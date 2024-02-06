Senior Center Menus for Sept. 4-8

Monday: Center closed for Labor Day holiday.
Tuesday: Open-face roast beef with mashed potatoes or chicken Alfredo pasta bake, green beans, whole-grain bread and Mandarin oranges or Texas sheet cake.
Wednesday: Glazed ham slice or Carolina gold chicken breast, scalloped potatoes, California-blend veggies, whole-grain hot roll and chilled pineapple or banana pudding.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or stuffed bell pepper casserole, buttered corn, pickled beets, orange-fluff salad, whole-grain hot roll and hot apples and raisins or honey bun cake.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or smothered bratwurst, mixed beans, sliced fresh tomatoes, cornbread or whole-grain bun and sugar-free peach crisp or apple dessert.
Tuesday: Pepper steak or egg roll, mashed potatoes, spinach, hot roll and peaches or ice cream.
Wednesday: Cheddar chicken broccoli or brats on bun, carrots, salad, roll and pears or banana pudding.
Thursday: Taco salad or sloppy Joe on bun, black beans and corn, tortilla chips, Tater Tots and citrus salad.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or stuffed peppers, potato wedges, cole slaw, cornbread and mixed fruit.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.