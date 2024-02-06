Senior Center Menus for Sept. 25 through 29

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Sweet and sours meatballs or orange chicken, brown rice, Asian-blend veggies, peas and carrots, whole-grain bread and chilled pineapple or pudding and cookies.

Tuesday: Pork chop supreme or chicken bacon ranch bake, sweet potatoes and apples, winter-blend veggies, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or peanut butter sheet cake.

Wednesday: Chicken Parmesan or stuff cabbage casserole, hot-butter noodles, Italian-blend veggies, tossed salad, garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or iced orange cake

Thursday: Swiss steak or roasted chicken thigh, mashed potatoes, green beans, Caesar salad, whole-grain hot roll and spiced peaches or apple pie.

Friday: Barbecued chicken or breaded fish filet, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bread slice and gelatin with bananas or fruit cocktail cake.