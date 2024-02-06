Senior Center Menus for Sept. 24-28

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: BBQ riblet or ranch chicken thighs, baked potato, seasoned broccoli, whole-grain bread or bun and pineapple tidbits or cherry delight.

Tuesday: Hot chicken salad or beef patty melt, Harvard beets, green pea salad, whole-grain bread and sugar-free gelatin with pears or lemon bars.

Wednesday: Chicken strips or country fried steak, mashed potatoes, California blend veggies, whole-grain hot roll and spiced peaches or Oreo cheesecake.

Thursday: Smothered steak with mashed potatoes or chicken and dumplings, green beans, fruited gelatin, whole-grain hot roll and stewed apples or cake and strawberries.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or warm ham and cheese croissant, baked beans, coleslaw, bread or hush puppies and fruit salad or cook's choice dessert.

Chaffee

Monday: Chicken Monterey, Oriental veggies, garlic peas, hot roll and fruit or lemon cake.

Tuesday: Mushroom steak and gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli, hot roll and angel cake.