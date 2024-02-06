All sections
October 12, 2019

Senior Center menus for Oct. 14-18

Monday: Closed for Columbus Day. Tuesday: Chili mac or potato soup with 1/2 ham sandwich, steamed broccoli, tossed salad, whole-grain crackers or bread and pears or cinnamon swirl cake. Wednesday: Scrambled eggs, ham slice, hash browns with onions, biscuit and gravy, banana and orange juice...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Closed for Columbus Day.

Tuesday: Chili mac or potato soup with 1/2 ham sandwich, steamed broccoli, tossed salad, whole-grain crackers or bread and pears or cinnamon swirl cake.

Wednesday: Scrambled eggs, ham slice, hash browns with onions, biscuit and gravy, banana and orange juice.

Thursday: Meatloaf or ranch chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, seasoned carrots, whole-grain hot roll and mixed fruit dessert or peach pie.

Friday: BBQ pulled pork or fried fish, seasoned potatoes, coleslaw, whole-grain bun or bread and chilled peaches or cook's choice dessert.

Chaffee

Monday: Closed for Columbus Day.

Tuesday: Ham and beans, tomato salad, cooked cabbage, cornbread and whole-grain crackers and pear crisp.

Wednesday: Chopped steak and onions, mushroom rice pilaf, garlic peas, California veggies and fruit or dump cake.

Thursday: Baked or fried fish, buttered potatoes or breaded okra, slaw, wheat roll and fruit or cheesecake.

Friday: Tacos with seasoned beef and cheese, lettuce, tomato, black beans and corn salsa, whole-grain fiesta rice and tropical fruit.

Jackson

Monday: Closed for Columbus Day.

Tuesday: Salisbury steak or fish sandwich, long-grain rice, Lima beans, whole-grain roll, California-blend veggies and mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Ham and beans or beef lasagna, zucchini and tomatoes, cooked cabbage, cornbread and cherry crisp.

Thursday: Breaded pork chop or sloppy Joe on bun, sweet potatoes, broccoli with cheese, whole-grain roll and pineapple tidbits.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or brat on bun, pinto beans, spinach salad, cornbread and applesauce or cookies.

Community
