Senior Center Menus for March 25-29

Cape Girardeau/Scott City
Monday: Salisbury steak or Polish sausage and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or cook's choice dessert.
Tuesday: Lemon chicken or potato soup with half sandwich, buttered corn, spinach salad, whole-grain bread and fruit cocktail or fruit cocktail cake.
Wednesday: Beef-vegetable soup with half sandwich or fried fish and hush puppies, seasoned pinto beans, coleslaw, crackers or cornbread and fresh fruit slices or iced orange cake.
Thursday: Glazed ham slice or fried shrimp, au gratin potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll or bun and Ambrosia dessert or Easter cake.
Friday: Center closed for Good Friday.
Jackson
Monday: Chicken and dumplings or ground-beef stroganoff, cabbage, beets, roll and mixed fruit or ice cream.
Tuesday: Kettle beef or turkey, mashed potatoes, spinach, roll and peach cobbler or peaches.
Wednesday: Chopped steak with mushrooms and onions or pork fritter, California-blend veggies, Lima beans, roll and applesauce or cookies.
Thursday: Fried or baked fish or pulled pork on bun, baked beans, coleslaw, roll and cherry salad or Mandarin oranges.
Friday: Center closed for Good Friday.
Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.
