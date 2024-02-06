Senior Center Menus for Oct. 9-13

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Closed for Columbus Day.

Tuesday: Beef stroganoff over noodles or white chicken chili with half sandwich, green peas, steamed carrots, whole-grain bread and chilled pears or fresh baked cookies.

Wednesday: Chicken and cornbread casserole or ham and cheese casserole, seasoned cabbage, black-eyed peas, whole-grain bread and applesauce or iced spice cake.

Thursday: Meatloaf or herb Parmesan chicken, baked potato, steamed broccoli, kidney-beans salad, whole-grain hot roll and spiced peaches or cranberry crisp.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or sloppy joe, potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and mixed fruit dessert or iced lemon cake.