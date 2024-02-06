Senior Center menus for Oct. 28-Nov.1

Monday: Glazed ham slice or BBQ riblet, scalloped potatoes, green beans, whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon applesauce or pudding and cookies.
Tuesday: Chicken Parmesan with past and sauce or country fried steak and potatoes, Italian-blend veggies, seasoned corn, whole-grain bread (garlic), and tropical fruit or cherry cheesecake.
Wednesday: Chopped steak or breaded pork loin, mashed potatoes, seasoned broccoli, whole-grain hot roll and pear crisp or applesauce cake.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or Reuben casserole, peas and carrots, beets, whole-grain hot roll and fruit dessert or cranberry crisp.
Friday: Tomato soup with grilled cheese sandwich or fish and hush puppies, mac and cheese, garden salad and cottage cheese and peaches or Texas sheet cake.
Monday: Chicken strips, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, whole-grain hot roll and fruit or pineapple cake.
Tuesday: Glazed ham, black-eyed peas, spinach, hot roll and peach crisp.
Wednesday: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, Catalina veggies, whole-grain roll and fruit or chocolate cake.
Thursday: Pork loin, sweet potatoes, Capri veggies, whole-grain roll and fruit or bread pudding.
Friday: Homestyle chili, peanut butter sandwich on wheat bread, potatoes, crackers and fruit or lemon cake.
Monday: Sliced pineapple ham or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, black-eyed peas, sauerkraut, whole-grain roll and pineapple tidbits or assorted ice cream.
Tuesday: Oven-baked chicken or BBQ pork on bun, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, whole-grain roll and peaches or peach crisp.
Wednesday: Chili with beef and beans or chicken noodle soup, 1/2 peanut butter sandwich, tater tots, Mandarin oranges or cherry pie.
Thursday: Salisbury steak or pineapple ham, fried potatoes, winter-blend veggies, whole-grain roll and blushing pears.
Friday: Not available.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.