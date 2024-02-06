All sections
FeaturesMarch 6, 2021

Senior Center Menus for March 8-12

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only. Monday: Lasagna or chicken bacon ranch casserole, buttered corn, garden salad, garlic bread and tropical fruit or fruit cocktail cake. Tuesday: Smothered pork chop or oven-fried chicken, au gratin potatoes, green beans, whole-grain bread and sugar-free apple crisp or German chocolate cake...

Senior centers are open for carryout and delivery only.

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Lasagna or chicken bacon ranch casserole, buttered corn, garden salad, garlic bread and tropical fruit or fruit cocktail cake.

Tuesday: Smothered pork chop or oven-fried chicken, au gratin potatoes, green beans, whole-grain bread and sugar-free apple crisp or German chocolate cake.

Wednesday: Chicken and rice or barbecue pulled pork, mixed vegetable, pickled beets, hot roll or bun and chilled peaches or mixed berry crisp.

Thursday: Gold roasted chicken or country fried steak, mashed potatoes, California-blend veggies, hot roll and apricots or iced banana cake.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or sloppy Joe on bun, baked beans, Tater Tots, coleslaw, whole-grain bread slice and sugar-free gelatin with bananas or cherry cheesecake.

Jackson

Monday: Beefy cabbage casserole or potato soup, pickled beets, baby carrots, cornbread or crackers, Mandarin oranges or vanilla ice cream.

Tuesday: Meatloaf or brown-sugar pork loin, mashed potatoes, diced carrots, whole-grain roll and apricots or cherry pie.

Wednesday: Chicken potpie or beef lasagna, spinach salad, broccoli with cheese, garlic bread and mixed fruit.

Thursday: Honey mustard chicken or beef stroganoff, egg noodles with gravy, garden salad, corn, whole-grain roll and peaches.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or barbecue pork on bun, Tater Tots, coleslaw, whole-grain roll and pineapple tidbits or assorted cookies.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

