featuresMarch 23, 2024
Senior Center Menus for March 25-29
Cape Girardeau/Scott City Monday: Salisbury steak or Polish sausage and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or cook's choice dessert. Tuesday: Lemon chicken or potato soup with half sandwich, buttered corn, spinach salad, whole-grain bread and fruit cocktail or fruit cocktail cake...

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Salisbury steak or Polish sausage and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or cook's choice dessert.

Tuesday: Lemon chicken or potato soup with half sandwich, buttered corn, spinach salad, whole-grain bread and fruit cocktail or fruit cocktail cake.

Wednesday: Beef-vegetable soup with half sandwich or fried fish and hush puppies, seasoned pinto beans, coleslaw, crackers or cornbread and fresh fruit slices or iced orange cake.

Thursday: Glazed ham slice or fried shrimp, au gratin potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll or bun and Ambrosia dessert or Easter cake.

Friday: Center closed for Good Friday.

Jackson

Monday: Chicken and dumplings or ground-beef stroganoff, cabbage, beets, roll and mixed fruit or ice cream.

Tuesday: Kettle beef or turkey, mashed potatoes, spinach, roll and peach cobbler or peaches.

Wednesday: Chopped steak with mushrooms and onions or pork fritter, California-blend veggies, Lima beans, roll and applesauce or cookies.

Thursday: Fried or baked fish or pulled pork on bun, baked beans, coleslaw, roll and cherry salad or Mandarin oranges.

Friday: Center closed for Good Friday.

Volunteers needed at Jackson Senior Center: Call (573) 243-4241.

Community
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

