FeaturesSeptember 22, 2018

Senior Center Menus for Sept. 24-28

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: BBQ riblet or ranch chicken thighs, baked potato, seasoned broccoli, whole-grain bread or bun and pineapple tidbits or cherry delight.

Tuesday: Hot chicken salad or beef patty melt, Harvard beets, green pea salad, whole-grain bread and sugar-free gelatin with pears or lemon bars.

Wednesday: Chicken strips or country fried steak, mashed potatoes, California blend veggies, whole-grain hot roll and spiced peaches or Oreo cheesecake.

Thursday: Smothered steak with mashed potatoes or chicken and dumplings, green beans, fruited gelatin, whole-grain hot roll and stewed apples or cake and strawberries.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or warm ham and cheese croissant, baked beans, coleslaw, bread or hush puppies and fruit salad or cook's choice dessert.

Chaffee

Monday: Chicken Monterey, Oriental veggies, garlic peas, hot roll and fruit or lemon cake.

Tuesday: Mushroom steak and gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli, hot roll and angel cake.

Wednesday: BBQ chicken, potato salad potatoes, slaw, hot roll and banana pudding.

Thursday: Beef and gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and chocolate pie.

Friday: Sloppy Joe on bun, cheese Brussels sprouts, wedges and fruit and cookie.

Jackson

Monday: Beef taco salad or stuffed green peppers, mixed green salad, black beans with corn, tater tots, tortilla chips or roll and assorted ice cream or Mandarin oranges.

Tuesday: Pineapple-sliced ham or country fried steak with white gravy, sweet potatoes, seasoned green beans, whole-grain roll and blushing pears or cherry pie.

Wednesday: Chicken fritter or savory meatloaf, buttered mashed potatoes, pickled beets, seasoned baby carrots, beef gravy, whole-grain roll and cheesecake and fruit.

Thursday: Chili mac and noodles or patty melt on rye bread, mixed green salad, potato wedges, buttered corn, garlic bread and citrus salad.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or beef hot dog on bun, oven-fried potatoes, baked beans, cucumber and onions, cornbread and applesauce or brownies.

Community
