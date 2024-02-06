All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
featuresDecember 15, 2018

Senior Center menus Nov. 17-21

Monday: Glazed ham slice or chicken tetrazzini, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apples with raisins or apple pie. Tuesday: Roast turkey or roast beef, dressing/gravy, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, cranberry salad, whole-grain hot roll and fresh fruit salad or assorted pies...

Cape Girardeau/Chaffee

Monday: Glazed ham slice or chicken tetrazzini, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apples with raisins or apple pie.

Tuesday: Roast turkey or roast beef, dressing/gravy, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, cranberry salad, whole-grain hot roll and fresh fruit salad or assorted pies.

Wednesday: Chicken pot pie or sausage mostaccioli, steamed broccoli, crunchy coleslaw, whole-grain bread and pineapple tidbits or pumpkin bar.

Thursday: Beef stew or chicken fettuccine, seasoned cauliflower, garden salad, whole-grain crackers and blushing pears or blackberry cobbler.

Friday: Chili with 1/2 sandwich or fried fish, fresh veggies and dip, coleslaw, crackers or hush puppies and citrus fruit salad or brownie.

Chaffee

Monday: Ham noodle bake, yam patties, roasted Brussels sprouts, hot roll and graham streusel cake.

Tuesday: No peek chicken and rice, Lima beans, seasoned carrots, hot roll and angel cake.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Wednesday: Meatloaf, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and fruit or raisin pie.

Thursday: Christmas dinner: Pork loin and gravy, mashed potatoes, garlic peas, hot roll and cherry cheesecake.

Friday: Ground beef stroganoff over noodles, garlic peas, beets, bread and pudding.

Jackson

Monday: Chili with beef and beans or chicken noodle soup, 1/2 peanut butter sandwich, creamy carrot salad, saltine crackers and citrus fruit or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Sliced smoked turkey or pineapple ham, gravy, savory dressing, whole-grain roll, cranberry sauce, buttered green beans, seasoned baby carrots and pumpkin pie or fruit.

Wednesday: Hearty beef stew or meat lasagna, seasoned cauliflower with cheese sauce, crackers or garlic bread and blushing pears.

Thursday: Chicken pot pie or pork fritter, buttered mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli with cheese sauce, whole-grain roll, white gravy and pineapple tidbits.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or sloppy Joe, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain roll or cornbread and mixed fruit or cherry pie.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
featuresJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
featuresJuly 20
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy