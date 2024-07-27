Senior Center Menus for March 25-29

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Salisbury steak or Polish sausage and sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, hot roll and sugar-free apple crisp or cook's choice dessert.

Tuesday: Lemon chicken or potato soup with half sandwich, buttered corn, spinach salad, whole-grain bread and fruit cocktail or fruit cocktail cake.

Wednesday: Beef-vegetable soup with half sandwich or fried fish and hush puppies, seasoned pinto beans, coleslaw, crackers or cornbread and fresh fruit slices or iced orange cake.

Thursday: Glazed ham slice or fried shrimp, au gratin potatoes, Brussels sprouts, whole-grain hot roll or bun and Ambrosia dessert or Easter cake.

Friday: Center closed for Good Friday.