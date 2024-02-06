Serve a salad on those hot summer evenings

Cool, fresh salads are a welcome meal or a refreshing side dish during the hot summer months.

Salads are a very broad food category and include just about any combination of ingredients you can think to put together. There's personal salads for one person, large salads to share with others, side dish salads, frozen salads and much more.

I have found several salads of a variety of types and gathered them all together to share today. Be creative and adjust any of these recipes to suite your own personal preferences.

Have fun and enjoy!

Southern Cornbread Salad

Southern cornbread salad is a delicious mix of sweet cubes of cornbread, veggies and a creamy ranch dressing. This large salad is perfect for a party or a barbecue and will delight all your guests.

4 cups cubed cooked cornbread

6 cups shredded Romaine lettuce, roughly 2 large romaine hearts

1 can dark red kidney beans, drained and rinsed

1 bunch green onions, thinly sliced

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar cheese

1/4 cup shredded white cheddar cheese, optional

2-3 Roma tomatoes, diced

1 large green bell pepper, seeded and diced

1 cup frozen corn kernels, thawed and drained

3/4 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup sour cream

1 1/2 tablespoons dry ranch seasoning mix

1 tablespoons milk

To a large mixing bowl add corn bread, lettuce, beans, green onions, cheeses, tomatoes, peppers, and corn. Gently toss just to evenly combine.

In another smaller mixing bowl add the mayonnaise, sour cream, ranch seasoning and milk. Whisk together until smooth. If too thick to pour, whisk in a tad more milk.

Just before serving, mix half of the dressing into the salad until evenly combined. If too dry, stir in more dressing.

Serve the salad with the remainder of the dressing on hand to use as needed since the salad will soak up dressing as it sits.

Notes: I serve this in a big mixing bowl, but it would be visually stunning layered in a glass mixing bowl or trifle dish.

This salad is easily customizable! Change up the kind of beans, variety of peppers or add a protein to it.

Crisp crumbled bacon, grilled chicken or even leftover shrimp all make wonderful additions.

You don't have to use fresh cornbread, although if you do make sure it's cooled completely. This is great for repurposing cornbread leftovers!

Source: www.4sonrus.com/southern-cornbread-salad/?fbclid=IwAR3PPy6emWy8UJLeIrHuMIuuGkiPKndbeAzzA-r3pvoTmJSQBgQ0VaH3dZE

Frito Taco Salad

1 1/2 pounds lean ground beef

1 medium onion, diced

2 tablespoon olive oil

1 (1 ounce) packet taco seasoning

Salt to taste

2 cloves garlic, minced

1 large head iceberg lettuce, shredded

1 (15 ounce) can pinto beans, drained

1 pint cherry tomatoes, sliced

1 small red onion, diced

1 medium jalapeno pepper or small green bell pepper, sliced

1 (4 ounce) can sliced black olives, drained

1 1/2 cups shredded Colby Jack cheese

1 (16 ounce) bottle Catalina dressing

1 (9 ounce) bag chili cheese or plain Fritos

1 large avocado, diced

Chopped green onion, for garnishing optional

In a large skillet, over medium-high heat cook ground beef with onion in a few drizzles of olive oil. Cook for 10 minutes or until no pink remains. Drain fat from pan. Add taco seasoning and garlic, simmer for another five to eight minutes. Taste and adjust salt, if needed. Set aside.

In a large bowl. Toss together lettuce, beans, tomatoes, onion, pepper, olives and cheese. You may reserve some cheese for the top, if desired. Add beef and 1/2 cup dressing. Mix well.

Toss 1/2 Fritos and avocado into salad. Serve immediately with remaining dressing and Fritos on the side garnished with green onion, if desired. (If making in advance, toss with dressing, Fritos and diced avocado just before serving.)

Source: www.melissassouthernstylekitchen.com/frito-taco-salad/?fbclid=IwAR1KsNaovqWVJvJEcAicq_BRMoV0EfMuY1lSG7N4D1wm-Dua6vGa8asqgiM

Grilled Shrimp Cobb Salad

Grilled Shrimp Cobb Salad is the perfect summer meal loaded with succulent shrimp, crisp lettuce, tomatoes, avocados, crispy bacon, and topped with a creamy lemon garlic dressing.

6 slices bacon

5 cups chopped romaine lettuce

4 hard-boiled eggs, sliced

2 ripe avocados

1 1/2 cup cherry tomatoes, sliced in half

For the dressing:

1 cup mayonnaise

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

3 tablespoons olive oil

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 teaspoon lemon zest

2 tablespoons lemon juice

Salt and pepper, to taste

Add 1-2 tablespoons of water to thin if desired

For the shrimp:

1 pound shrimp, 16/20 peeled and deveined

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon paprika

1 teaspoon granulated garlic

2 teaspoons Italian seasoning

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

Heat a large skillet on medium-high heat and add the diced bacon. Cook the bacon until desired crispiness and remove to a paper towel to drain.

In a small bowl add the dressing ingredients, whisk together until combined and place in the refrigerator until ready to use.

In a medium bowl add the peeled and deveined shrimp, and toss with the olive oil, paprika, granulated garlic, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper until combined. Let marinate for 30 minutes.

Heat a grill on medium-high heat and place the shrimp over the heat and cook 2-3 minutes.

Then flip the shrimp and cook another 2-3 minutes or until translucent and cooked through.

On a large platter or bowl add the lettuce, tomatoes, crispy bacon, sliced hard-boiled eggs, and diced avocados along with the cooked shrimp. Serve with chilled dressing.

