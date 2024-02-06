All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesNovember 16, 2019

Senior Center menus for Nov. 18-22

Monday: BBQ riblet or French dip sandwich, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and chilled pears or birthday cake. Tuesday: Cheeseburger or BBQ pulled pork, oven fries with onions, California medley, whole-grain bun and fresh apple slices or apple dump cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: BBQ riblet or French dip sandwich, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and chilled pears or birthday cake.

Tuesday: Cheeseburger or BBQ pulled pork, oven fries with onions, California medley, whole-grain bun and fresh apple slices or apple dump cake.

Wednesday: Chicken and dumplings or country fried steak with mashed potatoes, buttered corn, green beans, whole-grain crackers or hot roll and spiced warm peaches or cranberry crisp.

Thursday: Roast turkey with gravy or roast beef with gravy, dressing, green beans, cranberry salad, whole-grain hot roll and pumpkin delite or pumpkin pie with topping.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or smothered brat, glazed carrots, potato salad, whole-grain bread or bun and sugar-free gelatin with bananas or blonde brownie.

Chaffee

Monday: Chicken strips or livers, oven-fried okra, slaw, whole-grain bread and banana split fluff.

Tuesday: Chopped steak with mushrooms and onions over brown rice, garlic peas, California veggies and pear crisp.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Wednesday: Ham and beans, stewed tomatoes, cooked cabbage, cornbread and whole-grain crackers and fruit or pig pickin cake.

Thursday: Creamy beef enchiladas, lettuce and tomato, black beans and corn, whole-grain fiesta rice and fruit or chocolate chip cookie.

Friday: Polish sausage or salmon patties, pinto beans, mashed potatoes or spinach, whole-grain bread and applesauce.

Jackson

Monday: Pork fritter or sloppy Joes on bun, sweet potatoes, broccoli with cheese, whole-grain roll and pineapple tidbits or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Chicken fritter or beef liver, mashed potatoes, fried okra, coleslaw, whole-grain roll and Mandarin oranges or cherry pie.

Wednesday: Ham and beans or beef lasagna, zucchini and tomatoes, cooked cabbage, cornbread and mixed fruit.

Thursday: Thanksgiving meal; Sliced turkey or pineapple ham, cornbread dressing, green beans, whole-grain roll, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or brat with peppers and onions on bun, cornbread, pinto beans, spinach salad and applesauce or pudding.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
CommunityNov. 27
Thankful People: Finding joy and community in Jackson’s gras...
CommunityNov. 25
Lace up for Kim's Toybox Run: A festive race with a cause
CommunityNov. 23
Thankful People: How Chaffee's Seger Ruiz found a new perspe...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy