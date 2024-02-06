Senior Center menus for Nov. 23-27

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only. Menus are subject to change.
Monday: Chili mac or chicken and noodles, buttered corn, steamed broccoli, whole-grain crackers and mixed fruit dessert or peach dump cake.
Tuesday: Ham and beans or cabbage roll, oven-fried potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, cornbread and crackers and spiced peaches or brownie.
Wednesday: Kettle beef or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, glazed carrots, hot roll and fruit crisp or cherry pie.
Thursday and Friday: Closed for Thanksgiving holiday.
Monday: Chicken Parmesan or beef-noodle stroganoff, garden salad, corn, garlic bread and Mandarin oranges or vanilla ice cream.
Tuesday: Meatloaf or brown-sugar pork loin, baked potato, died carrots, whole-grain roll and apricots or cherry pie.
Wednesday: Baked or fried fish or BBQ pork on bun, Tater Tots, coleslaw, cornbread or whole-grain roll and pineapple tidbits.
Thursday and Friday: Closed for Thanksgiving holiday.
