FeaturesNovember 14, 2020

Senior Center menus for Nov. 16-20

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only. Menus are subject to change.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Lasagna or chicken bacon ranch, buttered corn, garden salad, garlic bread and tropical fruit or fruit cocktail cake.

Tuesday: Honey-mustard baked chicken or country fried steak, mashed potatoes, California-blend veggies, hot roll and apricots or cranberry crisp.

Wednesday: Chicken and rice or BBQ pulled pork, mixed vegetables, pickled beets, hot roll or bun and chilled peaches or black forest cake.

Thursday: roast turkey with gravy or ham slice, dressing, sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberry salad, whole-grain hot roll and pumpking D-Light or pumpking pie with topping.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or sloppy Joe on bun, baked beans, Tater Tots, coleslaw, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free gelatin with bananas or cherry cheesecake.

Jackson

Monday: Sliced turkey or meat lasagna, scalloped potatoes, green bean casserole, whole-grain garlic bread and blushign pears or vanilla ice cream.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or chicken livers, fried potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, cornbread, crackers and mixed fruit or apple pie.

Wednesday: Kettle beef or chicken noodle soup, mashed potatoes, veggie blend, whole-grain roll, crackers and Emeral isle salad or pineapple tidbits.

Thursday: Chicken fritter or salisbury steak, baked potato, bab carrots, peas, whole-grain roll and peaches.

Friday: Baked or fried fish with hushpuppies or hot dog on bun, pinto beans, coleslaw, whole-grain roll and applesauce.

Community