Notes: Don't chop the avocado until ready to serve or else it will turn brown. Marinating the shrimp for 30 minutes allows for an extra layer of flavor.

Source: www.butteryourbiscuit.com/grilled-shrimp-cobb-salad/?fbclid=IwAR3W1r5MqhJzAlvOGodg9cRMnvyLyo4lHoRrN-zSE9BLY_poG0vTHCVpEy4

Deviled Egg Macaroni Salad

Deviled Egg Pasta Salad with macaroni is a classic side dish for any cookout. Whether you call this macaroni salad or pasta salad you're sure to love this recipe.

16 ounces salad macaroni or Ditalini pasta

1 1/2 cups mayonnaise

3 tablespoons sour cream

2 tablespoon yellow mustard

2 tablespoons sweet pickle relish

6 hard-boiled eggs

2-3 ribs celery, finely chopped

1/2 cup black olives, sliced

4 ounce jar pimientos, drained

3 tablespoons fresh dill, chopped

1 teaspoon paprika

Salt and pepper to taste

Garnish with green onions

Prepare pasta according to the directions, drain and let cool completely. Prepare hard-boiled eggs, let cool, and slice.

In a large mixing bowl combine all the ingredients except eggs and mix with pasta until blended. Gently fold in eggs. Garnish with green onions.

Chill until ready to serve!

Notes: Sweet pickle relish or dill relish both works. You can use finely chopped pickles instead.

Green will also work or you can leave them out altogether. You can also use finely diced red bell pepper in place of the pimientos.

Source: www.butteryourbiscuit.com/deviled-egg-macaroni-salad/

Bacon Ranch Pasta Salad

Bacon Ranch pasta salad is creamy loaded with bacon, cheese, tomatoes and peas, perfect summer side dish.

8 ounces small pasta shells (about 2 cups)

1 cup mayonnaise

1/2 cup sour cream

1 (1 ounce) package ranch seasoning

6 slices bacon, cooked and crumbled

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup frozen peas, thawed

1 cup cheddar cheese, shredded or cubed

2 green onions sliced

Crumbled croutons for the top

Cook pasta according to package directions and set aside.

In a large bowl whisk the mayonnaise, sour cream, ranch, and chives until combined.

Mix in the pasta, bacon, tomatoes, peas, and cheese.

Cover and chill. Sprinkle crouton crumbles and sliced green onions just before serving.

Source: www.butteryourbiscuit.com/bacon-ranch-pasta-salad/

Greek Tortellini Pasta Salad

Greek tortellini pasta salad is a family favorite. Quick and easy with a zesty dressing, perfect anytime of year!

20-ounce package fresh cheese tortellini pasta, found in deli section

1 1/2 cups cherry tomatoes, sliced in half

1 1/2 cups cucumbers, chopped

1 cup canned artichokes hearts, chopped

1 (15 ounce) can olives, sliced in half

1/2 red onion, sliced

1 cup crumbled Feta cheese

1 tablespoon fresh chopped dill

Fresh ground pepper

For the dressing:

1/2 cup olive oil

1/3 cup red wine vinegar

3-4 tablespoons white sugar or more to taste

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

3 teaspoons minced garlic

2 teaspoons dried oregano

2 teaspoon dried basil

1 teaspoon salt

Juice of 1 lemon

Pinch of red pepper, optional

Cook tortellini according to package directions and set aside

Combine all dressing ingredients in a small bowl and whisk together.

In a large bowl combine tortellini, tomatoes, cucumbers, artichokes, olives, onion, and 1/2 of the feta cheese. Pour dressing over the top and mix until combined. Sprinkle with remaining feta cheese and chopped dill. Chill until ready to serve.

Source: www.butteryourbiscuit.com/greek-tortellini-pasta-salad/

FBLT Pasta Salad

1 pound rotini pasta

1 pound bacon, cooked until crispy and crumbled

3 ripe tomatoes, diced

2 cups fresh spinach leaves

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon white wine vinegar

1 tablespoon honey

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Salt and pepper, to taste

Cook pasta according to package directions. Drain and rinse under cold water. Transfer the pasta to a large bowl.

Add crumbled bacon, diced tomatoes, and fresh spinach to the bowl. Mix the ingredients together.

In a small bowl, whisk mayonnaise, Dijon mustard, white wine vinegar, honey, garlic powder, salt, and pepper.

Pour the dressing over the pasta and mix well. Cover the bowl and chill for at least an hour before serving.

Source: www.cooktopcove.com/2023/06/21/blt-pasta-salad/?src=fbfan_74881&t=fbsub_casserolekitchen&fbclid=IwAR1CoTAkJdFYetVEfTnUal7j03AMF3pAUWXoPNyaAUug_5gnyiIyGnkTVSQ

Frozen Fruit Salad

1-pint strawberries, diced

1 (8-ounce) package cream cheese, softened

1 (20 ounce) can crushed pineapple, drained

2 bananas, chopped or sliced

2 cups whipped topping, plus more for serving

In a large bowl, beat together the cream cheese and strawberries with an electric mixer until well combined.

With a spatula or wooden spoon, stir in the pineapple, bananas, and whipped topping.

Pour mixture into a 9x13-inch pan and place in freezer to chill until solid. (This can take up to 24 hours.)

Allow to thaw for 10-15 minutes before slicing into squares and serving.

Source: www.12tomatoes.com/frozen-fruit-salad/?fbclid=IwAR06ZOYdgTJdik5VSMR_DIB6v3ipwE6RKmgJC3ECtGcpGcSYbI4qhTcWvmg