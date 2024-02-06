All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesMarch 5, 2022

Senior Center Menus for March 7 through 11

Monday: Chicken strips with seasoned potato wedges or beef and noodles, seasoned carrots, green peas, whole-grain bread and banana or poor man's peach cobbler. Tuesday: Ham and beans or country-fried steak with mashed potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, seasoned spinach, cornbread/cracker/biscuit and mixed fruit dessert or fruit cocktail cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chicken strips with seasoned potato wedges or beef and noodles, seasoned carrots, green peas, whole-grain bread and banana or poor man's peach cobbler.

Tuesday: Ham and beans or country-fried steak with mashed potatoes, zucchini and tomatoes, seasoned spinach, cornbread/cracker/biscuit and mixed fruit dessert or fruit cocktail cake.

Wednesday: Layered Italian pasta or chicken supreme casserole, buttered corn, lettuce salad, whole-grain garlic bread and tropical fruit or iced applesauce cake.

Thursday: Salisbury streak or chicken cordon bleu, mashed potatoes, Catalina-blend vegetables, whole-grain hot roll and baked apples and raisins or cherry pie.

Friday: Beef vegetable soup with 1/2 sandwich or fried fish with hushpuppies, baked mixed beans, vinegar slaw, whole-grain crackers and chilled peaches or pudding and cookies.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Jackson

Monday: Pasta with meat sauce or chicken sandwich on bun, Italian vegetables, garden salad, garlic bread and citrus salad or ice cream.

Tuesday: Hamburger steak or stuffed green peppers, mashed potatoes, baby carrots, hot roll and peaches.

Wednesday: Baked chicken or barbecue pork on bun, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and applesauce or cherry cobbler.

Thursday: Ground beef stroganoff with noodles or sliced turkey, seasoned broccoli, corn, hot roll and fruit cocktail.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or chicken fritter, mixed vegetables, slaw, cornbread and Mandarin oranges in Jell-O.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 28
Get ready for a spooky night at the Lutheran Home's trunk-or...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy