Senior Center Menus for March 7 through 11

Monday: Chicken strips with seasoned potato wedges or beef and noodles, seasoned carrots, green peas, whole-grain bread and banana or poor man's peach cobbler.
Tuesday: Ham and beans or country-fried steak with mashed potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, seasoned spinach, cornbread/cracker/biscuit and mixed fruit dessert or fruit cocktail cake.
Wednesday: Layered Italian pasta or chicken supreme casserole, buttered corn, lettuce salad, whole-grain garlic bread and tropical fruit or iced applesauce cake.
Thursday: Salisbury streak or chicken cordon bleu, mashed potatoes, Catalina-blend vegetables, whole-grain hot roll and baked apples and raisins or cherry pie.
Friday: Beef vegetable soup with 1/2 sandwich or fried fish with hushpuppies, baked mixed beans, vinegar slaw, whole-grain crackers and chilled peaches or pudding and cookies.
Monday: Pasta with meat sauce or chicken sandwich on bun, Italian vegetables, garden salad, garlic bread and citrus salad or ice cream.
Tuesday: Hamburger steak or stuffed green peppers, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, hot roll and peaches.
Wednesday: Baked chicken or barbecue pork on bun, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and applesauce or cherry cobbler.
Thursday: Ground beef stroganoff with noodles or sliced turkey, seasoned broccoli, corn, hot roll and fruit cocktail.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or chicken fritter, mixed vegetables, slaw, cornbread and Mandarin oranges in Jell-O.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.