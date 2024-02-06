Senior Center Menus for March 2-6

Monday: Chicken potpie or beef stew, seasoned cauliflower, fried okra, whole-grain bread or crackers and apples with raisins or apple dump cake.
Tuesday: White-chicken chili with cheese sandwich or French dip sandwich, baby carrots, gelatin salad and whole-grain bread or bun and mixed fruit or brownie.,
Wednesday: Beef stroganoff or split-pea soup with ham, buttered corn, seasoned broccoli, whole-grain bread and pineapple tidbits or banana cake.
Thursday: Pork chop or meatballs in gravy, mashed potatoes, California-blend vegetables, hot roll with butter and sugar-free peach crisp or coconut delight.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or sloppy Joe, seasoned potato wedges, green beans, coleslaw, whole-grain bread or bun and citrus fruit salad or iced cherry cake.
Monday: Ham and beans, tomato salad, cooked cabbages, cornbread and five whole-grain crackers, fruit cocktail or snickerdoodle bar.
Tuesday: Chopped steak with mushrooms and onions, seasoned brown rice, peas, California vegetables and pear crisp.
Wednesday: Grilled chicken on whole-grain bun, slaw, oven-fried okra and Mandarin orange delite.
Thursday: Beef burrito (beef, cheese, lettuce, tomato), black beans and corn, whole-grain fiesta rice and tropical fruit.
Friday: Polish sausage and kraut or salmon pattie, pinto beans, spinach, wheat bread and cinnamon apples.
Jackson
Monday: Salisbury steak or fish sandwich, long-grain rice, Lima beans, California blend veggies, whole-grain roll and Mandarin oranges or assorted ice cream.
Tuesday: Ham and beans or beef stew, zucchini and tomatoes, cooked cabbage, cornbread and mixed fruit or cherry crisp.
Wednesday: Pork fritter or honey mustard chicken, sweet potatoes, broccoli with cheese, whole-grain roll and sliced apples or apple pie.
Thursday: Chicken fritter or beef liver, mashed potatoes, fried okra, coleslaw, whole-grain roll and pineapple tidbits.
Friday: Baked or fried fish or brat on bun, pinto beans, Tater Tots, spinach salad, cornbread and applesauce or birthday cake.
