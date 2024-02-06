Senior Center Menus for March 2-6

Cape Girardeau/Scott City

Monday: Chicken potpie or beef stew, seasoned cauliflower, fried okra, whole-grain bread or crackers and apples with raisins or apple dump cake.

Tuesday: White-chicken chili with cheese sandwich or French dip sandwich, baby carrots, gelatin salad and whole-grain bread or bun and mixed fruit or brownie.,

Wednesday: Beef stroganoff or split-pea soup with ham, buttered corn, seasoned broccoli, whole-grain bread and pineapple tidbits or banana cake.

Thursday: Pork chop or meatballs in gravy, mashed potatoes, California-blend vegetables, hot roll with butter and sugar-free peach crisp or coconut delight.

Friday: Baked or fried fish or sloppy Joe, seasoned potato wedges, green beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and citrus fruit salad or iced cherry cake.

Chaffee

Monday: Ham and beans, tomato salad, cooked cabbages, cornbread and five whole-grain crackers, fruit cocktail or snickerdoodle bar.

Tuesday: Chopped steak with mushrooms and onions, seasoned brown rice, peas, California vegetables and pear crisp.