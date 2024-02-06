Senior Center Menus for Nov. 13 through 17

Wednesday: Cheese omelet, country potatoes, biscuit and gravy, mixed fruit and muffin.

Thursday: Barbecue pork on bun, fried cabbage, seasoned wedges and Facebook pie.

Friday: Chicken noodle soup, 1/2 toasted cheese sandwich, fruit salad, crakers and raisin bar.

Jackson

Monday: Fried chicken tenders or beef livers with beef gravy, seasoned rice, buttered Brussels sprouts, seasoned peas, whole-grain roll and blushing pears.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or meatballs in gravy, stewed tomatoes, seasoned cabbage, cornbread or whole-grain roll and peaches or peach pie

Wednesday: Chili with beef or beef vegetable soup, 1/2 pimento cheese sandwich, picked beets, whole-grain crackers and Mandarin oranges or cookies.

Thursday: Oven-fried chicken or sub sandwich, buttered mashed potatoes, California-blend vegetables, hot roll and apple crisp.

Friday: Cheeseburger or fried or baked fish, whole-grain bun or cornbread, fried potatoes, broccoli salad and fruit cocktail or cantaloupe.