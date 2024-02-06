Senior Center Menus for March 7 through 11

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chicken strips with seasoned potato wedges or beef and noodles, seasoned carrots, green peas, whole-grain bread and banana or poor man's peach cobbler.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or country-fried steak with mashed potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, seasoned spinach, cornbread/cracker/biscuit and mixed fruit dessert or fruit cocktail cake.

Wednesday: Layered Italian pasta or chicken supreme casserole, buttered corn, lettuce salad, whole-grain garlic bread and tropical fruit or iced applesauce cake.

Thursday: Salisbury streak or chicken cordon bleu, mashed potatoes, Catalina-blend vegetables, whole-grain hot roll and baked apples and raisins or cherry pie.

Friday: Beef vegetable soup with 1/2 sandwich or fried fish with hushpuppies, baked mixed beans, vinegar slaw, whole-grain crackers and chilled peaches or pudding and cookies.