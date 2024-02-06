Senior Center menus for Oct. 14-18

Wednesday: Chopped steak and onions, mushroom rice pilaf, garlic peas, California veggies and fruit or dump cake.

Thursday: Baked or fried fish, buttered potatoes or breaded okra, slaw, wheat roll and fruit or cheesecake.

Friday: Tacos with seasoned beef and cheese, lettuce, tomato, black beans and corn salsa, whole-grain fiesta rice and tropical fruit.

Jackson

Monday: Closed for Columbus Day.

Tuesday: Salisbury steak or fish sandwich, long-grain rice, Lima beans, whole-grain roll, California-blend veggies and mixed fruit.

Wednesday: Ham and beans or beef lasagna, zucchini and tomatoes, cooked cabbage, cornbread and cherry crisp.

Thursday: Breaded pork chop or sloppy Joe on bun, sweet potatoes, broccoli with cheese, whole-grain roll and pineapple tidbits.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or brat on bun, pinto beans, spinach salad, cornbread and applesauce or cookies.