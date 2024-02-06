Senior Center Menus for May 11 through 15

Monday: Salisbury steak or Polish sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, steam broccoli, whole-grain bread and blushing pears or assorted cookies.
Tuesday: Pork chop or chicken and dumplings, sweet potatoes, seasoned cauliflower, whole-grain hot roll and sugar-free peach crisp or German chocolate cake.
Wednesday: Tacos with lettuce and tomato or ham sliced with side salad, refried beans, hominy, whole-grain bread slice and tropical fruit or cookies and cream dessert.
Thursday: Chicken and dressing or cabbage roll, green beans, buttered corn, whole-grain hot roll and cinnamon applesauce or oatmeal cake.
Friday: Tuna salad or ham and cheese on croissant, pork and beans, marinated vegetables, whole-grain bread or bun and sugar-free gelatin with bananas or brownie.
Monday: BBQ riblet, baked beans, broccoli with cheese, wheat bread and fruit or pecan bar.
Tuesday: Chopped steak with mushrooms and onions, mashed potatoes, California veggies, wheat roll and peach crisp.
Wednesday: Egg and sausage casserole, breakfast potatoes, biscuit and gravy, citrus salad and apple juice.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings, green beans, carrots, wheat roll and blushing pears.
Friday: Catfish, home fries, coleslaw, wheat bread and fruit or chocolate chip bar cookies.
Monday: BBQ pork sandwich or fish sandwich, baked beans, broccoli with cheese, macaroni and tomatoes and applesauce or assorted ice cream.
Tuesday: Taco salad or breaded pork fritters, Spanish rice, black beans and corn, tortilla chips and slice apples or apple pie.
Wednesday: Salisbury steak or honey mustard chicken, mashed potatoes, California veggies, whole-grain roll and pears or cheesecake.
Thursday: Chicken and dumplings or potato soup, green beans, baby carrots, cornbread or crackers and pineapple tidbits.
Friday: Fried or baked fish or sloppy Joes with bun, Tater Tots, coleslaw, cornbread and peaches or peach crisp.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.