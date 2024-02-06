All sections
November 12, 2017

Senior Center Menus for Nov. 13 through 17

Monday: Chicken Parmesan or popcorn shrimp, pasta and marinara, Italian-blend veggies, buttered sweet corn, whole-grain bread and mandarin oranges or ice cream. Tuesday: Meat loaf or chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, green beans, garden salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or peach cobbler...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chicken Parmesan or popcorn shrimp, pasta and marinara, Italian-blend veggies, buttered sweet corn, whole-grain bread and mandarin oranges or ice cream.

Tuesday: Meat loaf or chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, green beans, garden salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or peach cobbler.

Wednesday: Hot ham sandwich with potato soup or tater tot casserole, seasoned broccoli, whole-grain bread and stewed apples or iced orange cake.

Thursday: Roast turkey or roast beef, dressing with gravy, glazed carrots, green bean casserole, cranberry salad, whole-grain hot roll and mixed fruit salad or pumpkin pie with whipped topping.

Friday: Sloppy joe or fried fish, seasoned potato wedges, chickpea salad, whole-grain bun or bread and cinnamon applesauce or cook's choice dessert.

Chaffee

Monday: Veterans Dinner -- Beef and gravy, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, hot roll and apple pie ala mode.

Tuesday: Catalina chicken, ranch potatoes, broccoli, hot roll and peach crisp.

Wednesday: Cheese omelet, country potatoes, biscuit and gravy, mixed fruit and muffin.

Thursday: Barbecue pork on bun, fried cabbage, seasoned wedges and Facebook pie.

Friday: Chicken noodle soup, 1/2 toasted cheese sandwich, fruit salad, crakers and raisin bar.

Jackson

Monday: Fried chicken tenders or beef livers with beef gravy, seasoned rice, buttered Brussels sprouts, seasoned peas, whole-grain roll and blushing pears.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or meatballs in gravy, stewed tomatoes, seasoned cabbage, cornbread or whole-grain roll and peaches or peach pie

Wednesday: Chili with beef or beef vegetable soup, 1/2 pimento cheese sandwich, picked beets, whole-grain crackers and Mandarin oranges or cookies.

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or sub sandwich, buttered mashed potatoes, California-blend vegetables, hot roll and apple crisp.

Friday: Cheeseburger or fried or baked fish, whole-grain bun or cornbread, fried potatoes, broccoli salad and fruit cocktail or cantaloupe.

