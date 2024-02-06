Senior Center menus Nov. 17-21

Cape Girardeau/Chaffee

Monday: Glazed ham slice or chicken tetrazzini, sweet potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apples with raisins or apple pie.

Tuesday: Roast turkey or roast beef, dressing/gravy, green bean casserole, sweet potatoes, cranberry salad, whole-grain hot roll and fresh fruit salad or assorted pies.

Wednesday: Chicken pot pie or sausage mostaccioli, steamed broccoli, crunchy coleslaw, whole-grain bread and pineapple tidbits or pumpkin bar.

Thursday: Beef stew or chicken fettuccine, seasoned cauliflower, garden salad, whole-grain crackers and blushing pears or blackberry cobbler.

Friday: Chili with 1/2 sandwich or fried fish, fresh veggies and dip, coleslaw, crackers or hush puppies and citrus fruit salad or brownie.

Chaffee

Monday: Ham noodle bake, yam patties, roasted Brussels sprouts, hot roll and graham streusel cake.

Tuesday: No peek chicken and rice, Lima beans, seasoned carrots, hot roll and angel cake.