGcSYbI4qhTcWvmg
Dressing:
Mix cabbage, apple, carrot and onion in a large mixing bowl. The apple is optional, but I would advise trying it, it makes the coleslaw so much better. Dice the apple into a bowl of salted, warm water first and let it sit for a minute or two, then drain. This keeps it from turning brown and the slaw can be kept for two to three days in the refrigerator if you have leftovers.
For the dressing, combine the sugar, water and vinegar and microwave for about 3 minutes or cook over medium heat in a saucepan until it comes to a boil and boil for a minute or two. Set aside and cool completely. You can place it in the refrigerator to cool it faster.
Once cool, stir in the mayonnaise, the honey mustard and the yellow mustard. Pour the dressing mixture over the shredded cabbage and other ingredients and mix well. This is best if you refrigerate for at least 2 hours for the flavors to blend. Stir again right before serving.
Source: www.sweetteaandcornbread.net/2013/02/mamas-coleslaw.html?fbclid=IwAR0xNd5KWOKSyHlkYgbYtjrQtvCy8iOW2cj6NowoSP0Alo3R409-Pa8RjDQ
Easy and delicious!
Mix all ingredients except for Fritos and chill for a few hours. Add Fritos at time of serving and mix well and serve.
Source: www.thesouthernladycooks.com/frito-corn-salad/?fbclid=IwAR06ZOYdgTJdik5VSMR_DIB6v3ipwE6RKmgJC3ECtGcpGcSYbI4qhTcWvmg
Everyone really likes this classic pasta salad. A perfect side dish for any gathering.
Dressing:
Cook and cool the macaroni. Place in a mixing bowl. Add the chopped vegetables and eggs to the bowl.
Mix the macaroni and vegetables.
Mix the sauce in a separate bowl. Add to the macaroni/vegetable mixture. Cover and chill.
Note: Using all the sauce will make the salad very moist, but remember macaroni salad absorbs the dressing.
Source: www.justapinch.com/recipes/salad/pasta-salad/jans-macaroni-salad.html?fbclid=IwAR3PPy6emWy8UJLeIrHuMIuuGkiPKndbeAzzA-r3pvoTmJSQBgQ0VaH3dZE
In a large bowl, place the crab stick, celery, red onion, Old Bay, lemon juice, mayonnaise, dill, salt and pepper. Toss gently to coat.
Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate.
The salad will keeping in refrigerator for up to 2 days.
How to serve is the big question! Pile it on a crispy baguette with lettuce or eating it with crackers. Other ideas to consider: Pour into a cup of butter lettuce. Add pasta to seafood pasta salad (chilled). Bake puff pastry shells and fill them with seafood salad. Core a tomato and fill it with seafood salad.
Source: www.happycoking.com/2023/06/seafood-salad-recipe.html
This broccoli salad is packed with apples, pears, pecans, blue cheese crumbles, and mixed with homemade Apple Vinaigrette.
Cut off broccoli florets and chop them into smaller pieces. Add broccoli to a mixing bowl.
Slice shallot thinly and add it to the broccoli.
Peel, core, and dice apple and pear. Add it to the broccoli as well. Chop pecan and add it to the bowl with other veggies and fruit. Add blue cheese crumbles to the bowl. Mix everything gently and add a little salt. Add apple vinaigrette and mix gently until all evenly combined.
Cover the bowl and refrigerate for a couple of hours before serving.
Source: www.willcookforsmiles.com/pear-apple-broccoli-salad/?fbclid=IwAR3TQ8-hGYoDGh1GPdV8-jXtyKYaKKrPUctHiC7fzf5ghzdkeg_qlEnq76c#recipe
Succulent baked salmon cooked and topped with flavorful strawberry balsamic glaze and served on a crisp salad.
Salmon:
Glaze:
Salad:
Preheat the oven to 425 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper, folding up the edges to keep sauce in.
Balsamic Glaze: Start making glaze as you are preheating the oven. Heat up a sauce pot over medium to medium-low heat.
Add diced strawberries and shallots to the pot and mix in the sugar. Let it saute gently for a minute or so and pour in the balsamic vinegar. Mix well.
Simmer gently, stirring often, until it's cooked down some, about 5-7 minutes. Take it off heat.
Salmon: Rub the salmon skin with a little oil and place it skin down on the prepared baking sheet with parchment paper. Season it with some salt and pepper to taste.
Spread about half the balsamic glaze mixture over the salmon filets. (Leave the other half to use later.) Bake salmon for 15-18 minutes, depending on the thickness of your salmon fillet.
Take salmon out and let it rest for a couple of minutes before adding to the salad. Make sure you don't add hot salmon to the salad, let it cool a bit.
Salad: Arrange spring mix, sliced strawberries, thinly sliced shallots, pecans, and feta cheese crumbles in a dish.
Place salmon on top of the salad and spoon some more balsamic glaze over the salmon and a little over the salad.
Notes: How much salmon per person? When estimating how much salmon to serve per person, a good rule of thumb is 1/2 pound per person. That is the dinner portion and you can use that guide if you're making a hearty dinner salad. If you would like to make a lighter meal, you can estimate 4-6 ounces salmon fillets per salad.
Can I add cold salmon to the salad? Absolutely! As a matter of fact, salmon is better cooled to warm temperature after cooking when making a salad. If you add hot salmon to the salad, it will wilt the veggies very fast and you will end up with soggy, wilted greens. So let the salmon cool to warm before adding it to the salad. You can also add cold salmon to the salad just as well and flake it. (You will want to take the skin off first though.)
Source: www.willcookforsmiles.com/strawberry-balsamic-glazed-baked-salmon-salad/?fbclid=IwAR2C6NcZyoUYJdNCThCIZlogFZoO5NGNzDSKaPgBI_6YWR8yBeQTYEJRCMo#recipe
This easy Strawberry Chicken Spinach Salad is a delicious, complete meal! With marinated chicken, strawberries and a homemade vinaigrette!
For the dressing:
For the marinade:
Prepare the dressing: Mix the jam, balsamic vinegar, extra-virgin olive oil, salt and pepper in a small jar or dressing container. Mix well and set aside.
Prepare the chicken: In a small bowl, mix together the ingredients for the balsamic marinade.
Trim chicken and place in the bowl. Gently toss to coat the chicken and generously sprinkle with salt and pepper.
Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and place the bowl in the refrigerator to marinate for 20 minutes.
Place chicken on a preheated grill or saute in the pan for 9-10 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. Making sure to flip the chicken breasts halfway through.
Let the chicken breast rest at least 5 minutes before slicing.
Assemble the salad: Toss together the spinach, sliced red onion, pecans and strawberries.
Toss with half the vinaigrette dressing. Top with the thinly sliced grilled or sauteed chicken.
Drizzle the remaining strawberry-balsamic vinaigrette over the top of the sliced chicken.
Serve with a crispy slice of French bread.
Source: www.thebittersideofsweet.com/strawberry-chicken-spinach-salad/?fbclid=IwAR1q90GXzVpkfZqMyTu6IIhsLWSLuwxtp5mGfjhz07P_reiXtrcLTdABXOY#mv-creation-507-jtr
Have a great week, and until next time, happy cooking.
