Senior Center Menus for Sept. 25 through 29

Monday: Sweet and sours meatballs or orange chicken, brown rice, Asian-blend veggies, peas and carrots, whole-grain bread and chilled pineapple or pudding and cookies.
Tuesday: Pork chop supreme or chicken bacon ranch bake, sweet potatoes and apples, winter-blend veggies, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or peanut butter sheet cake.
Wednesday: Chicken Parmesan or stuff cabbage casserole, hot-butter noodles, Italian-blend veggies, tossed salad, garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or iced orange cake
Thursday: Swiss steak or roasted chicken thigh, mashed potatoes, green beans, Caesar salad, whole-grain hot roll and spiced peaches or apple pie.
Friday: Barbecued chicken or breaded fish filet, baked beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bread slice and gelatin with bananas or fruit cocktail cake.
Monday: Ground-beef stroganoff or chicken casserole, baked potato, green beans, roll and blushing pears or ice cream.
Tuesday: Barbecue riblet on bun or lasagna, sweet potato fries, coleslaw, garlic bread and mixed fruit.
Wednesday: Chef salad or fish sandwich, potato chips, marinated vegetables, crackers and cheesecake or pineapple.
Thursday: Chicken Parmesan or meat balls with gravy, pasta with marinara sauce, garden salad, corn, garlic bread and peaches.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or hot dog on bun, potato wedges, sliced tomatoes, cornbread and cinnamon applesauce.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.