Senior Center Menus for March 8-12

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Lasagna or chicken bacon ranch casserole, buttered corn, garden salad, garlic bread and tropical fruit or fruit cocktail cake.

Tuesday: Smothered pork chop or oven-fried chicken, au gratin potatoes, green beans, whole-grain bread and sugar-free apple crisp or German chocolate cake.

Wednesday: Chicken and rice or barbecue pulled pork, mixed vegetable, pickled beets, hot roll or bun and chilled peaches or mixed berry crisp.

Thursday: Gold roasted chicken or country fried steak, mashed potatoes, California-blend veggies, hot roll and apricots or iced banana cake.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or sloppy Joe on bun, baked beans, Tater Tots, coleslaw, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free gelatin with bananas or cherry cheesecake.