May 9, 2020

Senior Center Menus for May 11 through 15

Monday: Salisbury steak or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, steam broccoli, whole-grain bread and blushing pears or assorted cookies. Tuesday: Pork chop or chicken and dumplings, sweet potatoes, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or German chocolate cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Salisbury steak or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, steam broccoli, whole-grain bread and blushing pears or assorted cookies.

Tuesday: Pork chop or chicken and dumplings, sweet potatoes, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or German chocolate cake.

Wednesday: Tacos with lettuce and tomato or ham sliced with side salad, refried beans, hominy, whole-grain bread slice and tropical fruit or cookies and cream dessert.

Thursday: Chicken and dressing or cabbage roll, green beans, buttered corn, whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon applesauce or oatmeal cake.

Friday: Tuna salad or ham and cheese on croissant, pork and beans, marinated vegetables, whole-grain bread or bun and sugar-free gelatin with bananas or brownie.

Chaffee

Monday: BBQ riblet, baked beans, broccoli with cheese, wheat bread and fruit or pecan bar.

Tuesday: Chopped steak with mushrooms and onions, mashed potatoes, California veggies, wheat roll and peach crisp.

Wednesday: Egg and sausage casserole, breakfast potatoes, biscuit and gravy, citrus salad and apple juice.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings, green beans, carrots, wheat roll and blushing pears.

Friday: Catfish, home fries, coleslaw, wheat bread and fruit or chocolate chip bar cookies.

Jackson

Monday: BBQ pork sandwich or fish sandwich, baked beans, broccoli with cheese, macaroni and tomatoes and applesauce or assorted ice cream.

Tuesday: Taco salad or breaded pork fritters, Spanish rice, black beans and corn, tortilla chips and slice apples or apple pie.

Wednesday: Salisbury steak or honey mustard chicken, mashed potatoes, California veggies, whole-grain roll and pears or cheesecake.

Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or potato soup, green beans, baby carrots, cornbread or crackers and pineapple tidbits.

Friday: Fried or baked fish or sloppy Joes with bun, Tater Tots, coleslaw, cornbread and peaches or peach crisp.

Community
