Senior Center menus Nov. 17-21

Monday: Glazed ham slice or chicken tetrazzini, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apples with raisins or apple pie.
Tuesday: Roast turkey or roast beef, dressing/gravy, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, cranberry salad, whole-grain hot roll and fresh fruit salad or assorted pies.
Wednesday: Chicken pot pie or sausage mostaccioli, steamed broccoli, crunchy coleslaw, whole-grain bread and pineapple tidbits or pumpkin bar.
Thursday: Beef stew or chicken fettuccine, seasoned cauliflower, garden salad, whole-grain crackers and blushing pears or blackberry cobbler.
Friday: Chili with 1/2 sandwich or fried fish, fresh veggies and dip, coleslaw, crackers or hush puppies and citrus fruit salad or brownie.
Monday: Ham noodle bake, yam patties, roasted Brussels sprouts, hot roll and graham streusel cake.
Tuesday: No peek chicken and rice, Lima beans, seasoned carrots, hot roll and angel cake.
Wednesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and fruit or raisin pie.
Thursday: Christmas dinner: Pork loin and gravy, mashed potatoes, garlic peas, hot roll and cherry cheesecake.
Friday: Ground beef stroganoff over noodles, garlic peas, beets, bread and pudding.
Monday: Chili with beef and beans or chicken noodle soup, 1/2 peanut butter sandwich, creamy carrot salad, saltine crackers and citrus fruit or assorted ice cream.
Tuesday: Sliced smoked turkey or pineapple ham, gravy, savory dressing, whole-grain roll, cranberry sauce, buttered green beans, seasoned baby carrots and pumpkin pie or fruit.
Wednesday: Hearty beef stew or meat lasagna, seasoned cauliflower with cheese sauce, crackers or garlic bread and blushing pears.
Thursday: Chicken pot pie or pork fritter, buttered mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli with cheese sauce, whole-grain roll, white gravy and pineapple tidbits.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or sloppy Joe, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain roll or cornbread and mixed fruit or cherry pie.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.