Senior Center Menus Sept. 25 through 29

Monday: Chicken soft taco or patty melt, seasoned brown rice, corn and black beans, whole-grain tortilla or bun and tropical fruit or ice cream sundae bar.
Tuesday: Sub sandwich with lettuce and tomato or smothered bratwurst, baked beans, vinegar coleslaw, whole-grain bun and sugar-free pudding with fruit or fresh melon blend.
Wednesday: Scrambled eggs, sausage patty, 1/2 toasted English muffin with jelly, home fries with gravy, citrus fruit salad with bananas and bran muffin.
Thursday: Ham and beans or oven-fried chicken with potatoes, oven-roasted beets, fruit and spinach salad, cornbread, sugar-free apple crisp or coconut cream pie.
Friday: Cheeseburger with condiments or popcorn shrimp, tater tots, steamed broccoli and cinnamon applesauce or honey bun cake.
Monday: Ham and beans, spinach, fruited carrot salad, cornbread and fruit crisp.
Tuesday: Lemon pepper chicken, green beans, hominy, hot roll and fruit or mayo cake.
Wednesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, California veggies, hot roll and fruit or spice cake.
Thursday: Catalina chicken, macaroni and tomatoes, peas, hot roll and fruit or blackberry drizzle.
Friday: Taco salad with seasoned beef, lettuce and tomato, refried beans, taco chips and creamy fruit.
Monday: Fried chicken fritter sandwich or lasagna, tossed lettuce salad, Italian blend vegetables, 1/2 slice Texas toast and peaches or assorted cookies.
Tuesday: Chopped steak with mushrooms and onions or baked chicken livers, buttered mashed potatoes, seasoned Brussels sprouts, whole-grain roll and applesauce or brownie.
Wednesday: Sliced pork roast or hot ham and cheese sandwich, macaroni and tomatoes, warm corn salad, beef gravy and pineapple with coconut or cherry pie.
Thursday: Baked chicken or roast beef au jus sandwich, oven-fried potatoes, seasoned baby carrots, hot roll and pear crisp with high-fiber topping.
Friday: Barbecue pulled pork or baked or fried fish, whole-grain bun or cornbread, mustard potato salad, vinegar cucumber salad and mixed fresh melons.
