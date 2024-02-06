Senior Center Menus for Nov. 13 through 17

Monday: Chicken Parmesan or popcorn shrimp, pasta and marinara, Italian-blend veggies, buttered sweet corn, whole-grain bread and mandarin oranges or ice cream.
Tuesday: Meat loaf or chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, green beans, garden salad, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or peach cobbler.
Wednesday: Hot ham sandwich with potato soup or tater tot casserole, seasoned broccoli, whole-grain bread and stewed apples or iced orange cake.
Thursday: Roast turkey or roast beef, dressing with gravy, glazed carrots, green bean casserole, cranberry salad, whole-grain hot roll and mixed fruit salad or pumpkin pie with whipped topping.
Friday: Sloppy joe or fried fish, seasoned potato wedges, chickpea salad, whole-grain bun or bread and cinnamon applesauce or cook's choice dessert.
Monday: Veterans Dinner -- Beef and gravy, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, hot roll and apple pie ala mode.
Tuesday: Catalina chicken, ranch potatoes, broccoli, hot roll and peach crisp.
Wednesday: Cheese omelet, country potatoes, biscuit and gravy, mixed fruit and muffin.
Thursday: Barbecue pork on bun, fried cabbage, seasoned wedges and Facebook pie.
Friday: Chicken noodle soup, 1/2 toasted cheese sandwich, fruit salad, crakers and raisin bar.
Monday: Fried chicken tenders or beef livers with beef gravy, seasoned rice, buttered Brussels sprouts, seasoned peas, whole-grain roll and blushing pears.
Tuesday: Ham and beans or meatballs in gravy, stewed tomatoes, seasoned cabbage, cornbread or whole-grain roll and peaches or peach pie
Wednesday: Chili with beef or beef vegetable soup, 1/2 pimento cheese sandwich, picked beets, whole-grain crackers and Mandarin oranges or cookies.
Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or sub sandwich, buttered mashed potatoes, California-blend vegetables, hot roll and apple crisp.
Friday: Cheeseburger or fried or baked fish, whole-grain bun or cornbread, fried potatoes, broccoli salad and fruit cocktail or cantaloupe.
