Senior Center menus for Nov. 18-22

Monday: BBQ riblet or French dip sandwich, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and chilled pears or birthday cake.
Tuesday: Cheeseburger or BBQ pulled pork, oven fries with onions, California medley, whole-grain bun and fresh apple slices or apple dump cake.
Wednesday: Chicken and dumplings or country fried steak with mashed potatoes, buttered corn, green beans, whole-grain crackers or hot roll and spiced warm peaches or cranberry crisp.
Thursday: Roast turkey with gravy or roast beef with gravy, dressing, green beans, cranberry salad, whole-grain hot roll and pumpkin delite or pumpkin pie with topping.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or smothered brat, glazed carrots, potato salad, whole-grain bread or bun and sugar-free gelatin with bananas or blonde brownie.
Monday: Chicken strips or livers, oven-fried okra, slaw, whole-grain bread and banana split fluff.
Tuesday: Chopped steak with mushrooms and onions over brown rice, garlic peas, California veggies and pear crisp.
Wednesday: Ham and beans, stewed tomatoes, cooked cabbage, cornbread and whole-grain crackers and fruit or pig pickin cake.
Thursday: Creamy beef enchiladas, lettuce and tomato, black beans and corn, whole-grain fiesta rice and fruit or chocolate chip cookie.
Friday: Polish sausage or salmon patties, pinto beans, mashed potatoes or spinach, whole-grain bread and applesauce.
Monday: Pork fritter or sloppy Joes on bun, sweet potatoes, broccoli with cheese, whole-grain roll and pineapple tidbits or assorted ice cream.
Tuesday: Chicken fritter or beef liver, mashed potatoes, fried okra, coleslaw, whole-grain roll and Mandarin oranges or cherry pie.
Wednesday: Ham and beans or beef lasagna, zucchini and tomatoes, cooked cabbage, cornbread and mixed fruit.
Thursday: Thanksgiving meal; Sliced turkey or pineapple ham, cornbread dressing, green beans, whole-grain roll, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or brat with peppers and onions on bun, cornbread, pinto beans, spinach salad and applesauce or pudding.
