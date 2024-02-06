Senior Center Menus for Oct. 9-13

Monday: Closed for Columbus Day.
Tuesday: Beef stroganoff over noodles or white chicken chili with half sandwich, green peas, steamed carrots, whole-grain bread and chilled pears or fresh baked cookies.
Wednesday: Chicken and cornbread casserole or ham and cheese casserole, seasoned cabbage, black-eyed peas, whole-grain bread and applesauce or iced spice cake.
Thursday: Meatloaf or herb Parmesan chicken, baked potato, steamed broccoli, kidney-beans salad, whole-grain hot roll and spiced peaches or cranberry crisp.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or sloppy joe, potato wedges, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and mixed fruit dessert or iced lemon cake.
Tuesday: Cheeseburger or chicken sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw and Mandarin oranges or ice cream.
Wednesday: Ham and beans or hot dog on bun, Tater Tots, stewed tomatoes, cornbread and peaches.
Thursday: Beefy macaroni casserole or enchiladas, garden salad, corn, roll and citrus salad.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or chicken sandwich, glazed carrots, Lima beans, cornbread and Jell-O with pears.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
