Senior Center menus for Nov. 18-22

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: BBQ riblet or French dip sandwich, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and chilled pears or birthday cake.

Tuesday: Cheeseburger or BBQ pulled pork, oven fries with onions, California medley, whole-grain bun and fresh apple slices or apple dump cake.

Wednesday: Chicken and dumplings or country fried steak with mashed potatoes, buttered corn, green beans, whole-grain crackers or hot roll and spiced warm peaches or cranberry crisp.

Thursday: Roast turkey with gravy or roast beef with gravy, dressing, green beans, cranberry salad, whole-grain hot roll and pumpkin delite or pumpkin pie with topping.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or smothered brat, glazed carrots, potato salad, whole-grain bread or bun and sugar-free gelatin with bananas or blonde brownie.

Chaffee

Monday: Chicken strips or livers, oven-fried okra, slaw, whole-grain bread and banana split fluff.

Tuesday: Chopped steak with mushrooms and onions over brown rice, garlic peas, California veggies and pear crisp.