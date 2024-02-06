All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesSeptember 23, 2023

Senior Center Menus for Sept. 25 through 29

Monday: Sweet and sours meatballs or orange chicken, brown rice, Asian-blend veggies, peas and carrots, whole-grain bread and chilled pineapple or pudding and cookies. Tuesday: Pork chop supreme or chicken bacon ranch bake, sweet potatoes and apples, winter-blend veggies, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or peanut butter sheet cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Sweet and sours meatballs or orange chicken, brown rice, Asian-blend veggies, peas and carrots, whole-grain bread and chilled pineapple or pudding and cookies.

Tuesday: Pork chop supreme or chicken bacon ranch bake, sweet potatoes and apples, winter-blend veggies, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or peanut butter sheet cake.

Wednesday: Chicken Parmesan or stuff cabbage casserole, hot-butter noodles, Italian-blend veggies, tossed salad, garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or iced orange cake

Thursday: Swiss steak or roasted chicken thigh, mashed potatoes, green beans, Caesar salad, whole-grain hot roll and spiced peaches or apple pie.

Friday: Barbecued chicken or breaded fish filet, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bread slice and gelatin with bananas or fruit cocktail cake.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson

Monday: Ground-beef stroganoff or chicken casserole, baked potato, green beans, roll and blushing pears or ice cream.

Tuesday: Barbecue riblet on bun or lasagna, sweet potato fries, coleslaw, garlic bread and mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Chef salad or fish sandwich, potato chips, marinated vegetables, crackers and cheesecake or pineapple.

Thursday: Chicken Parmesan or meat balls with gravy, pasta with marinara sauce, garden salad, corn, garlic bread and peaches.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or hot dog on bun, potato wedges, sliced tomatoes, cornbread and cinnamon applesauce.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
FeaturesJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
FeaturesJuly 20
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy