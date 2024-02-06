Senior Center Menus for May 11 through 15

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Salisbury steak or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, steam broccoli, whole-grain bread and blushing pears or assorted cookies.

Tuesday: Pork chop or chicken and dumplings, sweet potatoes, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or German chocolate cake.

Wednesday: Tacos with lettuce and tomato or ham sliced with side salad, refried beans, hominy, whole-grain bread slice and tropical fruit or cookies and cream dessert.

Thursday: Chicken and dressing or cabbage roll, green beans, buttered corn, whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon applesauce or oatmeal cake.

Friday: Tuna salad or ham and cheese on croissant, pork and beans, marinated vegetables, whole-grain bread or bun and sugar-free gelatin with bananas or brownie.

Chaffee

Monday: BBQ riblet, baked beans, broccoli with cheese, wheat bread and fruit or pecan bar.

Tuesday: Chopped steak with mushrooms and onions, mashed potatoes, California veggies, wheat roll and peach crisp.